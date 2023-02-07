ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln Square Ald. Andre Vasquez Backs Jesús ‘Chuy’ García In Mayoral Race

LINCOLN SQUARE — Freshman Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) endorsed Rep. Jesús “Chuy” García for mayor this week. Vasquez announced his support of García in a series of tweets Wednesday. He cited a Wednesday poll from the Sun-Times, WBEZ, Telemundo Chicago and NBC5 showing Mayor Lori Lightfoot trailing behind García and former CPS CEO Paul Vallas.
Lincoln Square Aldermanic Candidates Talk Bike Safety, Crime And Favorite Restaurants At Neighborhood Forum

LINCOLN SQUARE — Candidates vying to represent the 40th Ward in City Council detailed policy proposals around policing, transportation and property taxes for neighbors this week. Incumbent Ald. Andre Vasquez (40th) and challengers Christian Blume and Jane Lucius appeared at the Wednesday night forum at Amundsen High School. The...
Sauganash Elementary Parents Want To Make A Busy School Intersection Safer

SAUGANASH — Concerned Northwest Side parents are pushing for safety upgrades at a busy intersection in Sauganash, where they say drivers routinely endanger kids on their way to school. The intersection of West Peterson Avenue and North Kilpatrick Avenue is a main feeder to Sauganash Elementary School, 6040 N....
