Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’

By Kirsty McCormack
The US Sun
 4 days ago

AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship.

Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxNrb_0kfFsgeh00
America's Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vt3JU_0kfFsgeh00
Scott's wife Jenny announced the news on Instagram on Monday as she shared a sweet family photo Credit: Instagram

Alongside a family photo, Jenny wrote: "I lost my husband yesterday. My kids lost their father. He suffered a stroke while working on a cruise ship in St Kitts and did not make it home to us.

"We are shattered. Please hold us in your prayers," she added.

Jenny's sad post was inundated with comments from her followers as many people rushed to send their condolences.

"I am so very sorry for your tragic loss," one person said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCtyJ_0kfFsgeh00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YFTac_0kfFsgeh00

Another wrote: "Oh my god. I can’t imagine a loss like this. Im so very sorry to hear of this news. My deepest condolences."

A third person commented: "Sending lots of love to you and the kids. I am so sorry for your loss!"

And a fourth follower added: "I am so so sorry Jenny. Unimaginable. Sending healing thoughts to you and your kids."

Scott competed on season six of America's Got Talent back in 2011, and certainly impressed judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne, and Howie Mandel with his magic tricks.

During his first audition, Scott made a woman appear out of nowhere and she was supported by water as she levitated.

Piers, Sharon, and Howie all voted yes and sent him through to the Vegas Round.

He was eliminated in the quarterfinals following a performance of an illusion in which a gospel choir disappeared and then reappeared a distance away.

Following his appearance on AGT, Scott went on to have the honor of headlining Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for over seven years.

He also appeared in season two of the television series Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Scott is survived by his wife Jenny and their three children, who all live in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=259hL8_0kfFsgeh00
Following his AGT appearance, Scott headlined Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for over seven years Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OXczM_0kfFsgeh00
Jenny also shared this photo of her husband on Instagram and said she felt 'shattered'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ty05Z_0kfFsgeh00
Scott competed on season six of America's Got Talent before his elimination in the quarterfinals

Comments / 440

David Patton
4d ago

Cruise ship, let me quess that he was most likely required to get Fauci's Death Poke to work on the ship... Strike up another Pfizer success story.

Reply(74)
139
GETole
4d ago

No one here knows the cause of his stroke. No one here knows his general health condition, his lifestyle, eating, or drinking habits or his jab status.

Reply(8)
27
Joe
4d ago

During the current period of COVID-19 vaccination, a high index of suspicion is required to identify thrombotic episodes following vaccination. However, it is important to remember that these side effects are rare and much less common than both cerebral venous thrombosis and ischaemic stroke associated with COVID-19 infection itself, as illustrated by a recent large epidemiological study.

Reply(64)
48
