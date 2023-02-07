Read full article on original website
Re-victimization of Montanans
Many of us received notice in 2021 that our medical record information held by Logan Health had been breached by cyber terrorists … again. As Montanans are intensely private folks, the failure to protect our most private information from being viewed and used by criminals is infuriating. The frequency with which cyber attacks occur in all industries is astounding, with no end in sight.
Nonprofit Organization Launches Bear Smart Community Resource Fund
Over a one-week period in June 2022, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) bear management specialists captured and killed four bears involved in human-bear conflicts across Northwest Montana. Two of the bears were grizzlies that had been frequently accessing chicken coops and unsecured garbage. The other two were black bears...
Warming Up to Winter
Winter. It’s a period when nature slows down and seems to take a seasonal nap. The days are shorter and darkness descends before we can get home from work. Animals prepare to hibernate while some humans wish they could. The landscape is stripped of color and vegetation and frozen fields lie brown and stiff – a bit of a letdown after the splashy splendor of autumn. And then the snow begins to fall.
Class AA Wrestling 2023 State Preview
When it comes to the 2023 Class AA state wrestling tournament, there is no shortage of storylines. For starters, Class AA could have two wrestlers joining the exclusive 37-member club of four-time state wrestling champions in Bozeman’s Avery Allen and Teegan Vasquez of Glacier. Another storyline is a team...
