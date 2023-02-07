Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
Related
247Sports
Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl backhands 'desperate' comment during Alabama-Florida game
Auburn basketball has lost four of its last five heading into this weekend's showdown with Alabama, but Tigers coach Bruce Pearl doesn't feel his team is "desperate" — a term suggested by the ESPN broadcast crew during Alabama's win over Florida this week. "I have a really good team...
Basketball World Reacts To Alabama Coach's Shot At Auburn
Alabama head coach Nate Oats saw his team extend their SEC winning streak to 11 games with a 77-69 win over arch-rival Auburn today. And Oats made sure to give Alabama's rivals a piece of his mind afterwards. Speaking to the media after the game, Oats boasted that hosting Alabama was Auburn's ...
Why Did Jalen Hurts Transfer From Alabama to Oklahoma?
In 2016, Jalen Hurts‘ college football career got off to a historic start as it took just two games for him to become the first true freshman quarterback to start for the Alabama Crimson Tide in 32 years. But despite setting numerous school records and helping the Crimson Tide...
Could Auburn land Martavious Collins?
Martavious Collins could be a big addition to Auburn football's 2024 class.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports
Walk into a sports bar and mention the name Brian Kelly and be prepared for a lengthy debate. You’ll hear his defenders bring up his great record. His detractors will bring up his poor big-game record. Kelly is a polarizing guy and that’s all par for the course with him. But on Thursday, a debate Read more... The post CFB world reacts to conflicting Brian Kelly reports appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOOK: Auburn fan makes apparent reference to Darius Miles, Alabama with sign on ESPN College GameDay
With College GameDay in Auburn for Alabama vs. Auburn on Saturday, fans — as usual — brought their signs to try and get some TV time. One fan made one that appeared to reference former Crimson Tide guard Darius Miles. The sign said “Bama has more players IN...
Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year
Dak Prescott’s charity work earned him a major award in the NFL Honors ceremony Thursday night, with the Dallas Cowboys quarterback being named the Walter Payton Man of the Year for 2022. Patrick Mahomes, who is just days away from appearing on the biggest stage of pro football, took time to send his congratulatory message […] The post Patrick Mahomes reacts to Dak Prescott winning NFL Man of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Eagles prepared to drop 8-figure bag on Jalen Hurts
Jalen Hurts emerged this season as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. After the team traded for AJ Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles QB had an incredible season. His ability to pressure defenses with his legs and his arm make him a true threat. Ahead of their Super Bowl game, it seems like Philly is ready to reward Hurts for his play by giving him a massive extension before prices get too high, per Jeremy Fowler.
Details why Tommy Rees chose Nick Saban over Brian Kelly in SEC jump
As you know by now, former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees left his post to take the same position on Nick Saban’s staff a week ago. It wasn’t the former Notre Dame quarterback’s first chance to head to the SEC as Brian Kelly tried to make Rees his offensive coordinator when taking the LSU job last year.
Urban Meyer names Florida State as one of the top jobs in all of College Football
Surprisingly, Meyer does have something positive to say about the Seminoles.
Ravens GM details Lamar Jackson reason for not spending for WR in offseason
Will Lamar Jackson be staying with the Baltimore Ravens? That’s the question that’s on the mind of most NFL fans entering the offseason. After failing to reach an agreement on a contract extension, both parties decided to continue talks after the season. There are other pressing matters for Baltimore, though: their lack of true WR1 talent has hurt them a lot over the course of Jackson’s career. Speaking to reporters, Ravens GM Eric deCosta talked about why Lamar Jackson makes that a tricky endeavor for the front office, per Jamison Henley.
Alabama's Nate Oats Takes Clear Shot At Auburn Basketball Program
Alabama head men's basketball coach Nate Oats had a little parting shot for the Auburn Tigers following Saturday's 77-69 victory. Taking the postgame podium, Oats said: "I know it was their Super Bowl, so it was nice to come here and get a win." Fans reacted to Oats' jab on social media. "He gets ...
Alabama is not giving up on elite DB committed to Georgia
Top-50 junior prospect committed to Georgia in January, but says Alabama remains in touch and may receive an official visit from him.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN analyst predicts 2 B1G teams will reach College Football Playoff in 2023
Bill Connelly sees a pair of Big Ten teams in the College Football Playoff at the end of the 2023 season. ESPN analysts made a series of predictions about the upcoming season, and Playoff picks were on the list. Connelly has Georgia, Michigan, Oregon and Ohio State in the final 4.
Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team
San Francisco 49ers Swiss Army knife Deebo Samuel recently spoke on the impact of losing Jimmy Garoppolo, who will officially be leaving the Bay Area this offseason. Head coach Kyle Shanahan told the team the QB won’t be back in 2023. Via USA Today: “Kyle came out and said there’s no scenario where Jimmy will […] The post Deebo Samuel breaks silence on 49ers losing Jimmy Garoppolo, makes prediction for next team appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Raiders preparing for major Josh Jacobs move
The Las Vegas Raiders are strongly considering franchise tagging star running back Josh Jacobs, according to ESPN. The “sense” is that Jacobs will get the tag after having the best season of his career with the team in 2021-22. The ‘consensus’ opinion at last weekend’s Senior Bowl was...
Look: Auburn Fan's GameDay Sign Going Viral
ESPN's College GameDay is in Auburn today for a highly-anticipated matchup against the rival Alabama Crimson Tide. As usual, the home fans have some homemade signs at the visiting school's expense. One sign in particular is going viral on social media. The sign reads, "Where Legends Are Paid." The ...
Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation
If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
DeMeco Ryans lands Cardinals coach as Texans defensive coordinator in first big hire
The Houston Texans started their offseason on the right foot after landing San Francisco 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. Ryans, a former standout in Houston, will now be given the task of turning his team’s future around. The ex-49ers DC was given a blank slate, so to speak, and he’s already filling […] The post DeMeco Ryans lands Cardinals coach as Texans defensive coordinator in first big hire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
219K+
Followers
136K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0