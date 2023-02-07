Read full article on original website
WEAR
Police: 21-year-old arrested for armed robbery in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police arrested a 21-year-old who was wanted for an armed robbery in Pensacola early Saturday morning. Kyron Tyrik Evans, of Pensacola, is facing multiple charges including:. aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. robbery with a firearm. firing a weapon in a public or residential property. carrying a...
WEAR
Sheriff's office recognizes five active missing person cases in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office has shared five missing person cases this week that are still active in Escambia County in honor of National Missing Persons Day. National Missing Persons Day is held on Feb. 3 and is a day "that brings additional awareness of people who are missing to hopefully increase the chances of them being found."
wdhn.com
Geneva County man arrested in Florida facing drug charges
POPLAR SPRINGS, Fla (WDHN) — A Slocomb man was arrested in Holmes County after deputies say he admitted to having drugs in the car during a traffic stop. According to the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office, on February 9, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on Highway 173, north of Highway 2.
WEAR
Walton County school resource deputy terminated, charged with relationship with student
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- A Walton County Sheriff's Office school resource deputy has been terminated after being charged Friday with engaging in a romantic relationship with a student, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Artie Rodriguez, 52, was immediately removed from his position as a school resource deputy at...
Police searching for suspect in Pensacola Circle K armed robbery
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is searching for an individual involved in an armed robbery at the Circle K on Garden Street. PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street. They said a suspect in […]
Deputy pins Florida drug trafficking suspect’s hand under patrol vehicle during arrest: Report
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, a drug trafficking suspect was apprehended by a deputy accidentally rolling his patrol vehicle on the suspect’s hand. On Feb. 8, deputies said they saw a gold jeep Wrangler run a stop sign at the intersection of Hollywood Ave., and Massachusetts Ave. As […]
WEAR
Man wanted in Santa Rosa County for battery of pregnant woman
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted in Santa Rosa County for the battery of a pregnant woman. Santa Rosa County deputies are searching for 29-year-old Zeke Watson. The sheriff's office says he is a white male, who is around 5'08" in height and weighs around 200 pounds.
Jury finds Century man guilty of killing cousin
CENTURY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man is going to prison for killing his cousin in 2020. An Escambia County jury found Jaran Myles guilty of first degree murder. Myles was sentenced to life in prison. Myles shot and killed Joseph Christopher Smith in Century on November 30th, 2020. Two others were injured in the shooting […]
niceville.com
Head-on collision, alleged altercation, ends with DUI arrest near Crestview
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A head-on crash on State Road 85 south of Crestview led to an altercation and arrest for DUI with serious injury, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has announced. According to the FHP, on February 7, 2023, at approximately 5:14 p.m., the FHP responded to the...
veronews.com
2 charged with drug trafficking following traffic stop
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A Vero Beach man and a Pensacola woman were jailed last week after deputies found fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine in a vehicle they were riding in throughout the county. Quintravius Lavonte Glispy, 25, of the 2400 block of 16th Avenue, was charged with trafficking a...
Panama City Beach woman sentenced for trafficking drugs
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County jury took just 19 minutes to convict a Panama City Beach woman of fentanyl and heroin trafficking. 55-year-old Stephanie Anne Hoskins was selling people heroin mixed with fentanyl, without their knowledge. Drug dealers often cut heroin with other substances to make more money. But, fentanyl is far […]
Pensacola woman allegedly bites deputies, tries to steal stun gun: Deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly getting into a fight during which she allegedly threw a kettlebell weight, a wine bottle and kitchen knives at victims and then allegedly bit deputies several times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Katoria Latrice Garrett, 20, was charged with three […]
WJHG-TV
Man arrested for misconduct with minors
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panama City Beach Police Department announced the arrest of 45-year-old Jason Everette Wasserman of Panama City Beach. Wasserman was charged with three counts of traveling to meet a minor, three counts of solicitation of a minor, three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child, and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.
1 person injured in shooting in Ensley, deputies investigating
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting in Ensley that sent one person to the hospital. ECSO said they responded to a shooting call at 1:13 p.m., near Figland Ave., and West Devane Street in Ensley. Upon arrival, deputies found one victim with a gunshot wound, who has now […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Body camera video released in deadly ECSO deputy-involved shooting
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WALA) - Newly released body camera video -- shows the moments a man was shot and killed by Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies following a standoff last October. The Florida State Attorney clearing deputies in the case after reviewing the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s investigation of the deputy-involved shooting of Colin West.
WJHG-TV
Head-on crash leads to altercation, DUI arrest in Okaloosa County
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was arrested after allegedly getting into an altercation with law enforcement at the scene of a crash Tuesday evening. Florida Highway Patrol officials say they responded around 5:15 p.m. to the scene of a head-on collision near State Road 85 and Antioch Road.
WESH
Parents of 2 kids killed in crash while playing mini-golf in Florida to sue driver
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. — The parents of two children who died in a crash at a Panama City Beach, Florida, mini-golf course in 2020 have taken legal action after the driver was not held responsible for their deaths. The Kirchgessners filed a lawsuit in Bay County, Florida, on...
Police investigating early morning armed robbery at Pensacola Circle K gas station
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that happened at the Circle K on Garden Street early Thursday morning. PPD said at 1:50 a.m., on Thursday morning they received a report of an armed robbery at the Circle K on 800 W. Garden Street. They said a suspect in […]
WSFA
Warrants for multiple central Alabama suspects issued in Panama City Beach
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WSFA) - Panama City Beach police are looking for several people from the WSFA 12 News viewing area in connection to spring break crimes last year. A list of spring break laws goes into effect for the city during the month of March. This includes no alcohol on the beaches, no loud music, and no pop-up parties. Underage drinking and traffic disruptions are also prohibited.
