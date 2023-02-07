ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Alabama Coach's Shot At Auburn

Alabama head coach Nate Oats saw his team extend their SEC winning streak to 11 games with a 77-69 win over arch-rival Auburn today. And Oats made sure to give Alabama's rivals a piece of his mind afterwards. Speaking to the media after the game, Oats boasted that hosting Alabama was Auburn's ...
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports

Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year

Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
ClutchPoints

Ravens GM details Lamar Jackson reason for not spending for WR in offseason

Will Lamar Jackson be staying with the Baltimore Ravens? That’s the question that’s on the mind of most NFL fans entering the offseason. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, both parties decided to continue talks after the season. There are other pressing matters for Baltimore, though: their lack of true WR1 talent has hurt them a lot over the course of Jackson’s career. Speaking to reporters, Ravens GM Eric deCosta talked about why Lamar Jackson makes that a tricky endeavor for the front office, per Jamison Henley.
ClutchPoints

Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team

San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move

The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
The Spun

Look: Auburn Fan's GameDay Sign Going Viral

ESPN's College GameDay is in Auburn today for a highly-anticipated matchup against the rival Alabama Crimson Tide. As usual, the home fans have some homemade signs at the visiting school's expense. One sign in particular is going viral on social media. The sign reads, "Where Legends Are Paid." The ...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
ClutchPoints

DeMeco Ryans lands Cardinals coach as Texans defensive coordinator in first big hire

The Houston Texans started their offseason on the right foot after landing San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. Ryans, a former standout in Houston, will now be given the task of turning his team’s future around. The ex-49ers DC was given a blank slate, so to speak, and he’s already filling […] The post DeMeco Ryans lands Cardinals coach as Texans defensive coordinator in first big hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

