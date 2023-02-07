ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gogebic County, MI

WNCY

Former Wisconsin Senator Not Criminally Charged In Fatal Crash

WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A former Northern Wisconsin state senator will not be criminally charged in a fatal accident she was involved in last summer. Ashland County District Attorney, David Meany, said on Thursday he can’t come to the conclusion that Janet Bewley acted in a “criminally negligent” or “criminally reckless” manner in the late July crash that killed 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman Alyssa Ortman and her five-year-old daughter.
WISCONSIN STATE
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash

An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
OWATONNA, MN
northernnewsnow.com

Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Iron County, Hayward

Wisconsin- The DNR is urging safety this weekend as snowmobile fatalities are climbing this season. There have been nine fatalities in Wisconsin so far in 2023 and at least four in Northern Minnesota. Especially with the big football game on Sunday, they are reminding riders of the importance to ride sober. The agency says that 68% of snowmobile deaths involved alcohol. The DNR webpage is full of information including safety tips and operating laws.
IRON COUNTY, WI
B105

Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties

If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, WI
WJFW-TV

Snowmobile trail in Vilas Co. closing permanently

VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently. The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WLUC

Copper Peak to continue ski hill renovations this spring

IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - More renovations at Copper Peak are expected to begin this spring. The start of progress began in August. “It is going to be a two-year project right now, at minimum. There is a lot of work involved. Hopefully, we will get it completed sometime in 2024,” said Charles Supercynski, Copper Peak Inc. board member.
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI

