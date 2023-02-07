Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
57-year-old Oconto County man arrested for 6th OWI
LITTLE SUAMICO (WLUK) -- 57-year-old Jeffrey Lynn was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 6th offense. Police were called to a rollover crash on Geano Beach Rd. at County Rd. S in Little Suamico just before 9:30 Saturday night. When they got on the scene, a vehicle...
Search for missing man last seen mid-January in Athelstane
Teddy was last seen on 01/13/23 at about 12:00-12:30 p.m. asking for directions to Boat Landing 7 Road and Athelstane.
wnmufm.org
Partnership with Northern renames sled dog race 'UP200 Powered by NMU'
MARQUETTE, MI— Beginning this year, the sled dog race that starts and finishes in Marquette and serves as an Iditarod qualifier is officially known as the “UP200 Powered by NMU.”. Officials say the university’s partnership with the UP Sled Dog Association enhances volunteer and service-learning opportunities for students,...
wzmq19.com
Ralph’s Italian Deli is Back Open For Business in Ishpeming
ISHPEMING, MICH. (WZMQ) – One of Ishpeming’s favorite delis is back open for business. Ralph’s Italian Deli, famous for its classic cudighi, closed its door back in may of 2022 for renovations as it downsized the restaurant. After 9 months of moving and renovations, the popular deli reopened its doors yesterday morning.
ironcountyreporter.com
WIC announces recipients of the Outstanding Student awards
Pictured are, from left, Savannah Cole (Multimedia & Wed Design), Mike Berutti (Principal), Sadie Donati (Accounting) and Bailey Hoffart (Building Trades). (submitted photo) The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District Career & Technical Education Department along with the West Iron County Schools are pleased to announce the recipients of their “Outstanding Student” awards for the first semester of the 2022/23 school year. Students are chosen based on quality of work, work ethic, leadership and teamwork skills, overall attitude, as well as disciplinary and attendance performance.
