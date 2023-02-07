Time: 10:00 a.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken have scored just four goals in the first three games of this road trip, not a recipe for victories. When Oliver Bjorkstrand scored the first goal at Madison Square Garden Friday, the host New York Rangers had already tallied a four-spot. It marked Bjorkstrand's 10th goal of the season, making him the ninth Seattle player with double-digit goals. Fellow forward Brandon Tanev scored later in the game to make it 5-3 and became the 10th Kraken player to hit double-digits in goals. That now leads the NHL, with Boston and Vegas at nine apiece.

