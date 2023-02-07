Pictured are, from left, Savannah Cole (Multimedia & Wed Design), Mike Berutti (Principal), Sadie Donati (Accounting) and Bailey Hoffart (Building Trades). (submitted photo) The Dickinson-Iron Intermediate School District Career & Technical Education Department along with the West Iron County Schools are pleased to announce the recipients of their “Outstanding Student” awards for the first semester of the 2022/23 school year. Students are chosen based on quality of work, work ethic, leadership and teamwork skills, overall attitude, as well as disciplinary and attendance performance.

