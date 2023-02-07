ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

WEAR

Police: 21-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police arrested a 21-year-old who was wanted for an armed robbery in Pensacola early Saturday morning. Kyron Tyrik Evans, of Pensacola, is facing multiple charges including:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. robbery with a firearm. firing a weapon in a public or residential property. carrying a...
PENSACOLA, FL
wdhn.com

Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges

POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin

CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
CENTURY, FL
veronews.com

2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
VERO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Man arrested for misconduct with minors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
ENSLEY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with law enforcement at the scene of a crash Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to the scene of a head-on collision near State Road 85 and Antioch Road.
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WSFA

Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL

