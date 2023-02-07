Read full article on original website
Related
WWE SmackDown Records An Increase In Preliminary Viewership On 2/10/23
Preliminary viewership is in for February 10's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on February 11 that the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown drew 2.390 million viewers in the preliminary number. The first hour posted 2.438 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.342 million viewers. The preliminary viewership is up from last Friday, which drew 2.263 million viewers in preliminary numbers. The final number for the February 10 episode of WWE SmackDown came in at 2.384 million viewers.
AEW Dynamite Viewership, Key Demo Rating Record Slight Decreases On 2/8/23
The numbers are in for the February 8 episode of AEW Dynamite. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, AEW Dynamite on February 8 drew 899,000 viewers. This number is down from the 901,000 viewers the show posted on February 1. Wednesday's episode scored a 0.30 (391,000 viewers) rating in the...
AEW Plus Remains Exclusive Digital Platform For Live PPV In Australia, New Zealand, Pacific Islands
All Elite Wrestling recently announced a deal with ESPN to be the exclusive broadcast partner for AEW's programming. Following that announcement, FITE TV (via PWMania) noted that AEW Plus remained the region's exclusive digital partner for live pay-per-view and touted its service as "the best way to watch AEW in the region."
AEW Fight Forever Officially Rated Teen By The ESRB
AEW Fight Forever has received its official ESRB rating as the game draws closer to its release. AEW Fight Forever will be the first console video game offering from All Elite Wrestling. Recently, it was reported by Matt Black of WrestleZone that the game had not received an official release date because they were unable to acquire a Teen rating from the ESRB.
Tony Khan: AEW Has The Capacity To Expand Its PPV Calendar If The Right Streaming Offer Came Along
Tony Khan addresses whether or not he has any desire to run monthly pay-per-views. The All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view schedule consists of five major pay-per-views a year. AEW Revolution, AEW Double or Nothing, AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, AEW All Out, and AEW Full Gear. Outside of AEW, the traditional format for major wrestling promotions is a monthly pay-per-view offering.
Fred Rosser On New Format For NJPW STRONG: This Is The Way To Get More Eyes On The Product
Fred Rosser shares his thoughts on the new format for NJPW STRONG. NJPW launched NJPW STRONG in 2020 and held tapings in the United States. The brand started to grow and hold events that doubled as tapings throughout the country. These matches would air weekly on NJPW World. NJPW recently announced that NJPW STRONG will shift to a dual format, where events will air live, and they will also be available on demand, starting with NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.
AEW And ESPN Announce Exclusive Broadcast Deal For Australia, New Zealand, And Pacific Islands
AEW announces a new media deal with ESPN. All Elite Wrestling and ESPN have announced a new broadcast deal that will see ESPN become the exclusive home of AEW weekly programming in Australia, New Zealand and Pacific Islands. From AEW:. February 9, 2023 – ESPN announced that it has secured...
EC3 Signs With The National Wrestling Alliance
EC3 is controlling his narrative and signing with the National Wrestling Alliance. During the pre-show of NWA Nuff Said 2023, May Valentine announced that former TNA Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion EC3 has officially signed with Billy Corgan's NWA. EC3 says he intends to carry CYN's mission with him into the...
CMLL Viernes Espectacular (2/10/23) Results: Rocky Romero, Mistico & More Compete In Tag Tourney.
CMLL presented its show "CMLL Viernes Espectacular” on Friday, February 10, 2022. The event took place at the Arena Mexico in Mexico City, Distrito Federal, Mexico & aired live on Ticketmaster's Pay-Per-View Page. The show started CMLL's annual "Torneo de Parejas Increibles" Tourney, pitting rivals from across the promotion into teams, with the two finalist teams facing each other next week.
Fightful
15K+
Followers
37K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0