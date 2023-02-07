ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WFMJ.com

Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food

A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
WARREN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
AKRON, OH
WFMJ.com

Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges

A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
STRUTHERS, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home

A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Youngstown woman who left dog to die seeks early release from jail

A Youngstown woman who began serving a six month sentence for animal cruelty five weeks ago is asking a judge to release her from jail early. The attorney representing old Rayne Lynn Dunmire has filed a motion for early release in the court of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Scott Krichbaum.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing

No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28

PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
STARK COUNTY, OH

