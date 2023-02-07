Read full article on original website
Chinese Investment Dominates: 384,000 Acres of US Land Now Owned by Chinese Investors
A recent report has shed light on the growing influence of Chinese investment in the United States, particularly in terms of land ownership. The report states that Chinese investors now own 384,000 acres of US land, which is nearly twice the size of New York City. This is a significant increase from previous years and highlights the growing presence of Chinese investment in the US.
