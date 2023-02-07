Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Ukrainian refugee living in Minneapolis was robbed and devasted after the attackMsBirgithMinneapolis, MN
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Grant scores first-career goal on senior day, No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Thomas 5-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Closing of East St Paul's Stroh (Hamm's) Brewery (November 21, 1997)The Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
NHL
Prospects Report: February 10, 2023
Iowa continues point streak, extending to 14 games. Iowa extended its season-long point-streak to 14 games this past week (9-0-5), beating Texas and falling to Rockford twice beyond regulation. Iowa opened the week with a 5-3 win over Texas on Feb. 1. Nic Petan recorded a hat trick while Sam Hentges and Sammy Walker each scored.
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Kraken (29-18-5) at Flyers (22-22-10) | 10 a.m.
Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe for victories. When Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the first goal at Madison Square Garden Friday, the host New York Rangers had already tallied a four-spot. It marked Bjorkstrand's 10th goal of the season, making him the ninth Seattle player with double-digit goals. Fellow forward Brandon Tanev scored later in the game to make it 5-3 and became the 10th Kraken player to hit double-digits in goals. That now leads the NHL, with Boston and Vegas at nine apiece.
NHL
Capitals Recall Aliaksei Protas
ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have recalled forward Aliaksei Protas from the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Protas, 22, has recorded 10 points (3g, 7a) in 42 games with Washington this season. The 6'6", 235-pound forward...
NHL
Young Red Wings fan receives ovation on Jumbotron
One young fan made a strong case for being named the Detroit Red Wings fourth star of the game. A Red Wings fan named George received a lot of love from fans at Little Caesars Arena during their game against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. George was shown on the...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Devils vs. Wild
SAINT PAUL, Minn - Minnesota continues its homestand with a Saturday night matchup vs. New Jersey. The following is a projection and is subject to change:. Jordan Greenway - Frederick Gaudreau - Marcus Foligno. Connor Dewar - Sam Steel - Mason Shaw. Defense. Jake Middleton - Jared Spurgeon. Jonas Brodin...
NHL
Video Review: CBJ @ TOR - 5:46 of the Third Period
Explanation: Video review confirmed that Kent Johnson's stick was at or below the height of the crossbar when he directed the puck into the Toronto net. According to Rule 37.5, "If the puck makes contact with a portion of the stick that is at or below the level of the crossbar (despite some other portion of the stick being above the crossbar) and enters the goal, the goal shall be allowed."
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Avalanche 5, Panthers 3
SUNRISE, Fla. -The Florida Panthers saw their winning streak snapped at three games with a 5-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche at FLA Live Arena on Saturday. At 26-23-6, Florida still sits just three points out of a playoff spot. "We've been playing really well lately," Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov...
NHL
TAKEAWAYS: Third Period Push Not Enough to Pass Jets
Head coach Luke Richardson credits Jarred Tinordi's momentum change in the third period to help Chicago get on the board. The Blackhawks looked to earn their second straight win to finish off their back-to-back game nights but suffered their second loss this week to the Winnipeg Jets with a 4-1 final.
NHL
Final Buzzer: Savage Garden
NEW YORK, NY - Buoyed by a big trade for Vladimir Tarasenko the Rangers were raring to go when they hit the ice to play the Seattle Kraken. The visitors had to endure some big punches early - including an opening score by Tarasenko himself - and New York build up a seemingly insurmountable 3-0 lead after 20 minutes of play.
NHL
Duchene Scores in Overtime as Predators Defeat Flyers 2-1
Nashville Moves to 25-19-6 on the Season, Returns Home to Face Arizona on Monday. Matt Duchene scored 34 seconds into overtime to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers Saturday at Wells Fargo Center. Juuse Saros made 23 saves in goal for the Preds, who...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
The Buffalo Sabres return to action today for an afternoon tilt against the Calgary Flames. Faceoff is at 12:30 p.m. on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage on MSG starting at noon. Tickets are on sale now. The team will also celebrate Sabretooth's birthday today. Billy Buffalo, Moose, Buster...
NHL
Mahura agrees to 1-year contract with Panthers
Defenseman has NHL career high in points, could have become free agent after season. Josh Mahura agreed to a one-year contract with the Florida Panthers on Friday. Financial terms were not disclosed. The 24-year-old defenseman has NHL career highs in goals (four), assists (seven) and points (11) in 54 games...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Predators
Playing the third game of their four-game homestand, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (22-22-9) are home on Saturday afternoon to take on John Hynes' Nashville Predators (24-19-9). Game time at the Wells Fargo Center is 12:30 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5...
NHL
Hamilton, Big Hat, Big Play | FEATURE
On Thursday, the Devils hosted the Seattle Kraken, one of the best teams in the National Hockey League. And they had to do so without their superstar (and All-Star) Jack Hughes. The team announced the morning of the game that Hughes will be out of the lineup with an upper-body...
NHL
Nuts & Bolts: An early start in Dallas
The Lightning kick off the road trip with a Saturday matinee against the Stars at American Airlines Center. Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Stars on Saturday. When: Saturday, February 11 - 1 p.m. ET. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV coverage:...
NHL
Devils Begin 4-Game Road Trip at Minnesota Saturday | PREVIEW
New Jersey faces the Wild to open a four-game road swing. New Jersey begins a four-game road trip with a matchup in Minnesota Saturday night. Puck drop is 8:08 p.m. ET. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Check back an hour ahead of tonight's...
NHL
Smashville Scope: Preds Hockey is Back
Plus: P.K. Subban's Coming Home, GnashVegas Returns and More in This Week's Smashville Scope Presented by JOCKEY. Following an 11-day NHL All-Star break, the Nashville Predators finally returned to game action this week. But hockey wasn't the only thing to return to Bridgestone Arena this month. From fun-filled festivities to...
NHL
NHL On Tap: Devils aim to keep turning up heat without Hughes
Welcome to NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 14 games Saturday. Devils look to keep it going against slumping Wild. The New Jersey Devils are undefeated without center Jack Hughes. Hey,...
NHL
Panarin scores 4 goals, Rangers end Hurricanes winning streak at 7
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Artemi Panarin had four goals and an assist, and the New York Rangers extended their winning streak to five games with a 6-2 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Saturday. Panarin scored his second goal at 4:33 of the third period on the rebound...
NHL
Avalanche Pounce Past Panthers with 5-3 Win
Colorado concluded their road trip with a 5-3 victory over Florida on Saturday night. The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Florida Panthers 5-3 on Saturday night at FLA Live Arena. Colorado concluded their three-game road trip (1-1-1) and is now 28-19-4 on the season. For the Avalanche, Logan O'Connor scored a...
Comments / 0