Read full article on original website
Related
pahomepage.com
Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged
Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged. Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft …. Lawyer: George Santos had 2017 Pennsylvania theft charge expunged. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community garden. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for...
pahomepage.com
Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state devices
Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. Proposed bill would ban TikTok on Pennsylvania state …. Many states have banned TikTok from government-issued technology and devices, and a Pennsylvania senator is now trying to follow suit. Scranton...
pahomepage.com
PA live 2.9.2023 Peggys 3 of 3
A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
pahomepage.com
PA live 2.9.2023 Parenting Playbook
A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania agencies encourage safe driving ahead of Super Bowl
Pennsylvania agencies encourage safe driving ahead of Super Bowl. Pennsylvania agencies encourage safe driving ahead …. Pennsylvania agencies encourage safe driving ahead of Super Bowl. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community garden. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers...
pahomepage.com
Pennsylvania bill would award grants to schools to discontinue Native American mascots
Pennsylvania bill would award grants to schools to discontinue Native American mascots. Pennsylvania bill would award grants to schools to …. Pennsylvania bill would award grants to schools to discontinue Native American mascots. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community garden. Family, police search for...
pahomepage.com
Funding for school districts across PA may change
Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night …. Prom held to give those with special needs a ‘Night to Shine’. A tribute to Jerry Baum. Veteran serving his community with his...
pahomepage.com
PA live 2.9.2023 Special Olympics
A body found under a tarp in a Scranton apartment has been identified. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/man-found-dead-in-scranton-apartment-identified/. Woman sentenced for selling fentanyl resulting in …. CANAAN TOWNSHIP, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have sentenced a Scranton woman for selling fentanyl that resulted in the overdose deaths of two people from Wayne County. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/crime-courts/woman-sentenced-for-selling-fentanyl-resulting-in-two-deaths/...
pahomepage.com
Education advocates demand action from lawmakers after court ruling on public school funding
Education advocates are demanding action from state lawmakers to invest more money in public schools. The call for more funding comes after a Commonwealth Court ruling that Pennsylvania does not adequately -- or equitably -- fund public education. Education advocates demand action from lawmakers …. Education advocates are demanding action...
pahomepage.com
Chiefs' general manager recalls football beginnings in Mount Carmel
Chiefs' general manager recalls football beginnings in Mount Carmel. Chiefs’ general manager recalls football beginnings …. Chiefs' general manager recalls football beginnings in Mount Carmel. Scranton Valentine food collection. Scranton Valentine food collection. Love blooming at community garden. Family, police search for answers after hit-and-run Family, police search for...
pahomepage.com
Newsmakers to Air Sunday, February 12, 2023. Topic NAACP Wilkes-Barre Branch #2306
(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will feature the Wilkes-Barre Branch of the NAACP. The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. Bugda and Mehalshick will have as their guests Bill Browne, President NAACP Wilkes-Barre; David Yonki, First Vice President; and Rose Daniels, Third Vice President. They will talk about the history of the NAACP, its mission, community concerns, and upcoming events. The panel will also discuss increasing membership for the local branch.
pahomepage.com
Vital Link Chiropractic is here to back you up
PA live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Dr. Rocco Diana, president and owner of Vital Link Chiropractic. Dr. Diana talks about how chiropractic can help with slipped disc herniations. He explains how he would treat them, and how to maintain your spinal health once the pain is gone.
Comments / 0