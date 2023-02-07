Read full article on original website
Terahertz Spectroscopy to Assess Severity of Skin Burns
Scientists at Stony Brook University in New York have developed a hand-held scanner that uses terahertz time-domain spectroscopy and neural network data analysis to non-invasively assess the severity of skin burns. At present, it is difficult to visually assess the depth of a burn injury, which could negatively influence treatment outcomes. The device probes the burn injury with pulses of terahertz radiation. The terahertz reflectivity of the skin is altered by burn injuries, allowing a neural network to assess the signal and estimate the burn depth. The technology could allow more precise assessments of burn injuries and assist in treatment planning.
Antibacterial Smart Sutures Visible in CT Scans
Researchers at RMIT University in Australia have developed ‘smart stitches’ that can fight bacteria and reveal the location of the sutured area in CT scans. The sutures have been developed to reduce the chances of surgical site infections and also make life a little easier for clinicians, as the material shows up in CT scans, allowing for identification of the location of the sutures in the body and quick assessment if they are performing as required. In particular, the researchers envisage the sutures as a replacement for vaginal meshes that are used to treat prolapses, for which surgical site infection rates tend to be high. The sutures combine iodine and carbon dots in their structure to achieve these unique properties.
‘Lightheaded, coughing a lot’: 30-year-old man shares symptoms of widow maker heart attack
As a distiller, Dave Conway, then 30, often worked in a hot environment, which included climbing ladders and rolling barrels. He wasn’t so surprised when he felt lightheaded and tired. After Googling his symptoms, he thought he had heat exhaustion, but they didn’t improve and soon he struggled to breath. Again, he turned to the Internet and thought perhaps pneumonia was to blame.
Pediatric Medical Devices Market Expected to Witness a Sudden Rise with an Incredible CAGR of 8.7% | GE Healthcare (GE Company), Atom Medical Corporation, Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt Ltd.
Globally, the market for pediatric medical devices (PMD) was priced at US$ 31,726.3 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 57,035.3 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022 to 2028. The market for PMD is observing robust development owing to the increasing incidence of prolonged diseases amongst the pediatric populace and rise in emphasis on the healthcare of the pediatric. Furthermore, rise in need for PMD and increase in R&D (research and development) worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like pediatric device advances threat and dearth of expert personnel are anticipated to hinder the market for PMD across the globe.
Neurofeedback Systems Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Neurocare Group AG, Bee Medic Gmbh, Thought Tech Ltd.
Globally, the market for neurofeedback system was priced at US$ 1,069.6 million in the year 2021 and is predicted to the extent of US$ 1,779.7 million by the end of the year 2028 at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2028. The market for neurofeedback sysyem across the world is anticipating robust development owing to the rise in problem of neurogenerative diseases and rising prevalence of brain dysfunction across the world. Furthermore, rise in need for neurofeedback systems and increase in problem of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like time consuming techniques and neurofeedback system cost being high are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Cosmetic Surgery Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 61.20 billion by 2030 | MRFR
Cosmetic Surgery Market Information By Gender (Female and Male), By Age Group (13 To 29, 30 To 54, and 55 & Above), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation, Eyelid Surgery, Liposuction, Rhinoplasty, and Others), By End-User (Ambulatory Surgical Facility, Hospital & Clinic, and Office & Cosmetic Surgical Center), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest Of The World)—Forecast Till 2030.
$927.09 Mn, Medical Scheduling Software Market to Outstrip 13.4% of CAGR by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ latest study on “Medical Scheduling Software Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Software, End User, and Geography,” the market is expected to reach US$ 927.1 million by 2028 from US$ 435.2 million in 2022, with an estimated CAGR of 13.4%. The medical scheduling software market growth is attributed to the rising adoption of a patient-centric approach by healthcare providers, the surge in the use of smart devices for monitoring health, and the shortage of nursing staff and doctors.
Neurology Monitoring Market: Geographic Segmentation, Statistical Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 | Masimo Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KgaA, Advanced Brain Monitoring Inc., Medtronic plc
Globally, the market for neurology monitoring was priced at US$ 5,618.9 million in the year 2022 and is predicted to the extent US$ 8,415.3 million at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. The market for neurology monitoring is observing robust development owing to the rise in occurrence of disorders related to neurology and rise in need for the devices to monitor the patients suffering from neurology. Furthermore, increasing occurrence of traumatic injuries of brain and the increasing elderly population worldwide is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like expensive cost of neurology monitoring devices and the deficit of expert personnel are the main factor anticipated to hinder the market growth of neurology monitoring.
Aesthetic Medicine Market Size to Outstrip $102.25 Billion, Globally, by 2028 – Growth Report by The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners, “Aesthetic Medicine Market Size, Share, Growth and Revenue Forecasts to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Gender (Male and Female), Procedures [Invasive (Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Nose Reshaping, Eyelid Surgery, Tummy Tuck, and Others) and Non-invasive (Botox Injections, Body Shaping & Carbon Peeling, Soft Tissue Fillers, Chemical Peel & Rejuvenation, Acne Treatment & Drainage Tonification, Permanent Hair Removal & Tattoo Removal, Microdermabrasion & Vascular Lesions, and Others)], Technologies (Acoustic Wave, Radiofrequency, Pressomassage, Oxygen Therapy, Diode Laser, and Others), End User (Hospital & Clinics, Medical Spas, Home Care, Beauty Centers, and Others), and Geography”; The aesthetic medicine market is expected to reach USD 233.84 billion by 2028 from USD 102.25 billion in 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2028.
Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Projected to Reach US$ 2,865.42 Million by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to our new research study on “Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights major market drivers and prominent companies along with their key developments in the market.
Medical Perfusion Technology Market Expected to Reach US$ 962.60 Million by 2027
According to our new research study on “Medical Perfusion Technology Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Analysis – by Technique, Organ Type, and Component,” the market is expected to reach US$ 962.60 million by 2027 from US$ 707.10 million in 2019. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth.
Voice-Activated Sample Prep for Safer Handling
Researchers at Kyung Hee University in South Korea have developed a voice-activated DNA sample pre-treatment device to assist clinicians dealing with outbreaks of infectious disease to stay safer. Dealing with highly infectious patient samples puts clinicians and lab technicians at risk. Minimizing sample handling and exposure is important in reducing the risk of transmission, and a system that can perform some of these steps automatically, without a clinician even having to interact with it physically can facilitate this. Another application is to allow biomedical scientists with a disability that might preclude them from the fiddly work of handling small volumes of liquid to perform assays using just their voice.
Anti-Suicide Drugs Market Development Analysis Contributing Top Vendor Landscape and Economic Growth 2028 | Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Eli Lilly and Company
The prime problem of healthcare related in the world is the problem of depression which lowers the productivity level and in many serious cases can lead to the tendency of committing suicides. At the time of economic crisis and social negligence, anti-depressant and anti-psychotic drugs demand rises up. The drugs help in preventing suicidal attempts and thoughts and thereby act as a therapy to the individual. Though, drugs of this kind if taken in high doses can be deadly, so proper medical advice should be taken from the physician before its consumption. Widespread research in relation to the treatment of suicide is anticipated to offer an improved resolution to the world population in the concluding part of the predicted period from 2019 to 2027. This would expand the world outlook in the market of the anti-suicide drugs and would aid in lessening deaths owing to suicide.
Anesthesia Gases Market Size is Estimated to be Valued at $ 2,266.9 Mn by 2030 | Growing Geriatric Population have Created a Demand for Surgeries
“Coherent Market Insights offers a 45% discount on Anesthesia Gases Market Reports on Single User Access and Unlimited User Access“. The market for anesthesia gases worldwide is observing robust development owing to the rise in incidence of prolonged diseases and rise in the elderly (geriatric/aging) population worldwide. Furthermore, increase in need for anesthesia gases and rise in the figure of surgical processes globally is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Though, factors like after effects of anesthesia gases and increase in standard usage of anesthesia are anticipated to hinder the market growth.
Microcatheters Market Predicted to Reach US$ 773.1 Million by 2027
According to the latest study on “Microcatheters Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Indication and End User,” the market was valued at US$ 410.0 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 773.1 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% during 2020–2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and the factors driving and restraining the market growth.
Acute Lung Injury Market Expected to Reach USD 741.98 Million with CAGR of 4.7% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Acute Lung Injury Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapy (Mechanical Ventilation, Fluid Management, Pharmacotherapy, and Adjunctive Procedures) and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, and Others) and Geography. “Acute Lung Injury Market is expected to...
$1.22 Bn, Sepsis Diagnostics Market Growing at 9.2% CAGR by 2028 – The Insight Partners
According to The Insight Partners’ new research study on “Sepsis Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Growth and Trends Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Technology, Method, Test Type, Pathogen, and End User,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 661.83 million in 2021 to US$ 1,226.52 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors governing the growth of the market. Rising demand for rapid diagnostic tests leading to increasing product launches is expected to accelerate the overall sepsis diagnostics market revenue during the forecast period. However, the lack of skilled professionals limits the market growth.
Asthma Drugs Market Projected to Reach USD 34,136.10 Million by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Asthma Drugs Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Medications (Quick Relief Medications and Long-Term Control Medications), Route of Administration (Inhaled, Prefilled Syringes/Vials, and Others), and Distribution Channels (Online Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies and Retail Pharmacies) “Asthma Drugs...
Smoking Cessation Aids Market Expected to Reach USD 64,032.30 Mn with CAGR of 15.5% by 2028
The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report “Smoking Cessation Aids Market Forecast to 2028″ Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Nicotine Replacement Therapy, Drugs, Electronic Cigarettes, and Others) and End-User (Hospital Pharmacies, Online Channel, Retail Pharmacies, and Other End Users) “Smoking Cessation Aids Market is expected...
