Shreveport, LA

Kiss Country 93.7

You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?

Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
LOUISIANA STATE
tourcounsel.com

Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana

Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award

A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways. On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.
CADDO PARISH, LA
redriverradio.org

A California mayor on why the public isn't allowed to visit the super bloom of poppies in her city

Every few years, a super bloom of desert lilies and dandelion, sage, morning glories and other wildflowers occurs in Southern California in the city of Lake Elsinore. The hills become blanketed with bright orange poppies. Because of the heavy rainfall a lot of the region saw earlier this year, another super bloom is expected this time around. Would you like to see Lake Elsinore's poppies in person? Natasha Johnson is the mayor of Lake Elsinore. Mayor, thanks so much for being with us.
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
tourcounsel.com

Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets | Shopping center in Bossier City

The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is an outdoor shopping center combining retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is located in Bossier City, Louisiana, between the Horseshoe Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino. It is one of the largest outlet malls in Louisiana. Tenants at the 500,000 square foot (51,000 m2) complex,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Bossier City officials celebrate Brookshire’s grocery grand opening

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials, including Mayor Tommy Chandler and city council members, joined in a celebration Friday morning at the grand opening of a new Brookshire’s grocery store in Bossier City. “Cutting this ribbon today means more jobs, more opportunity, and more growth for the City...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
q973radio.com

Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area

All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.

The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

35 properties to be demolished in effort to clean up Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux plans to clean up Shreveport starting with tearing down old, blight buildings. Just a month into his term as mayor, Arceneaux is making strides. He talked about cleaning up the city during his campaign, and now with suggestion from Property Standards, the forms have been signed to start the demolition of 35 properties throughout the City of Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
SHREVEPORT, LA

