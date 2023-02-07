Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. The latest addition to the Samsung Galaxy S-series flagship lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, unfortunately, does not include a microSD card storage expansion slot. Even though the new Samsung devices come with a lot of upgrades and features over the previous generation, such as the availability of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 variant in all regions across the world and the 200MP camera on the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the lack of microSD expansion might be a bummer for many.

