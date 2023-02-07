Read full article on original website
Related
Video shows girl being rescued after 178 hours under earthquake rubble in Turkey
After one week of lying in the rubble of a building decimated in Turkey's earthquake, a girl was miraculously rescued and carried to safety on Monday, new video shows. Footage of the rescue shows the moment the child, identified as Miray by Turkey's transport minister, was pulled from a pile of debris in Adiyaman after an agonizing 178 hours.
Rescuers in Turkey and Syria search for survivors a week after deadly earthquakes
Rescuers in Turkey and Syria are making desperate attempts to find more survivors buried under the rubble a week after a series of powerful earthquakes decimated the region, killing more than 35,000 people. NBC News’ Kelly Cobiella reports from Turkey. Feb. 13, 2023.
Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 33,000
Several survivors are still being pulled from the rubble nearly a week after the initial earthquakes. The U.N. Emergency Relief Coordinator acknowledged the world had “failed” the people of Syria, which is in increasingly dire straits. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez is in Southern Turkey, sharing some of the miraculous rescues.Feb. 12, 2023.
Watch: Debris falls onto Turkish rescue team searching for earthquake survivors
A member of Turkey’s rescue team, Batuhan Tugen, was buried under the rubble after debris fell onto his team while they were looking for earthquake survivors in Hatay Province. Tugen was later rescued by his teammates without any major injuries.Feb. 11, 2023.
Father and daughter rescued after 6 days trapped under rubble in Turkey
Rescue workers pulled a father and his 5-year-old daughter out from underneath the rubble of a collapsed building in Gaziantep, Turkey six days after the 7.8 magnitude earthquake devastated the region.Feb. 11, 2023.
U.S. Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Object in Northern Canada
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a high-altitude flying object was taken down over the Yukon Saturday, after coordinating with President Biden. This comes one day after the U.S. shot down an unidentified object over Alaskan waters. Tonight, the search is underway for the debris from that downed object, but rescue crews are facing brutal winter conditions. NBC News’ Monica Alba breaks down the latest on U.S. efforts to protect its airspace.Feb. 11, 2023.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
Rescue teams save mother and child in earthquakes’ aftermath
NBC News’ Matt Bradley and his crew followed a rescue made by a team of miners using their techniques to find a missing mother and her two children. With the support of American medics, they were able to assist the mother, who had been stuck underground for nearly five days. One child was able to be rescued, while the other died.Feb. 11, 2023.
Hope for earthquake survivors fades as Turkey arrests building developers
GAZIANTEP, Turkey — The chances of anyone being found alive are fading quickly in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep. Some maintain vigils in makeshift tents but hope is disappearing that any more survivors will be pulled from the rubble of buildings days after two massive earthquakes destroyed them, and a death toll that looks set to keep rising.
Anger and grief grow as Syria earthquake death toll rises
The White Helmets, officially known as the Syria Civil Defense, say they feel abandoned by the international community as the earthquake death toll rises in northern Syria and hope for finding more survivors dwindles. One man, 60-year-old Mostafa, lost his entire family of fifty relatives in the earthquake.Feb. 12, 2023.
Nightly News Full Broadcast (February 12th)
Fourth U.S. Military shoot down of an unidentified object in a week, Death toll of Turkey and Syria earthquakes tops 33,000 and Superintendent resigns after 14-year-old attacked by classmates dies by suicide.Feb. 13, 2023.
As bird flu spreads to minks, sea lions and other mammals, scientists are on alert for dangerous mutations
Hundreds of wild sea lions in South America, a farm of minks in Europe, and more than 58 million poultry birds have died. All of these animals fell victim to the impact of avian influenza — a virus rapidly circulating the globe, killing wild and domesticated animals, disrupting ecologies and hampering the food supply.
NBC News
583K+
Followers
67K+
Post
389M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0