(WBRE/WYOU) Newsmakers will feature the Wilkes-Barre Branch of the NAACP. The monthly public affairs program is hosted by Jayne Ann Bugda and Andy Mehalshick. Bugda and Mehalshick will have as their guests Bill Browne, President NAACP Wilkes-Barre; David Yonki, First Vice President; and Rose Daniels, Third Vice President. They will talk about the history of the NAACP, its mission, community concerns, and upcoming events. The panel will also discuss increasing membership for the local branch.

WILKES-BARRE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO