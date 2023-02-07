Mount Holyoke College Appoints Black Woman as 20th President, a First in School’s 186-year History

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Massachusetts witness describes disc object hovering over nearby fieldRoger MarshMassachusetts State
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of MassachusettsTravel MavenSunderland, MA
Holly Piirainen: New Evidence Released in 30 Year Old Unsolved MurderNikSturbridge, MA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Wilbraham High School is Costing Taypayers an Estimated 'Thousands of Dollars per Month' with 7,000 Lights 'Always On'Zack LoveWilbraham, MA
hartfordschools.org
Weaver High School Students Launch Live Radio Show
Tune in to WQTQ-FM 89.9 FM on Sunday, February 19, 2023 at noon for the launch of Weaver High School students’ live radio show, Teen Takeover. The show is produced by students in the Journalism and Media academic track at Weaver High School. Helping the students launch the show have been WQTQ-FM’s Tom Smith and Connie Coles, and ReadyCT Program Manager for the Journalism and Media Track, Oshane Thorpe.
scstudentmedia.com
Bailey Tatro wins Miss Western Mass., uses platform to support social change initiative
The 2023 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Pageant will feature two women with Springfield College ties. On Jan. 29, Olivia Tocchio, a Psychology and Criminal Justice major, was crowned Miss Pioneer Valley, and SC alum Bailey Tatro ’22 was named Miss Western Massachusetts. Both will compete for the honor of being named Miss Massachusetts in Worcester this July.
Eyewitness News
Student shares edibles at Hartford school
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A student gave out edibles at a Hartford school on Friday, according to officials. EMTs attended to at least one student. Hartford Public Schools said the incident happened at Hartford Magnet Trinity College Academy. Hartford Police say at least 5 students ate the edibles. EMT’s...
spectrumnews1.com
Gwen's Crafty Crocheting connecting community to Black History Month
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Teaching her community how to craft and crochet is how Gwendolyn Smith is using her sowing business, Gwen's Crafty Crocheting, to educate people on Black culture. What You Need To Know. Gwen's Crafty Crocheting is a Black-owned business owned by Gwendolyn Smith. Smith is a craft maker...
Groundbreaking held for new Senior Center in Wilbraham
The town of Wilbraham is long overdue for a new senior center and on Friday, a groundbreaking was held to officially begin that process.
West Springfield St. Patrick’s Parade Committee hosts celebrity bartending event
St . Patrick's Day is about 5 weeks away and a Hampden County town is getting ready for its festivities next month.
Domestic violence resources available in Springfield
One in three women and one in four men have experienced some form of physical violence by an intimate partner. The Springfield YWCA is a local resource for victims of domestic violence and they say it's a crime that can be hard to detect and even harder to escape from.
thereminder.com
Springfield native to bring New York Fashion Week to city
SPRINGFIELD – Fashion designer and tailor Justin Haynes has had his work featured at Paris Fashion Week (conducted at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week, and Miami Fashion Week. This year the Springfield native is bringing the New York Fashion Week to his hometown. He...
WCVB
Massachusetts State Police Col. Christopher Mason announces retirement
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Col. Christopher Mason, superintendent of the Massachusetts State Police, announced his plans to retire after nearly 40 years in law enforcement. Mason began as a natural resource officer in Barnstable in 1985 and graduated from the Massachusetts State Police Academy in 1993. Prior to becoming superintendent...
nepm.org
Springfield Police Department accepting public feedback on its internal investigations policy
The Springfield, Massachusetts, police department is taking public comment on its internal investigation policy as it continues to implement reforms outlined in an agreement with the federal government. A 2020 report from the Department of Justice said the Springfield police improperly handled the investigation of officer misconduct and a consent...
ludlowcub.com
Fundraiser Held in Honor of Andrew McDonald
A fundraiser will be held in honor of the Andrew McDonald fund on Sunday, February 26 at 2:00 p.m., at Mario’s Restaurant in East Longmeadow. McDonald was a LHS student who died suddenly in 2022, and he also worked at Mario’s. In honor of McDonald’s heritage, the restaurant...
spectrumnews1.com
Chicopee breaks ground on long-awaited memorial park
CHICOPEE, Mass. - The city of Chicopee is celebrating a big milestone for a project years in the making to honor a new generation of veterans and their service dogs. Ground has officially been broken on the Western Massachusetts Post 9/11 and Service Dog Memorial Park. The vacant space on Westover Road will soon be a place for those who sacrificed to relax and reflect. Stephanie Shaw served in Afghanistan, and as Chicopee's director of veterans services, the mission of turning the park from concept to reality has been a personal one.
City Councilor calls for building department reform following Springfield Gardens fire
The recent fire at a Springfield Gardens apartment building in the North End is highlighting the need for reforms in the building department, according to mayoral candidate Justin Hurst.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno requests City Council approve orders supporting city retirees
SPRINGFIELD — Ahead of its Feb. 13 meeting, Mayor Domenic J. Sarno is requesting that the City Council approve three orders aimed at supporting city retirees. The first order seeks to approve a transfer of $15 million from the certified free cash amount into the city’s pension reserve fund, which would bring it to approximately $17 million.
Nursing home shutdowns in Chicopee, Westfield, Springfield due to state regulations cost 362 jobs
Northeast Health Group Inc., owner of four nursing homes it says will close because of new state regulations that make them too expensive to operate, will lay off 362 workers. The company reported planned layoffs to a different state agency, the Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development, and the layoffs were included Friday in Labor and Workforce Development’s weekly report required by the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act.
amherstindy.org
ZBA Hears Appeal Of Citation For Too Many Occupants At 25 Nutting Avenue
Report On The Meeting Of The Zoning Board of Appeals, February 9,2023. This Meeting was held over Zoom and was recorded. It can be viewed here. Steve Judge (Chair), Tammy Parks, John Gilbert, Craig Meadows. Associate members Vincent O’Connor and Sarah Marshall. Staff: Rob Morra (Building Commissioner), Chris Brestrup...
Teacher Charged With Raping Springfield Student Decade Ago: Reports
Multiple outlets reported that a 44-year-old teacher is accused of raping a student at New Leadership Charter School more than 10 years ago. David Weremay of Florence, Northampton is accused of four counts of aggravated statutory rape of a child, five counts of indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or over, two counts of accosting or annoying another person, and intimidation of a witness, according to MassLive.
ctexaminer.com
Nikita Puts On A Hometown Party At Arch Street Tavern in Hartford
There’s something different happening at a packed local show. For a few hours, there can exist a community among band, audience, bartenders, sound engineer, everyone else involved from the same place. On February 11, Hartford groove masters Nikita are aiming to provide that experience at a hometown gig at...
New Britain Herald
New Britain man indicted in sweepstakes scandal that defrauded elderly out of millions of dollars
NEW BRITAIN – A New Britain man was arrested Thursday for his alleged involvement in a scheme that has defrauded the elderly out of millions of dollars using the ruse that had won a sweepstakes and needed to pay taxes on their bogus winnings before receiving the prize money.
Eyewitness News
Assistant principal assaulted by student at school in Manchester
MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – An assistant principal was assaulted by a student at a Manchester school Friday morning, according to officials. The incident happened at Bennet Academy. School officials said an assistant principal fell after a student pushed them from behind. The staff member was taken to the hospital...
