Missing Wisconsin Girl May Be In Duluth Or Superior + Need Medical Attention
The Bayfield County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Missing Persons Advocacy, Inc, and others are reaching out to the public to help locate a missing teen girl. Isabella Caratzola has been missing from Iron River, Wisconsin since Monday, February 6, 2023. Authorities believe she may travel to Superior, Wisconsin, or to Duluth, Minnesota.
WNCY
Former Wisconsin Senator Not Criminally Charged In Fatal Crash
WISCONSIN (WTAQ-WRN) — A former Northern Wisconsin state senator will not be criminally charged in a fatal accident she was involved in last summer. Ashland County District Attorney, David Meany, said on Thursday he can’t come to the conclusion that Janet Bewley acted in a “criminally negligent” or “criminally reckless” manner in the late July crash that killed 27-year-old Pennsylvania woman Alyssa Ortman and her five-year-old daughter.
steeledodgenews.com
BREAKING NEWS: Owatonna Woman Killed in Snowmobile Crash
An Owatonna woman has died in a snowmobile crash in upper Michigan. Family members have confirmed the 26-year-old was killed Friday night, though they do not wish to have her name released at this time. According to the Gogebic County Sheriff's Department, the woman was traveling westbound on a trail...
wxpr.org
DOJ announces domestic abuse charges in three counties against Vilas County man
Lac Du Flambeau man charged with domestic abuse in three Wisconsin counties
Wisconsin authorities said Frank R. Schuman, 29 of Lac Du Flambeau, has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery.
northernnewsnow.com
Trail by Trail: Wisconsin, Iron County, Hayward
Wisconsin- The DNR is urging safety this weekend as snowmobile fatalities are climbing this season. There have been nine fatalities in Wisconsin so far in 2023 and at least four in Northern Minnesota. Especially with the big football game on Sunday, they are reminding riders of the importance to ride sober. The agency says that 68% of snowmobile deaths involved alcohol. The DNR webpage is full of information including safety tips and operating laws.
Attention Anglers! 650 Big Brook Trout Were Just Stocked In 2 Wisconsin Counties
If any Northland area anglers are looking to get out fishing soon, you'll want to head to Wisconsin as there's a good chance you'll catch a nice-sized coaster brook trout. That's because 650 coaster brook trout were just stocked in bodies of water in two Wisconsin counties, courtesy of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, Friends of the Iron River National Fish Hatchery, and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
WJFW-TV
DOJ: Lac du Flambeau man charged with abuse against three different people
WJFW-TV
Names released of those involved in last Thursday's fatal snowmobile accident in Vilas Co.
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - The Vilas County Sheriff's Office released the names of the two individuals involved in last week's fatal snowmobile accident. On Thursday, the Vilas County 911 Center received a call reporting two snowmobiles had crashed on Trail 70 in the Town of Cloverland. Both operators, Robert Groter,...
wxpr.org
No one hurt in Lac du Flambeau fire that destroyed a home
A fire destroyed a home in Lac du Flambeau Monday morning. The Lac du Flambeau Tribal Police say they got a call about a fire on Artishon Lane around 9:00 a.m. Everyone who lived in the home was able to get out safely before first responders arrived. Police say when...
WJFW-TV
Snowmobile trail in Vilas Co. closing permanently
VILAS CO. (WJFW) - A snowmobile trail just east of St. Germain will be closing permanently. The trail is located between intersection 287 and 288. According to the St. Germain Bo-Boen Snowmobile Club, the reason behind the closing is because of off-trail riding and trespassing, disregard for trail closure and detour signage and unsafe riding along HWY 70 E.
WLUC
Copper Peak to continue ski hill renovations this spring
IRONWOOD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - More renovations at Copper Peak are expected to begin this spring. The start of progress began in August. “It is going to be a two-year project right now, at minimum. There is a lot of work involved. Hopefully, we will get it completed sometime in 2024,” said Charles Supercynski, Copper Peak Inc. board member.
