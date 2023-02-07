Winter. It’s a period when nature slows down and seems to take a seasonal nap. The days are shorter and darkness descends before we can get home from work. Animals prepare to hibernate while some humans wish they could. The landscape is stripped of color and vegetation and frozen fields lie brown and stiff – a bit of a letdown after the splashy splendor of autumn. And then the snow begins to fall.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO