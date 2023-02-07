Will Lamar Jackson be staying with the Baltimore Ravens? That’s the question that’s on the mind of most NFL fans entering the offseason. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, both parties decided to continue talks after the season. There are other pressing matters for Baltimore, though: their lack of true WR1 talent has hurt them a lot over the course of Jackson’s career. Speaking to reporters, Ravens GM Eric deCosta talked about why Lamar Jackson makes that a tricky endeavor for the front office, per Jamison Henley.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 23 HOURS AGO