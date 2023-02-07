Read full article on original website
Residential fire in Birmingham under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue worked to contain a residential fire on Saturday. When fire crews responded to a multistory house fire in the vicinity of Sonecrest Drive and Moss Stone Circle around 2:30 p.m., smoke was showing from the structure. It took them nearly one hour to contain the fire.
wvtm13.com
Man shot in Forestdale
FORESTDALE, Ala. — Authorities are investigating a shooting in Forestdale Thursday evening. Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies responded to the 1700 block of Republic Road and found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the legs. Officials said the victim was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment. The...
ABC 33/40 News
Man suspected in kidnapping, shooting in Birmingham dies after shooting himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A man is dead and two women are injured after a reported kidnapping led to a shooting in Birmingham early Friday morning. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a "domestic violence kidnapping" call at Kamtek, an auto parts plant located at 1595 Sterilite Drive around 1:30 a.m.
wvtm13.com
Locksmith shot and killed during argument at Birmingham gas station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are on the scene of a homicide in the city's western section Saturday evening. Officers crews were called to the Chevron Gas Station at 2161 Bessemer Road shortly after 6 p.m. Police say they found a man lying on the ground by the gas...
wbrc.com
2 people shot in Fairfield, police investigating
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office’s confirmed that two people were shot in Fairfield Thursday. Two males were outside of a convivence store talking with friends when two unknown males pulled up and fired shots, striking them, according to Lt. Joni Money. The shooting happened...
wbrc.com
Missing Thorsby teen found safe in Dallas County
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Kaitlin Larae Robinson, a 14-year-old from Thorsby, has been found unharmed after being missing since Thursday, February 9. Thorsby Police Chief Rodney Barnett said that Robinson was located on Saturday afternoon in Dallas County, Alabama. Thorsby Police Department thanked the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Alabama Fusion...
wbrc.com
Man arrested in connection with robberies targeting Hispanic community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say another man has been arrested for multiple robberies that targeted the Hispanic community. Detectives have obtained two warrants for 1st Degree Robbery for Taylor Haziel Montijo. He is 18. Montijo was taken into custody February 10 at an apartment complex in the 800...
wvtm13.com
Man arrested on charges of having obscene images of children
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A tip ultimately led to the arrest of a man suspected of having obscene material involving children. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office released information that stated James Roberts, 19, of Birmingham, was arrested on 10 counts of possession of obscene images of children. Sheriff John...
wbrc.com
Woman survives domestic violence incident, suspect kills himself
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A scary and heartbreaking chain of events in Birmingham Thursday night left a woman and a member of her family injured and the suspect dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police. Birmingham police received a domestic violence kidnapping call around...
Police asking for assistance with 2022 homicide
Birmingham Police are asking for the public’s help regarding a 2022 homicide.
wvtm13.com
Family issues reward to help find missing Anniston man
ANNISTON, Ala. — The Anniston Police Department has issued amessage from the family of Deangelo “Dee” Allen which is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to his location. He was last heard from around 5 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2022, and last seen in the...
Jacksonville Police are Investigating a Shooting That Occurred Near JSU’s Campus
Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near JSU’s campus. Please be on the lookout for a white Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows driven by a black male wearing a brown hoodie. Any information please contact Jacksonville Police Department at: 256-435-6448, JSUPD at 256-782-5050, or submit at tip on the Cocky Watch app.
17-year-old charged in overnight shooting that stemmed from dispute over vehicle
A dispute over a vehicle left one man shot and a teen behind bars. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched at 8:37 p.m. Thursday to a report of a person shot in the 1700 block of Republic Road in Forestdale. Once on the scene, they found a 34-year-old man...
Shelby Reporter
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material
COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
wbrc.com
BFRS working to extinguish house fire on 44th Ave.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service (BFRS) crews responded to a house fire in the vicinity of 44th Avenue and 42nd Street North on Sunday morning, Feb. 12. BFRS says heavy fire was showing upon arrival. Crews are currently working in a defensive posture to contain the...
wbrc.com
Suspect kills himself during traffic stop in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man shot and killed himself during an attempted traffic stop in Oxford Thursday night, according to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office. Calhoun County Sheriff Matthew Wade says deputies attempted to pull over a suspect in a case involving a volunteer coach having sexual contact with children.
Birmingham police cruiser involved in crash on University Boulevard
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police Department cruiser was involved in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning. According to the Birmingham Police Department, the accident happened just after 4 a.m. at University Boulevard and 20th Street. The crash was described by an officer on the scene as a “very slow-moving wreck.” No injuries were reported.
wbrc.com
Local sheriff’s department pushing law makers to strengthen Alabama’s “good time” laws
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With less than a month until state lawmakers head to Montgomery, and with the new release of nearly 400 state prisoners, local sheriffs are pushing to change Alabama’s “good time” laws. A new bill headed to Montgomery is aimed at making it harder...
WSFA
Woman convicted of setting 2 homes on fire after wife left her
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Cullman woman has been convicted of setting fire to two Montgomery homes after becoming upset that her former spouse left her, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday. A Montgomery County jury found Jameelah Anderson guilty of one count of first-degree arson and...
wvtm13.com
Margaret man charged with driving vehicle into Leeds business
LEEDS, Ala. — Leeds Police arrested a man they say intentionally drove a vehicle into a business. Chief Paul Irwin stated Joshua Hardrick, 27, of Margaret, was a former employee of TA Services, located at 1405 8th St., and allegedly drove a car into the building and almost struck people inside.
