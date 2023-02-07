Zimmerman man among those injured in explosion

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three people, including one from Zimmerman, were injured during an explosion at a house under construction in East Bethel on the morning of Feb. 6.

Law enforcement identified the victims as Keith Hyovalti, 35, of Oak Grove, William Swanson, 47, of Zimmerman and James Wells, 47, of Coon Rapids. All three victims remain at the Hennepin County Medical Center Medical Center, and they are all in stable condition, according to a Feb. 7 press release update from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel discovered that the workers were trapped in the home where the explosion occurred and initiated rescue operations with the assistance from crews with the North Metro Special Rescue Team, according to a Monday, Feb. 6, press release from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. First responders found what appeared to be an explosion scene at a home under construction in the 2800 block of Viking Blvd. NE.

All three victims are adult males and all were transported to Hennepin County Medical Center. One was transported by air and two were transported by ground ambulance, the release states. Their conditions are currently unknown.

Lt. Bill Jacobson provided an update later Monday morning during a press conference at the East Bethel Fire Station.

“Anoka County 911 started receiving calls from residents in the area regarding the sound of an explosion,” Jacobson said. “We received multiple calls, which required a response from Anoka County Sheriff’s deputies as well as the folks here at the East Bethel Fire Department.”

The cause is still unknown.

“Regarding the cause of the explosion, this is an early point in our investigation, and we don’t have that information yet, obviously we’re looking closely at what would have caused this at the home under construction,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson said that it was unknown the nature of the work the three victims were performing, but they are “employees of the contractor working on the structure.”

The explosion appears to have caved in the center of the home. At the scene a couple of hours after the incident, emergency and news vehicles lined both shoulders as ACSO and XCel Energy worked on-site.

“The damage to the home is significant, and the home is not habitable at this time,” Jacobson said.

The North Metro SRT Special Rescue Team and Allina Paramedics also responded to the scene. The sheriff’s investigation is being assisted by crews from the East Bethel Fire Department, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, the Anoka County Fire Investigation Team, and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office.

“Those are resources we always call when we have incidents of fires or explosions of this manner to help us understand the cause, and understand some of the details that may have led up to what happened today,” Jacobson said.

Responding to a question if the gas was hooked up yet, and if that was what could have caused the explosion, Jacobson said that would be part of the investigation.

“Obviously, these here are rare events in Anoka County, that’s a good thing, but they have happened before and we do have great investigators who know what they’re doing; they know what to look for and that will surely be part of their investigation,” Jacobson said.

Jacobson explained that an investigation could take months to determine a final conclusion of what happened, but more preliminary information could be available this afternoon or evening.

