ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android Central

My Pixel 7 Pro is shedding parts, and I’m not alone

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
Android Central
 5 days ago

Are you a person that loves to use your phone without a case? I'm definitely one of those folks. I don't ever drop my phones and I don't mistreat them at all, either. But it looks like that doesn't matter much with the Pixel 7 Pro if my experience today is anything to go by.

After a brisk walk in the woods to take pictures for the upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra review, I took the phone out of my pocket and noticed something strange was on the screen. After taking a closer look, I thought it looked at least a little bit like the volume rocker from the Google Pixel 7 Pro .

Sure enough, I took the Pixel 7 Pro out of my other pocket, and voilà — the volume rocket was completely missing from the phone.

How in the world could this happen, I thought. As I said before, I treat my phones immaculately. The Pixel 7 Pro isn't even my daily driver — that's the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — so this phone has been sitting on the bench outside of the times I take it out on photography trips or to test some new Pixel or Android update.

Turns out, I'm not alone .

Image 1 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=047VZn_0kfFwbNu00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Image 2 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cBMEf_0kfFwbNu00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Image 3 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehgjp_0kfFwbNu00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)
Image 4 of 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UTpA_0kfFwbNu00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Based on what I can see, the Pixel 7 Pro's volume button doesn't look much different from how other phones' volume rockers are made. Here's the Galaxy S22 Ultra's volume rocker for comparison.

If anything, Google's structure here looks more reinforced than Samsung's. It's got protruding bumpers on the sides and a second pair of connectors on the bottom. But, for whatever reason, several people have posted about it falling off since the phone came out back in October.

Judging from the number of posts online, it looks like the number of reports has increased since after the New Year. That makes sense since a bunch of people probably got one for Christmas, and it seems like it takes at least a few weeks for this to occur.

This isn't the first time we've seen aesthetic issues with the phone, either. Early reports showed that the shiny metal camera housing scratched easily — I can confirm this as mine is also quite scratched despite gentle handling — and some camera lenses appear to be randomly cracking for other owners. Like most problems, these are likely few but are, nevertheless, a bit worrying to see if you just spent $900 on one.

We've reached out to Google to find out more, but, again, based on reports online, it doesn't look like the company is currently offering replacements under warranty as Google representatives seem to be telling customers that this is due to "mishandling" of the phones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDyCT_0kfFwbNu00

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

My model allows me to pop it back on without issue but beware; if you put it upside down, it'll feel weird. Even flipping it around to the right side" feels "crunchy," while I didn't notice this feeling before it fell off.

Worse yet, I can easily pop it back off by pressing the top or bottom edge with the end of my fingernail, as you can see in the photo above. Here's hoping Google resolves the issue. We'll update this article if we hear anything more back from Google.

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

Samsung Galaxy S23+ vs. iPhone 14 Plus: Which Phone Should You Get?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the middle of the pack of Samsung's 2023 flagship devices. It offers lower specs than the S23 Ultra but a larger screen than the base S23.
Android Police

How to close apps on your Android phone or tablet

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Most times, you press the back button on your screen repeatedly and think you've exited an app when it disappears. But what you've done is leave the app running in the background until you close it. Closing apps is among the simplest tasks you can do on your favorite Android tablets and phones, and it solves many problems. For one, the procedure refreshes apps to normalcy when they become unresponsive. Second, it keeps apps from draining the battery and using RAM.
SPY

The Samsung Galaxy S22, S22+, and S22 Ultra Are Here: Everything You Need to Know About These Flagships

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It’s official: the first flagship smartphones of 2022 have arrived. Samsung’s back to form with the announcement of its trio of smartphones: the Galaxy S22, S22+, and the S22 Ultra. It should come as no shock that we’re once again given three, just because they’re all proper successors to last year’s smartphones and arguably some of the best smartphones around. Each is bound to set the pace for the rest of the phones expected to be released later this year. Given their top-notch...
Android Police

The Sony Xperia 5 II gets some Android 13 love thanks to LineageOS 20

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. LineageOS is undoubtedly one of the most popular custom ROMs currently going around. Its developers dropped a massive surprise on us by releasing the Android 13-based LineageOS 20 earlier than we'd have expected. Since the announcement on New Year's Eve, we’ve seen the addition of several devices to the LineageOS 20 compatibility list including the Google Pixel 2 not too long ago. Maintainers have now added even more devices to the list.
makeuseof.com

Is the 200MP Camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra a Gimmick?

Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. One of the highlights of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is its new 200MP main camera. Now, you might know that just increasing the pixel count doesn't automatically improve image quality. But if that's the case, why do the photo samples from the device look so good?
Android Central

Android Central

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
498K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy