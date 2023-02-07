Broncos HC Sean Payton was asked if there was a chance he would have returned to the Saints this season and unexpectedly spoke about the Washington Commanders organization. “Everyone’s waiting to see what happens in Washington,” Payton told Adam Schein. “And there was some interest from some potential ownership groups that are gonna be bidding on, currently had bid on that team, that were getting ahead of the game saying, ‘Hey, if we get awarded this team, would you?’ And so there were a lot of different things at play. That’s a place that’s had a great tradition. Like, when I came into the league, Adam, my first two years were in Philly. My next four years were New York Giants. And then my next three were the Cowboys. My whole entire NFL career prior to New Orleans was NFC East. And what happened to that program?”

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 4 HOURS AGO