As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
Randolph's Liberty Tree: A Legacy Lives OnMorristown MinuteRandolph Township, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
‘One of the worst hoarding cases:’ Officers become ill after removing 13 cats from home
Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County officers became physically ill after serving a warrant at "one of the worst hoarding cases [they] have ever seen" Friday, according to a social media post.
WFMJ.com
Columbiana Co. man sentenced to 2 years prison in death of infant son
A Columbiana County man was sentenced in connection with the death of his 4-month-old son in Columbiana County Common Pleas Judge Megan Bickerton's courtroom on Friday. Aaron Delo, 30, of Negley, was sentenced to two years for each charge, to run concurrently which was what prosecutors were seeking. Delo, who...
WFMJ.com
Father, son accused of shooting Youngstown man indicted along with three other suspects
A father and son who are accused of shooting a Youngstown man were indicted in court on Thursday. Nineteen-year-old Alexander Camacho and his father, 36-year-old Alexander Mercado were indicted on multiple charges. Mercado was indicted on two counts of Felonious Assault with firearm specifications and one count of Inciting Violence,...
37-year-old man allegedly killed by girlfriend in Cleveland Heights following 'altercation'
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — Cleveland Heights police are investigating after a 37-year-old man was allegedly killed by his girlfriend on Thursday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. City officials told 3News that officers responded...
Missing Boardman man dies after being hit by car
OSP said that State Route 7 was closed in the area of the crash for the investigation but has since reopened.
2 more Westmoreland County Prison inmates charged after cocaine found
Two more men are charged with having cocaine in their Westmoreland County Prison cell, a month after two other men were accused of similar crimes. Marvin Hall, 37, of New Kensington, and Raheem Harvey, 29, of Greensburg, are charged with contraband and drug possession. County detectives said a confidential informant...
Man forces way into home, takes his 4-month-old baby, punches child’s mother: Cleveland Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
WFMJ.com
Warren man accused of leaving dog with no food
A court date has been set for a Warren man who humane agents say kept a dog underfed and in deplorable conditions in a basement. Jamal Jackson, 38, of Kenilworth Ave. SW, has been charged with violating Ohio’s companion animal cruelty law by depriving a dog of food and water.
Shots fired for second time this week on West Side street
No one was injured early today after shots were fired for the second time this week on a West Side.
34-year-old woman found dead inside vehicle in Cleveland with gunshot wound
CLEVELAND — An investigation is underway after a 34-year-old woman was found dead Wednesday morning inside a vehicle in Cleveland. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The Cleveland Division of Police tells 3News that the...
cleveland19.com
Akron man arrested for waving gun, cocaine possession
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police arrested an 18-year-old man after receiving reports of a male waving a gun in the 1000 block of Kenmore Boulevard, a press release said. Police say calls came in around 1:20 p.m.. Jonte Johnson was found appearing to be concealing a weapon, officials say.
WFMJ.com
Struthers man indicted on multiple rape charges
A Struthers man has been indicted in the Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas on multiple rape charges on Thursday. According to the indictment, 21-year-old Michael Coudriet is charged with three counts of rape and four counts of gross sexual imposition. According to the indictment, these incidents spanned between July...
WFMJ.com
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
WFMJ.com
Youngstown woman who left dog to die seeks early release from jail
A Youngstown woman who began serving a six month sentence for animal cruelty five weeks ago is asking a judge to release her from jail early. The attorney representing old Rayne Lynn Dunmire has filed a motion for early release in the court of Mahoning County Common Pleas Court judge Scott Krichbaum.
WFMJ.com
No bond set for Youngstown murder suspect in Warren hearing
No bond was set for a Youngstown man who entered a not plea at his arraignment hearing in Judge Sean O'Brien's Trumbull County Common Pleas Court Room Friday. Ronieque Requel, 26, is charged with murdering a Warren man during a burglary in the home. Raquel was arraigned in Warren Municipal Court Tuesday on charges of murder, aggravated burglary, and having a weapon under a disability.
Grand jury indicts men for egging on suspects in Campbell shooting
A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday indicted five men for their roles in the December shooting of a man in Campbell.
WYTV.com
Rollover crash sends driver to hospital in Trumbull County
CHAMPION, Ohio (WKBN) – A one car rollover crash in Champion sent the driver to the hospital with minor injuries. It happened on Route 82 Eastbound shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash.
Austintown police investigating death of toddler who ingested fentanyl
A coroner's report released Monday said the toddler died Sept. 18 of "multiple drug toxicity due to acetyl fentanyl and fentanyl" and ruled his death an accident.
cleveland19.com
Missing 42-year-old Plain Township man last seen Jan. 28
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office asked the community to help find 42-year-old Richard Nippell, who has been missing since Jan. 28. Nippell was last seen at his home in the 1900 block of Amarillo Street NW, according to SCSO. He was described by SCSO...
Hole discovered in county jail’s wall in suspected escape attempt
After receiving an anonymous tip, staff at the Columbiana County Jail found a hole in a wall, which they believe was an escape attempt.
