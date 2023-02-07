Read full article on original website
Related
Franklin PD: Indy man arrested for robbing, assaulting 84-year-old
FRANKLIN, Ind. — An Indianapolis man is under arrest after being accused of striking an 84-year-old man in the back of his head and stealing his wallet. Michael J. Brown, 58, was arrested on Thursday on the east side of Indianapolis and transported to the Johnson County Jail. He is charged with robbery causing bodily […]
Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006
KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse […]
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy arrested for OWI
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Westfield Police Department officers pulled Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was off-duty at the time, over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Town Road. Westfield police proceeded to acquire a search warrant for a […]
‘Come out’: Indy man convicted in 2021 murder lured out victim by masquerading as girlfriend in text messages
INDIANAPOLIS – In January 2021, James Greenberg thought he was going outside to meet a woman. It turned out the text messages he’d received were from a jealous boyfriend who ended up gunning him down. William Ballard, 34, was found guilty this week of murder, domestic battery, obstruction of justice and invasion of privacy after […]
Person fatally shot on east side
INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Officers on the scene […]
Columbus armed robbery suspect fled scene on foot, caught shortly afterward by police
According to police, Robert Christopher robbed the business at gunpoint and then ran from the scene on foot. Officers arrived shortly afterward and witnessed Christopher fleeing on foot.
Indiana State Police: 154 pounds of cocaine found in traffic stop by K9
The amount of cocaine is valued at 2.8 million dollars, according to the Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section.
WLFI.com
Driver arrested after semi tips over, spills grain
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday morning at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas...
Howard County woman dead, police seeking husband as person of interest
HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning. Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives went into Wilson’s home at 1105 Arundel […]
Person of interest in Howard County homicide found, taken to jail
Tuesday morning, the Howard County Sheriff's Office found 41-year-old Sandra Wilson dead in her home on Arundel Drive.
Indy man shot daughter’s mother, her boyfriend outside of his own mother's home
On Jan. 31, IMPD made an arrest related to a shooting that happened in November 2022 in the 9000 block of E. 38th Place.
Man known as person of interest in wife’s disappearance extradited back to Indiana
HAMILTON, Ind. — The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office has a man considered a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance in their custody, less than one week after confirming he would be extradited back to Indiana. Xavier Breland was booked into the Hamilton County at 8:54 p.m. Wednesday, February 8. Jail records show he is […]
1-year-old in critical condition after alleged abuse by teenage mother in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Court documents say a one-year-old girl is at Riley Hospital for Children after she was allegedly abused several times by her 19-year-old mother, Fatima Segura-Gomez. Police allege she admitted to using her hands, a hanger, phone charger, TV cord and a cooking utensil to physically abuse the...
Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
On the Docket: Delphi Murder Mystery
Did Buster Murdaugh make an obscene gesture during Mark Tinsley's testimony? The Think Tank weighs in! (2/10/23) Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
Indy man charged with murder, attempted murder following November double shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A 29-year-old is accused of murder in connection to a double shooting from November that left a man dead and a woman injured. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Tony Miller Jr. was arrested four days after the November double shooting for possession of a handgun by a felon. Police originally reported […]
Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
Kokomo police searching for answers 10 years after woman’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — It has been 10 years since a woman was shot to death inside her Kokomo home. Police continue to push for answers in this unsolved murder. On February 7, 2013, officers with the Kokomo Police Department were called to the 800 block of James Drive after they received a report of a […]
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in deadly Flora fire
In just 20 minutes, Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder put his life on the line, twice. He entered and then re-entered a burning building in the town of Flora attempting to rescue four young girls trapped in a house fire. This in the early morning hours of November 21st, 2016. The valiant efforts of Yoder […]
Comments / 0