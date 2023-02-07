Read full article on original website
CMPD SWAT situation in north Charlotte resolved
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a SWAT situation in a north Charlotte neighborhood has been resolved. Officers said they were responding along Twin Brook Drive, off of Gibbon Road, just after 9 a.m. No other details were provided. Police said the situation is no longer an...
Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, over 2,000 customers were without power as of 7 a.m. in the Charlotte area, including over 500 in south Charlotte.
1 person dead after shooting in Pineville, Medic says
PINEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Pineville early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department said. Officers responded to calls about shots fired in the area along Windage Way just after 1 a.m. Callers told officials that two vehicles drove away from the scene. A witness...
York Co. man arrested after entering moving school bus
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man has been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus after he entered a moving school bus through the top emergency hatch. No children were on board. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
WCNC
'There's common ground' | Mayor Pro Tem pushes compromise on transit
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Mayor Pro Tem sees a path forward on the city's stalled $13.5B transportation plan. "I have high confidence that we will get there because at the at the end of the day, the Charlotte region is the economic lungs of this state," Braxton Winston said on WCNC's Flashpoint.
Homebuilder accused of breaking promises by residents has license suspended
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A homebuilder who was the subject of numerous complaints on failed promises in a new housing development in Catawba County has had his general contractor license suspended, WCNC Charlotte has learned. Aaron Guess, of Story Homes Construction, LLC, was given an 18-month suspension and ordered to...
One person seriously hurt in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is seriously hurt following an accident on I-485 in northwest Charlotte, officials said. The North Carolina Department of Transportation said the accident happened on I-485 outer near Brookshire Boulevard just after 3 p.m. Medic confirmed one person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening...
Fort Mill death under investigation
FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Fort Mill. The investigation is taking place on Dobys Bridge Road, not far from Red Frost Way. The deceased person has been identified as 55-year-old Michael Aaron Ingraham of Endicott, New York. His body was discovered about 20 feet off the road by a person who was driving on Dobys Bridge road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
9-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native Mia Angelina Ridley competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
Deadly train accident under investigation in northeast Charlotte, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead after being struck by a train in northeast Charlotte, according to officials. Amtrak train 75 was traveling around 1:15 p.m. near Eastway Drive when a person trespassing on the track was struck by the train, according to Amtrak. The victim died from...
Neighbors concerned after homeless camp forms next to apartment complex on Sugar Creek
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in the Sugar Creek area of Charlotte have been divided on an issue. A homeless camp popped up on the 1000 block of West Sugar Creek Road, which is near Merlane Drive and not far from Interstate 85. Sugar Creek continues to change. It's been...
A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday. Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.
'Know your family history' | Retired York County Sheriff's Commander pushing for awareness after major cardiac event
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Heart disease is the number one killer of Americans. According to the CDC, it kills someone every 34 seconds. February is National Heart Month and Saturday, Atrium Health held its annual Cupid’s Cup 5k to raise money to benefit its cardiac rehabilitation programs. The keynote...
50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
Town of Mooresville digs up its 150-year history, debuted in new documentary
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — During Black History Month, education and celebration are two main themes. Some take the chance to dive into history to learn more about long-lost memories that are all too often passed down through history by stories. The town of Mooresville dug up its history and...
1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
Monroe Police K9 passes away unexpectedly
MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Kilo, a K9 with the Monroe Police Special Response Team (SRT), died unexpectedly on Thursday night after experiencing medical problems. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
How to protect your pets after rabies case reported in Caldwell County
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Caldwell County are advised to be aware after a skunk in the area tested positive for rabies. According to officials, the skunk was found on Taylor Circle in Granite Falls when it contacted a dog. The dog is up-to-date on its rabies vaccine and officials report this is the first confirmed rabies case in the county this year. Caldwell County had five confirmed rabies cases in 2022.
NC is the strictest state in the southeast when it comes to speeding and license suspensions
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte recently shared the heartbreaking story of a North Carolina father whose driver's license was suspended despite his son being the driver in a deadly crash. The father had given his son his old car, but the son never got the title changed to his...
