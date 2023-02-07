ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

CMPD SWAT situation in north Charlotte resolved

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a SWAT situation in a north Charlotte neighborhood has been resolved. Officers said they were responding along Twin Brook Drive, off of Gibbon Road, just after 9 a.m. No other details were provided. Police said the situation is no longer an...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Thousands without power in the Carolinas Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands are without power in the Carolinas Sunday, including roughly 2,000 Duke Energy customers in the Charlotte area, officials said. According to Duke Energy's outage map, over 2,000 customers were without power as of 7 a.m. in the Charlotte area, including over 500 in south Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 person dead after shooting in Pineville, Medic says

PINEVILLE, N.C. — A deadly shooting is under investigation in Pineville early Sunday morning, the Pineville Police Department said. Officers responded to calls about shots fired in the area along Windage Way just after 1 a.m. Callers told officials that two vehicles drove away from the scene. A witness...
PINEVILLE, NC
WCNC

York Co. man arrested after entering moving school bus

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County man has been charged with interfering with the operation of a school bus after he entered a moving school bus through the top emergency hatch. No children were on board. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

'There's common ground' | Mayor Pro Tem pushes compromise on transit

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte's Mayor Pro Tem sees a path forward on the city's stalled $13.5B transportation plan. "I have high confidence that we will get there because at the at the end of the day, the Charlotte region is the economic lungs of this state," Braxton Winston said on WCNC's Flashpoint.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Fort Mill death under investigation

FORT MILL, S.C. — The York County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in Fort Mill. The investigation is taking place on Dobys Bridge Road, not far from Red Frost Way. The deceased person has been identified as 55-year-old Michael Aaron Ingraham of Endicott, New York. His body was discovered about 20 feet off the road by a person who was driving on Dobys Bridge road around 5:30 p.m. Thursday.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

9-year-old Tega Cay native, crowned 'Little Miss Earth USA'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Tega Cay native Mia Angelina Ridley competed in the Miss Earth USA National Pageant and won the title of Little Miss Earth USA. During the Miss Earth USA pageant, many contestants competed for the title, in events such as a “Still She Rose” scholarship gala, a floral theme welcome reception, a butterfly wear and runway show, and other competition areas of fun fashion and evening gown wear.
TEGA CAY, SC
WCNC

Gaston County health leaders identify three priority areas

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Health leaders in Gaston County are taking a closer look at some of the factors impacting its residents' well-being. Officials released findings from its community health assessment and announced three areas of need. Gaston County health leaders are now forming groups of key players to...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

A cardiac arrest was reported in Burke County. Deputies say they found a woman shot to death instead

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide it said started out as a medical call on Friday. Deputies and Burke County EMS responded to a home along Clark Loop near the South Mountains State Park for what was initially reported as a cardiac arrest. When they arrived, however, they found 41-year-old Brandi Deal with apparent gunshot wounds.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
WCNC

50 years ago: The Great Southeast Snowstorm blankets the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday, Feb. 9, marks 50 years since two feet of snow blanketed South Carolina in the historic "Great Southeast Snowstorm" of 1973. It's been over a year since Charlotte saw measurable snow, by the way. There is a small chance we could see some heavy, wet flakes this weekend, but Brad Panovich says it won't be any accumulation outside of the North Carolina mountains.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1st black woman elected to NC Superior Court seat dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former North Carolina Supreme Court judge Shirly Fulton passed away Wednesday morning at the age of 71. The South Carolina native made history as the first Black woman elected to a Superior Court seat in North Carolina. "When Shirley Fulton entered a room, one could feel...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Monroe Police K9 passes away unexpectedly

MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Kilo, a K9 with the Monroe Police Special Response Team (SRT), died unexpectedly on Thursday night after experiencing medical problems. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile...
MONROE, NC
WCNC

How to protect your pets after rabies case reported in Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. — Residents in Caldwell County are advised to be aware after a skunk in the area tested positive for rabies. According to officials, the skunk was found on Taylor Circle in Granite Falls when it contacted a dog. The dog is up-to-date on its rabies vaccine and officials report this is the first confirmed rabies case in the county this year. Caldwell County had five confirmed rabies cases in 2022.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy