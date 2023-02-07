The prime problem of healthcare related in the world is the problem of depression which lowers the productivity level and in many serious cases can lead to the tendency of committing suicides. At the time of economic crisis and social negligence, anti-depressant and anti-psychotic drugs demand rises up. The drugs help in preventing suicidal attempts and thoughts and thereby act as a therapy to the individual. Though, drugs of this kind if taken in high doses can be deadly, so proper medical advice should be taken from the physician before its consumption. Widespread research in relation to the treatment of suicide is anticipated to offer an improved resolution to the world population in the concluding part of the predicted period from 2019 to 2027. This would expand the world outlook in the market of the anti-suicide drugs and would aid in lessening deaths owing to suicide.

