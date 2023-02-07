Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
New York State Police investigate triple-fatal fire in Saranac
SARANAC, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating the cause of a triple-fatal fire in Saranac. Clinton County Dispatch received 9-1-1 calls around 3 a.m. Saturday for reports of a house fire at 1349 Strackville Rd. in the town of Saranac. The Saranac Fire Dept. along with Cadyville...
Three people die in Saranac, NY house fire
The fire broke out shortly after 3:30 Saturday morning. The victims' names weren't available Saturday night.
1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week
The latest incident, off Grand Isle in Keeler Bay, involved a side-by-side plunging through the ice. Authorities warned members of the public to stay off the ice on Lake Champlain this weekend. Read the story on VTDigger here: 1 dead, 1 injured in second fatal ice-fishing accident this week.
mynbc5.com
EMS respond to ATV through the ice in Keeler's Bay
SOUTH HERO, Vt. — Officials are responding to an ATV that fell through the ice in Keeler's Bay in South Hero Saturday morning. This comes as officials continue to warn about the dangers of thinning ice.
WCAX
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
Two dead after UTV breaks through ice on Keeler Bay
WCAX
Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll
Blood drive honors 12-year-old Addi Carroll

Vermont State Police say two fisherman fell through the ice Saturday morning in South Hero.
newportdispatch.com
DUI crash on I-89 in Colchester
COLCHESTER — A 43-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested for DUI in Colchester yesterday. Authorities say they were notified of a single-vehicle crash on I-89 north at around 4:10 p.m. The driver was identified as Donald Rivait, of Dummer, NH. Police say he displayed indicators of alcohol impairment.
Missing! New York State Police Seek Your Help Locating These 2 Individuals
Have you ever had a friend or family member go missing? At first you think they will pop up at any moment. Then you start to get worried that something is wrong. As time passes panic can begin to set in and you start reaching out for help locating your loved one.
WCAX
Firefighters from four towns battle Cambridge house fire
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters from four towns battled a house fire in Cambridge Saturday. The call came in at around 7 in the morning to a house on Mansfield Avenue. Cambridge fire chief says when they arrived, the front of the home was completely engulfed in flames. Crews from...
newyorkalmanack.com
Man Dies In North Country Snowmobile Accident
According to responding officers, 25-year-old Jacob P. Merrill of Redford, in the town of Saranac in Clinton County, NY, was operating a 2020 Yamaha snowmobile northeast on the snowmobile trail when he struck a telephone pole. Merrill was ejected from the snowmobile, suffered serious injuries, and was pronounced deceased at...
Oneida Dispatch
State Police, military bust online child exploitation ring
In September 2022, Investigators from the New York State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Computer Crime Unit, Department of the Army Criminal Investigative Division, with assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted an operation targeting those attempting to exploit children online. As a result of the operation, ten...
State Police warn public about new lethal drug in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — New York State Police are warning the public about a new lethal strand of drug that is being distributed across Western New York. Many times, other drugs are mixed with fentanyl, which can make it deadly. Since January 27, there have been 94 overdoses, including six deaths in six different counties, […]
WRGB
Two arrested, cocaine and other drugs found in vehicle; say NY State Police
MOREAU, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested two people after finding drugs and other drug related items inside a vehicle. Investigators say on February 8th, just before 2:00 AM, troopers observed a vehicle pulled over on Route 9 in the Town of Moreau. While talking with...
UPDATE: Two fishermen dead after fall through ice in South Hero
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where two ice fishermen fell through thin ice on Lake Champlain in South Hero Saturday morning. Both men have died.
Vermont State trooper resigns in missing Rolex case
Giancarlo DiGenova, who has been with the state police since 2009, was placed on paid leave December 19.
Meth lab found in St. Lawrence County, suspect arrested
MADRID, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s office has arrested and charged the suspect in an investigation involving a methamphetamine lab found in the town of Madrid on February 6, 2023. On February 6, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a meth lab being located and on February 8, […]
WCAX
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain
The Grand Isle resident’s death appears to be an accident, according to state police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ice fisherman drowns in Lake Champlain.
WCAX
Snowplow Spotlight: Arctic Blaze and Snowdozer
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s snowplow spotlight features an orange truck with a bold name but it can relax a bit. Arctic Blaze is driven by Steve Cummings. The truck was named by students at Porters Point School in Colchester. Cummings has been driving with VTrans for 10...
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to ID man caught stealing in Stowe
STOWE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who was involved in a theft in Stowe. Police say the suspect is suspected of entering and stealing items from vehicles. The thefts took place while they were parked on the Mountain Road. Several vehiucles were...
