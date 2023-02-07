ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-Police Chief Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old at Gunpoint Now Faces Aggravated Stalking Charge Against Same Victim

A 56-year-old former police chief in Florida already accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint was arrested again last week for allegedly continuing to stalk the now-16-year-old victim. William Ray Pruitt, who served as the chief of the Center Hill Police Department from 1998 to 1999, was taken into custody in Lake County on Friday and charged with one count of felony aggravated stalking and one count of misdemeanor simple stalking, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
allhiphop.com

Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail

Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Convicted Jan. 6 Capitol rioter caught secretly filming woman undressing at tanning salon owned by his father: Police

An Iowa father who recently pleaded guilty to interfering with police during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has found himself once again embroiled in scandal for allegedly using his cell phone to surreptitiously record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon. Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52, was taken into custody late last month and charged with one count of invasion of privacy for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire and one count of interference with official acts, court records show.
IOWA STATE
Ceebla Cuud

A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague

A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered

Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in an interview with TalkTV.Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on Monday evening, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that authorities allowed Epstein to die.Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prisonThe imposter in Congress | On The GroundFire at Edinburgh’s former Jenners building sends plumes of smoke into air
New York City, NY
