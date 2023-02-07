Read full article on original website
Teenage MS-13 gang member charged with rape and murder of autistic woman to be tried as adult
EXCLUSIVE — The MS-13 gang member in custody for the rape and murder of an autistic young woman in a small Maryland town last summer will be tried as an adult despite being a juvenile, the Washington Examiner has learned. The unnamed suspect arrested in mid-January in connection to...
Former police detective gets consecutive life sentences for murder and attempted murder over fatal shooting in ‘love triangle gone wrong’
A former Birmingham Police Department detective will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole over a love triangle that left the other woman dead. Alfreda Janapril Fluker, 43, was convicted in November 2020 of one count of murder in the first degree over the...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Gang members to stand trial for murder of missing women
A Mexican judge has ordered four suspects to stand trial for the murder of two women who were reported missing in Juarez on Jan. 4. A fifth suspect has been charged with the illicit burial of two bodies.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
Prosecutor Drops R. Kelly Sex-Abuse Charges
"We believe justice has been served," a Chicago prosecutor said today (Jan 30).
Ex-Police Chief Accused of Raping 14-Year-Old at Gunpoint Now Faces Aggravated Stalking Charge Against Same Victim
A 56-year-old former police chief in Florida already accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at gunpoint was arrested again last week for allegedly continuing to stalk the now-16-year-old victim. William Ray Pruitt, who served as the chief of the Center Hill Police Department from 1998 to 1999, was taken into custody in Lake County on Friday and charged with one count of felony aggravated stalking and one count of misdemeanor simple stalking, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police
Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
Utah Man Accused of Killing Entire Family Given 'Gross' Obituary
A tribute for Michael Haight, who police say murdered his 5 children, his wife and her mother, before killing himself, said he "excelled at everything he did."
Alex Murdaugh Sobbed As Jurors Saw A Snapchat Video From His Son Allegedly Placing Him At The Scene Of The Murders
On the night his wife and son were shot dead, Alex Murdaugh told the first officer who arrived at the grisly scene that he had last seen the pair alive about 90 minutes before stumbling upon their bodies. Three hours later, sitting in a car with investigators on the grounds...
Young Thug Update: Sheriff Says 3 YSL Co-Defendants Stabbed Inmate In Jail
Young Thug’s co-defendants Christian Eppinger, Damone Blaylock and Rodalius Ryan are accused of a jailhouse stabbing. Three of Young Thug’s YSL co-defendants are accused of stabbing a fellow inmate at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat identified Christian Eppinger, Damone Blalock and Rodalius...
Tay-K Says He's Being Treated Like A 'Hamster' In Prison Amid 55-Year Murder Sentence
Tay-K is having a tough time in prison, likening his treatment behind bars to that of a “hamster” or “ferret.”. The 22-year-old took to Twitter on Tuesday (January 17) to let fans know things aren’t going too well for him inside. According to Tay, he’s at “war within” and the correctional officers aren’t making it any better for him.
Convicted Jan. 6 Capitol rioter caught secretly filming woman undressing at tanning salon owned by his father: Police
An Iowa father who recently pleaded guilty to interfering with police during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol has found himself once again embroiled in scandal for allegedly using his cell phone to surreptitiously record a woman as she was changing clothes at a tanning salon. Daryl Eugene Johnson, 52, was taken into custody late last month and charged with one count of invasion of privacy for the purpose of arousing or gratifying a sexual desire and one count of interference with official acts, court records show.
Prosecutors sought 33 years to life, but Mongols biker who killed cop may be freed by March
David Martinez, who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter charges, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after being behind bars for over eight years.
Elizabeth Holmes still shows 'no remorse to her victims' and continues to live on an estate costing $13,000 a month, prosecutors say
Elizabeth Holmes' estate costs $13,000 a month to maintain, according to her cash flow statements, prosecutors said in a court filing.
Man Sentenced to 45 Years Behind Bars for Brutal Attack That 'Mirrored' Jeffrey Dahmer
The suspect "intended to dismember and keep parts of the victim's body as trophies, mementos and food." A 21-year-old man from Louisiana allegedly inspired by Jeffrey Dahmer has been sentenced to 45 years in prison following the kidnapping and attempted murder of a gay man. Chance Seneca will serve 42...
A Baby Monitor Caught Man’s Wife Cheating On Him With His Colleague
A court heard how an angry husband caught his unfaithful wife cheating after hearing her with one of his coworkers through a baby monitor. While at work, Marek Fecko heard about his wife's affair through a device connected to his phone. The 47-year-old husband, furious at his wife's betrayal, rushed home to face her and her boyfriend, brandishing a knife. In the marital bedroom, the wife had flipped the baby monitor but neglected to silence it before Fecko heard the noises.
Ghislaine Maxwell says she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered
Ghislaine Maxwell has said that she believes Jeffrey Epstein was murdered in an interview with TalkTV.Speaking to Jeremy Kyle on Monday evening, 23 January, the disgraced British socialite claimed that authorities allowed Epstein to die.Epstein was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell in August 2019 while he awaited trial on sex trafficking charges. The death was ruled a suicide.Maxwell was convicted of sex offences for her part in Epstein’s sex abuse ring.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Ghislaine Maxwell brands Prince Andrew photo a 'fake' in interview from prisonThe imposter in Congress | On The GroundFire at Edinburgh’s former Jenners building sends plumes of smoke into air
Friend of charged officer describes conversation they had about Nichols' death
CNN's Nick Valencia reports on the arrest of 5 Memphis police officers charged in the death of Tyre Nichols and speaks with Bennie Cobb, a family friend of one of the officers.
Andrew and Tristan Tate forced to stay in hellhole jail after judge rejects moaning appeal for freedom
THE disgraced Tate brothers will remain behind bars in a hellhole Romanian jail after a judge rejected their appeal to be released. Andrew and Tristan have been held since December 29 as part of a probe into human trafficking, rape, and organised crime. The pair are accused of luring women...
