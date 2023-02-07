Big Brother's Tyler Crispen Reveals The Main Reason For Breakup With Angela Rummans

Big Brother 's Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans were one of the franchise's most popular showmance couples for years, and many were excited about their eventual wedding. Of course, that all came to a grinding halt in December when Rummans and Crispen confirmed they officially ended their engagement and had broken up. After a period of silence, Crispen is now speaking out about what he believes was the root cause for the end of his relationship with Rummans.

Tyler Crispen recently uploaded a lengthy video to YouTube , and it covered a lot of ground. Crispen talked about his performance in Big Brother Season 22, and yes, his breakup with his fellow former Season 20 Houseguest and ex-fiancé Angela Rummans. Midway through the video, Crispen talked about how their relationship fell apart due how he changed once it started:

For me, I’ve always been a lone wolf. I’ve always valued being able to take care of myself, and I kind of got away from that for a while. I wasn’t trusting myself. I wasn’t confident in myself. That is what ended up being a nail in a coffin of a relationship that was amazing. It was great. I wasn’t able to be myself, and at the end of the day, if you’re not able to be yourself and thrive, then nothing around you is going to be able to thrive either.

As he mentioned, Tyler Crispen wasn't operating like a "lone wolf" when he was with Angela Rummans. While Big Brother fans don't know the whole story, there were definitely some who noticed he struggled to play nearly as well during his return in Season 22, and he often mentioned how much he missed Rummans. Crispen ultimately left the game in the jury phase, which was a far cry from his runner-up performance in Season 20.

Rumors swirled about trouble between the Big Brother couple following the conclusion of Season 22, and even allegations that Rummans cheated on Crispen . The duo later revealed via vlog they had a secret engagement , though as we now know, the wedding never happened.

As for how Tyler has been doing since his breakup with Angela, the former Big Brother Houseguest hinted that he had some bad weeks. He talked about the time after his breakup:

It was a dark time. It was a terrible time. I’m glad it’s over. I’m glad that time is over, but I’m very thankful that it happened because I wouldn’t be where I am today.

It sounds like Tyler Crispen has no ill will toward his ex-fiancée, though I wouldn't expect them to enter the Big Brother house together or team up on The Challenge anytime soon. There have been some former Big Brother players on MTV's Ex On The Beach , however, so perhaps their days of appearing on reality television together aren't done yet. One thing I can say is that I'd love to see either return to Big Brother in the future now that they're no longer a duo, especially given Crispen's heartwarming reason for auditioning for the show in the first place.

Anyone with a Paramount+ subscription can revisit Big Brother Season 20 and see the peak gameplay of Tyler Crispen and Angela Rummans. It's also just a highly entertaining season, in general, so check it out and other previous seasons on the streaming service.