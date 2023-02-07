Read full article on original website
You Agree This Movie Best Represents Life In Louisiana?
Over the years, so many movies have been filmed here in Louisiana, at one point we earned the nickname "Hollywood South." New Orleans is still a hot-bed for movie production, and though things have settled considerably here in Shreveport, since the heyday for filming following Hurricane Katrina, we can lay claim to some blockbusters including The Guardian, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, The Mist, Click, and Olympus Has Fallen.
KTBS
35th Annual Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards Banquet
SHREVEPORT, La.- The 35th Shreveport-Bossier-DeSoto African American Scholarship Awards Banquet is being held at Morning Star Family Life Center, Saturday, Feb. 11 at 6 P.M. This years Keynote Speaker is Dr. Dennis Shields, President/Chancellor of Southern University in Baton Rouge. 14 people from north Louisiana will be given the African...
tourcounsel.com
Mall St. Vincent | Shopping mall in Shreveport, Louisiana
Mall St. Vincent is an enclosed shopping mall located off Interstate 49 at 1133 St. Vincent Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. It opened in 1976 on the 100-acre site of the original St. Vincent's Academy, a Catholic girls' school built by the Daughters of the Cross, from which it gets its name. The mall's main anchor store is Dillard's.
Shreveport Native Wins a Grammy Award
A Shreveport musician takes home a Grammy award this year. Shreveport-born John Beasley wins the Grammy for Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella for “Scrapple from the Apple”, featured on his album Bird Lives. Beasley is one of the top composers in the business and has worked with...
KSLA
Black History Month: CPSO Captain Dr. Darwin L. Jones serves community for 31 years
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dr. Darwin L. Jones, the first African American man to earn his doctorate in criminal justice, serves the community in several ways. On Feb. 10, the person we are honoring for black history month is Dr. Darwin Lynn Jones, a marine veteran, and current Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) captain. Dr. Jones was born and raised in Cedar Grove, Shreveport, Louisiana. He was the 10th child of 13 siblings. Dr. Jones has many public roles and has been serving our community for 31 years in police operations.
redriverradio.org
A California mayor on why the public isn't allowed to visit the super bloom of poppies in her city
Every few years, a super bloom of desert lilies and dandelion, sage, morning glories and other wildflowers occurs in Southern California in the city of Lake Elsinore. The hills become blanketed with bright orange poppies. Because of the heavy rainfall a lot of the region saw earlier this year, another super bloom is expected this time around. Would you like to see Lake Elsinore's poppies in person? Natasha Johnson is the mayor of Lake Elsinore. Mayor, thanks so much for being with us.
tourcounsel.com
Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets | Shopping center in Bossier City
The Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is an outdoor shopping center combining retail shopping, restaurants, and entertainment. It is located in Bossier City, Louisiana, between the Horseshoe Bossier City and Margaritaville Resort Casino. It is one of the largest outlet malls in Louisiana. Tenants at the 500,000 square foot (51,000 m2) complex,...
ktalnews.com
Bossier City officials celebrate Brookshire’s grocery grand opening
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials, including Mayor Tommy Chandler and city council members, joined in a celebration Friday morning at the grand opening of a new Brookshire’s grocery store in Bossier City. “Cutting this ribbon today means more jobs, more opportunity, and more growth for the City...
q973radio.com
Black History Month: The Best Black Owned Restaurants In The Shreveport Area
All month long we’re celebrating Black History Month – and the local icons in the Shreveport area that are Black History!. We can all agree that we have some great restaurants in the Shreveport area, and we have some great locally owned African American restaurants in the Shreveport-Bossier area, as well. We polled some people in the Shreveport area and here are the Top 13 favs that people kept mention. Is one of your favorite spots on this list?
magic1029fm.com
If You Go to the Krewe of Centaur Parade This Weekend, DO NOT DO THIS.
The Krewe of Centaur parade is set to roll this Saturday afternoon in Shreveport. Whatever you do, do not attempt what I did several years ago. Just trust me on this one. Years ago, I had a miraculous idea. I was talking with a co-worker, and since I could finally could make it tp the parade as an attendee for once, I wanted to go big. So, after throwing around some ideas with my co-worker, we finally landed on the greatest idea… Or so we thought. Thousands of folks in our area attend these parades every year. When it comes to annual events, these parades are simply in a world of their own. However, I wanted to experience the parade from a perspective that no one else could possibly relate to.
Attorney: This is was not Alonzo Bagley’s first violent encounter with Shreveport police
Haley said the family demands justice and accountability after Bagley's fatal shooting after Louisiana State Police confirmed that Bagley was not armed at the time officer Tyler shot him.
theadvocate.com
Four more Louisiana Bed Bath & Beyond stores makes the closure list; see the list
Bed Bath & Beyond will close another four of its Louisiana stores, bringing the total of six closures by the end of this year. The troubled retailer added stores in Mandeville, Lake Charles, Houma and Monroe to the list of closures after earlier listing the Bossier City and Alexandria stores for closure in 2022.
theadvocate.com
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right to people with...
ktalnews.com
Alonzo Bagley's family says they want justice before his burial next week
Alonzo Bagley's family says they want justice before his burial next week. Alonzo Bagley’s family says they want justice before …. Alonzo Bagley's family says they want justice before his burial next week. Federal authorities arrive at home of former Vice …. Federal authorities arrived at the home of...
KSLA
35 properties to be demolished in effort to clean up Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Tom Arceneaux plans to clean up Shreveport starting with tearing down old, blight buildings. Just a month into his term as mayor, Arceneaux is making strides. He talked about cleaning up the city during his campaign, and now with suggestion from Property Standards, the forms have been signed to start the demolition of 35 properties throughout the City of Shreveport.
Louisiana's fastest growing cities
Though it is home to just 557 people total, when it comes to percentages Frierson, La., has experienced the biggest jump since the turn of the century.
Iconic Shreveport Sports Store Is Closing Down For Good
It Is a Sad Day for Bargain Shoppers in Shreveport-Bossier. If you want to pick up a new sport and you don't want to break the bank there is one place to go. Play It Again Sports is a chain store that buys and sells used and new sporting goods. Many of us have cherished this store for several years.
Official: Black man killed by Louisiana police was unarmed
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Black man was unarmed when police in Louisiana fatally shot him in the chest last week after he ran away from a domestic disturbance call, authorities said. The federal prosecutor in Shreveport, U.S. Attorney Brandon Brown, said Tuesday he’s keeping in contact with state...
KEDM
Statement of U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown on Shreveport shooting death Alonzo Sentell Bagley
SHREVEPORT, La. - On Friday Feb. 3, Alonzo Sentell Bagley tragically died. following an officer involved shooting that occurred during contact with a member of the. Shreveport Police Department. My thoughts are with the family and the Shreveport. community, and I pray for healing as they deal with the trauma...
KSLA
Wreck closes part of I-49 in Shreveport for hours
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A section of Interstate 49 in Shreveport was closed overnight and into the morning after major accident involving an 18-wheeler. The incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, near the Hollywood Avenue/Pierremont Road Exit, southbound on I-49. Both lanes were back open as of 8:25 a.m. Thursday.
