A Warning Sign For Stocks And Your Portfolio Looms In The Second Half Of February
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) is off to a strong start to 2023, but history suggests the second half of February could be a difficult road for the market. After a difficult December and a horrible overall 2022, the stock market rallied in January as fears over inflation subsided. Investors are now optimistic the Federal Reserve can avoid a hard landing for the U.S. economy and could even be in a position to begin cutting interest rates sooner than expected. Related Link: U.S. Consumer Sentiment Jumps 5.7% In February: What It Means For The Markets Historically Bad: Unfortunately, Carson...
Newell Brands' Highlights: Q4 Earnings Beat, Management Overhaul, Sluggish Outlook & More
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Gross margin for the quarter contracted 350 basis points to 26.3%, and the gross profit decreased 28.3% to $600 million. Operating loss for the quarter totaled $(273) million compared to an income of $170 million last year. The company held $287 million in cash and equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2022. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. "The business continued to be impacted by a tough operating environment, including slowing consumer demand for general merchandise categories, as well as inventory reductions...
C21 Investments Cancels Swell Earn-Out Shares
C21 Investments Inc. (OTCQX: CXXIF) (CSE:CXXI) has negotiated the cancellation of 78% of its earn-out share obligations pursuant to the purchase agreement governing the acquisition of Swell Companies with select individuals. Pursuant to the Swell purchase agreement, a portion of the purchase price payable to the vendors by C21 in connection with the acquisition of Swell Companies in May 2019 was to be paid by the issuance of the Swell earn-out shares, the delivery of which was dependent upon the occurrence of certain events, including share price targets as well as any change of control. Up to 6 million Swell earn-out...
Why CleanSpark (CLSK) Is Falling Today
CleanSpark Inc (NASDAQ: CLSK) shares are trading lower by 7.49% to $3.00 during Friday's session. The company reported mixed first-quarter financial results. What Happened? CleanSpark reported quarterly losses of 46 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 62 cents. The company also reported quarterly sales of $27.82 million, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $30.01 million by 7.30%. This sales figure represents a 32.6% decrease over sales of $41.24 million in the same period last year. See Also: What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares? The company notably recognized a net loss for the three...
Insiders Buying NextEra Energy And 3 Other Stocks
Although US stocks closed mixed on Friday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider purchases. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Hudson Global The Trade: Hudson Global, Inc....
$5M Bet On Minerva Surgical? Check Out These 4 Penny Stocks Insiders Are Buying
The Dow Jones closed higher by around 170 points on Friday. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider transactions for penny stocks. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Minerva Surgical The Trade: Minerva Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTRS) 10% owner Scott Sandell bought a total of 24,437,927 shares at an average price of $0.20. To acquire these...
What In The World Is Going On With AMC And APE Shares?
AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) and AMC Entertainment Hldg Pref Equity Units (NYSE: APE) shares are trading lower Friday morning. The company on Thursday announced an $85 million debt repayment. Shares could also be lower amid continued volatility in high-short interest stocks. Both stocks are falling potentially amid ongoing profit-taking following Monday's rally in high-short interest stocks. AMC also saw company-specific news as shares ran higher Monday after the company revealed it is planning to price theater tickets based on where its customers are seated during the movie. Despite Friday's selling pressure in AMC and APE shares, both stocks have seen strength and are still up 26.59% and 102.92%, respectively, on a year-to-date basis. See Also: Why Alteryx (AYX) Stock Is Exploding Higher Today AMC, among other meme stocks, has seen marked, continued short squeeze volatility throughout 2023. According to data from Benzinga Pro, AMC stock has a total share float of 515.718 million, of which 118.270 million shares are sold short, representing 22.93% of shares sold short. According to data from Benzinga Pro: AMC is trading lower by 9.34% to $4.86 APE is lower by 11.40% to $2.41 © 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Why Blue Apron Stock Is Falling Today
Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) shares are down nearly 20% Monday morning after the company filed an at-the-market equity offering program. What Happened: After the market close on Friday, Blue Apron filed a prospectus supplement to its existing shelf registration statement with the SEC, under which the company may offer and sell shares having an aggregate offering price of up to $70 million. The offering program is intended to provide Blue Apron with access to capital from time to time. The company intends to use the net proceeds to fund working capital, operating expenses and capital expenditures. Blue Apron said it may also potentially pay down some or all of its...
Why These Analysts Believe YELP Can Succeed Against Negative Macroeconomic Winds
Online review aggregator Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) released fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with very strong results that beat Street estimates. The company also posted stronger-than-expected guidance for 2023 and according to KeyBanc analysts, Yelp is "continuing its trend toward growth through product innovation and disciplined investment." The analysts didn't issue a price target for the company stock, currently valued at $33.14 and up 7.4% since the market closed on Thursday. KeyBanc maintained its Sector Weight rating for Yelp. Revenue for the fourth-quarter beat forecasts at $309 million against consensus estimates of $307 million. EBITDA of $80 million came in below consensus estimates of $81 million. Following...
Why Fidelity National Information Services Stock Is Diving Today
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc (NYSE: FIS) shares are trading lower Monday after the company reported fourth-quarter financial results and issued a weak forecast well below analyst estimates. What Happened: Fidelity National said fourth-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $3.71 billion, which beat consensus estimates of $3.68 billion, according to Benzinga Pro. The fintech solutions company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.71 per share, which beat estimates of $1.70 per share. "2023 marks a year of recommitment for FIS, recommitting to our strengths in delivering on our cloud-native and digitally-focused solutions encompassing core, lending, risk, payments and trading platforms to help our clients innovate faster...
Raymond James Remains Bullish On Tempur Sealy On Solid Set-Up For Growth In 2023
Raymond James analyst Bobby Griffin reiterated a Strong Buy rating on the shares of Tempur Sealy International Inc (NYSE: TPX) and raised the price target from $45 to $49. Q4 sales came in modestly below consensus expectations, while adjusted EBITDA was relatively in line and adjusted EPS beat consensus. While demand remains challenging, it appears the industry is stabilizing, and Tempur Sealy continues to perform well on a relative basis, added the analyst. Equally important, while the midpoint of 2023 EPS guidance is modestly below consensus, when adjusting for incremental interest expense and a higher share count, the actual earnings power of the business in 2023 is...
Monday.Com Clocks 57% Revenue Growth In Q4; Expects To Be FCF Positive In FY23
Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 57% year-on-year to $149.9 million, beating the consensus of $141.2 million. Net dollar retention rate was over 120%. The net dollar retention rate for customers with over ten users was over 130%. The number of paid customers with over $50,000 in annual recurring revenue was over 135% Y/Y. The non-GAAP operating margin was 10% versus (10)% a year back. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.44 beat the consensus loss of $(0.37). Monday.Com generated $29.7 million in adjusted free cash flow and held $885.9 million in cash and equivalents. "Our performance in Q4 and FY'22 demonstrates that monday.com continues to drive...
Check Point Software Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Cybersecurity Demand; Expands Stock Buyback
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: CHKP) reported fourth-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 7% year-on-year to $638.5 million, beating the consensus of $593 million. Revenue from Products and licenses grew 4.2% Y/Y to $173.4 million, Security subscriptions increased 13.2% Y/Y to $231 million, and Software updates and maintenance grew 2.4% Y/Y to $234.1 million. Margin: Non-GAAP operating margin contracted 200 basis points to 45%. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.45 beat the consensus of $2.19. The company generated $230 million in operating cash flow and held $3.50 billion in cash and equivalents. Share Buyback: The board agreed to expand the share buyback to up to $2 billion. "We delivered solid fourth quarter and 2022 full-year financial results despite a volatile year-end macro-environment. Revenue and non-GAAP earnings per share came in at the top end of our projections," said Gil Shwed, Founder & CEO of Check Point Software Technologies. "We continued building the future of cyber security with the prevention-first Infinity architecture and realized triple-digit growth in Infinity revenues." Price Action: CHKP shares closed lower by 0.10% at $127.16 on Friday. This article Check Point Software Clocks 7% Revenue Growth In Q4 Aided By Cybersecurity Demand; Expands Stock Buyback originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
What's Going On With Twilio Stock Today?
Twilio Inc (NYSE: TWLO) shares jumped more than 6% in premarket trading Monday before pulling back at the market open. The company announced plans to cut 17% of its workforce in a new email to employees. What Happened: Twilio CEO Jeff Lawson sent an email to staff explaining that the company is switching its focus from growth to profitability. "For the last 15 years, we ran Twilio for growth, building a tremendous customer base, product set, and revenue base. But environments change – and so must we," Lawson said. Twilio said it plans to prioritize profits more than ever before by spending less and becoming...
Salesforce To Rally Around 20%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Monday
Citigroup cut the price target for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) from $145 to $130. Citigroup analyst Jason Bazinet maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Disney shares rose 0.3% to $108.42 in pre-market trading. B of A Securities raised the price target for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) from $180 to $200. B of A Securities analyst Brad Sills maintained a Buy rating on the stock. Salesforce shares fell 3.8% to close at $167.03 on Friday. Truist Securities cut the price target for PennantPark Investment Corporation (NYSE: PNNT) from $8 to $7. Truist Securities analyst...
Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Research Coverage On These 3 Marijuana Stocks
Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic initiated research coverage of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCQX: VRNOF), Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: AAWH), and Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNHF). The Thesis The analyst initiated research coverage on Ascend Wellness Holdings, Inc. with "a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $1.75,” reads the report. Regarding Verano Holdings: “We initiate research coverage with an Overweight rating and a 12-month price target of $10,” Zuanic said. On its part, Planet 13, with “a Neutral rating and a 12-month price target of $0.95 (...) has built one of the most iconic megastore concepts in the cannabis...
Newell Brands Gets Price Targets Cuts By Analysts After Q4 Results
Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) reported better-than-expected Q4 results. Newell Brands reported a fourth-quarter FY22 sales decline of 18.5% year-on-year to $2.29 billion, beating the consensus of $2.23 billion. Adjusted EPS of $0.16 beat the analyst consensus of $0.11. Newell Brands has appointed Chris Peterson, currently President, to serve as its President and CEO, effective upon the conclusion of the company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 16, 2023. Newell sees FY23 normalized EPS of $0.95 - $1.08, against the consensus of $1.42. It expects FY23 sales of $8.4 billion - $8.6 billion against the consensus of $9.08 billion. Newell shares gained...
Forian Stock Trading Higher On Selling Its Cannabis Software Subsidiary & CEO Stepping Down
Forian Inc. (NASDAQ: FORA) announced the sale of its cannabis software subsidiary, Bio-Tech Medical Software, Inc. (d/b/a BioTrack), to Alleaves, Inc., effective February 10, 2023, for a total purchase price of $30 million in cash, comprised of $20 million paid at closing and $10 million paid in twelve required equal monthly installments, subject to any working capital adjustments. Forian will retain a license to certain cannabinoid-based data to enhance its healthcare information offerings. As a result of the transaction, Forian will focus on its healthcare information business and will no longer provide software solutions to the cannabis industry. “This transaction allows...
Teradata Clocks 5% Revenue Decline In Q4
Teradata Corp (NYSE: TDC) reported a fourth-quarter revenue decline of 5% year-on-year to $452 million, beating the consensus of $436.3 million. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.35 beat the consensus of $0.30. Public cloud ARR increased to $357 million, up 77% Y/Y. Total ARR decreased to $1.482 billion, down by 1% Y/Y. Recurring revenue was $357 million, down by 2% Y/Y. Non-GAAP gross margin was 59.5%, down from 63.2% a year ago. Teradata generated a free cash flow of $120 million, up from $85 million a year ago. CFO Claire Bramley said, "We are energized to continue our momentum into 2023, accelerating our growth forecasts for ARR, revenue, and earnings per share. We remain on-track to achieve over one billion dollars of cloud ARR in 2025 while driving future margin expansion and free cash flow growth." Outlook: Teradata sees FY23 revenue growth of 1% - 4% Y/Y (consensus $1.80 billion) and adj EPS of $1.90 - $2.06 (consensus $1.89). Teradata sees Q1 adj EPS of $0.60 - $0.64 (consensus $0.59). Price Action: TDC shares closed lower by 2.28% at $34.27 on Friday. This article Teradata Clocks 5% Revenue Decline In Q4 originally appeared on Benzinga.com.© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Apple, Amazon, Walmart: Adani Group Is Trading At Higher Valuations Than These Companies Despite Market Rout
Despite the recent rout in the Adani Group of companies’ stock after the US-based Hindenburg Research report, the Indian conglomerate's listed firms retain their astronomical valuation. What Happened: Based on the traditional stock-market measures, about five of the group's seven core listed companies are trading at higher price-to-earnings, or PE, multiples compared to some of the most valued U.S. companies, such as Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT). See Also On Benzinga India: Adani Hires Top US Law Firm To Settle Dust After Hindenburg Allegations: Report During trading hours on Monday, the seven core companies of the Adani Group...
