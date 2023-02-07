ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reese Witherspoon Styles Roman-Inspired Minidress With Gold Metal-Tip Pumps at ‘Your Place or Mine’ NYC Premiere

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Reese Witherspoon continued her chic style streak while attending the New York City premiere of her new Netflix film, “Your Place or Mine,” last night. Witherspoon stars alongside Ashton Kutcher and Jessie Williams in the new Netflix rom-com, which officially debuts on Feb. 10.

Witherspoon was all smiles as she arrived at The Paris Theatre. The Academy Award-winning actress posed for photos in a white minidress from Giambattista Valli’s spring 2023 collection, which was reportedly inspired by Roman architecture, history and fashion. The soft and cozy piece was outlined with gold details on the chest, waist and cuffs of the sleeves. The garment also included a round neckline and curved hem.

Witherspoon parted her hair in the middle and styled it in loose waves. Sticking to a minimalistic moment, the “Big Little Lies” star accessorized with diamond stud earrings and a dainty choker necklace.

As for footwear, the producer complemented her wardrobe with a pair of peach pointed-toe pumps. The silhouette had a large gold embellished on the toe, a high counter at the back for extra support and sat atop a thin stiletto heel.

Pointed-toe pumps remain as one of the most versatile and timeless shoe styles. The slip-on silhouette matches a variety of looks easily, while the construction of the heels proves to be both luxe and durable.

When it comes to her personal fashion statements, Witherspoon tends to incorporate styles from her own line, Draper James. Her mom-chic style also features top brands such as Armani and Jimmy Choo. Her go-to workout shoes are sneakers from Hoka One One. She often steps out for walks and runs in chunky running shoes in all different hues.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see Reese Witherspoon’s street style through the years.

