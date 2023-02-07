ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tippecanoe County, IN



FOX59

Kokomo PD searches for answers in man’s murder from 2006

KOKOMO, Ind. — Investigators in Kokomo are reaching out to the public about a nearly 17-year-old murder investigation. Police said 20-year-old Chad Rouse was shot to death during a suspected robbery on November 15, 2006. Rouse was in a home on S. Armstrong Street when an unidentified male came into the house and held Rouse […]
KOKOMO, IN
FOX59

Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy arrested for OWI

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy has been arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Westfield Police Department officers pulled Reserve Deputy Patrick Heitz, who was off-duty at the time, over around 2:30 a.m. near 116th Street and Town Road. Westfield police proceeded to acquire a search warrant for a […]
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Person fatally shot on east side

INDIANAPOLIS — A person was fatally shot on the east side Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of a person shot at 1109 Worcester Ave. around 5:31 p.m. IMPD said an adult male was in critical condition upon arrival and was transported to Eskenazi hospital where he was later confirmed dead. Officers on the scene […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLFI.com

Driver arrested after semi tips over, spills grain

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — One man is in custody after a semi he was driving tipped over and spilled a load of grain. The crash happened around 11 a.m. Friday morning at U.S. 231 and Sagamore Parkway in West Lafayette. A News 18 reporter saw officers handcuff Nicholas...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Howard County woman dead, police seeking husband as person of interest

HOWARD CO., Ind. — The Howard County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in a homicide investigation involving the death of his 41-year-old wife. Sheriff’s deputies were alerted to the disappearance of Sandra L. Wilson, 41, on Tuesday morning. Around 11 a.m., deputies and detectives went into Wilson’s home at 1105 Arundel […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis has settled a lawsuit with the family of Dreasjon Reed three years after his death. According to internal IMPD documents obtained by FOX59/CBS4, the police agency discussed the reasoning behind the decision to reach a settlement on the high-profile case. “The decision to settle was not a decision made […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Kokomo man killed in Tipton County crash

TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Kokomo man was killed in a crash in Tipton County Monday, according to the Tipton County Sheriff’s Office. Police responded to the intersection of county roads 900 West and 300 North around 3 p.m. for a two-vehicle crash where one driver was ejected. The ejected driver, 39-year-old Oscar Castorena of […]
TIPTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis.  The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.  The victim is being transported to an […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Dashboard camera video reveals rescue attempt in deadly Flora fire

In just 20 minutes, Carroll County Deputy Drew Yoder put his life on the line, twice. He entered and then re-entered a burning building in the town of Flora attempting to rescue four young girls trapped in a house fire. This in the early morning hours of November 21st, 2016. The valiant efforts of Yoder […]
FLORA, IN

