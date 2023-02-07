ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
mynbc5.com

New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac

SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
SARANAC, NY
WCAX

Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay

University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. Vermonters gather to voice concerns about climate change. Updated: 6 hours ago. Rally for clean energy solutions in Montpelier. Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll. Updated: 6...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll

Vermont State Police say two fisherman fell through the ice Saturday morning in South Hero. University of Vermont adds additional school and institute. University of Vermont trustees have voted to approve the formation of the School of World Languages and Cultures, and the Institute for Agroecology. Vermonters gather to voice...
SOUTH HERO, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester

COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire

CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters from four towns battled a house fire in Cambridge Saturday. The call came in at around 7 in the morning to a house on Mansfield Avenue. Cambridge fire chief says when they arrived, the front of the home was completely engulfed in flames. Crews from...
CAMBRIDGE, VT
newyorkalmanack.com

Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident

According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
Oneida Dispatch

State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring

In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
News 4 Buffalo

State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
WCAX

Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
GRAND ISLE, VT
WCAX

Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking to ID man caught stealing in Stowe

STOWE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a theft in Stowe. Police say the suspect is suspected of entering and stealing items from vehicles. The thefts took place while they were parked on the Mountain Road. Several vehiucles were...
STOWE, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy