Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
dcnewsnow.com
Report: Kliff Kingsbury Interviewing for Texans OC Job
The former Cardinals head coach may return to the league next year. Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is interviewing with the Texans for their offensive coordinator position, ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports. Arizona fired Kingsbury last month following four seasons as the team’s coach. He spent the previous nine...
dcnewsnow.com
Super Bowl 57 Questions, Key Players and an Andy Reid Debate
Our NFL experts have predictions, key players to watch and some opinions on Tom Brady's most memorable performance. The Big Game is finally here. It’s Andy Reid vs. Nick Sirianni. It’s Jalen Hurts vs. Patrick Mahomes. It’s Lane Johnson vs. Chris Jones. Oh, and it’s the Chiefs and Eagles at 6:30 p.m. ET Sunday in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
dcnewsnow.com
Super Bowl 57: Who's singing the national anthem?
This should be a great anthem. Super Bowl 57 is almost here and once again the NFL has brought in a big name to start things off with the national anthem. So who's singing it this year? I'm glad you asked. Country star Chris Stapleton will do the honors before Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs take on Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Arizona.
dcnewsnow.com
Kyrie Irving on Durant Trade: ‘Glad He Got Out of There’
The Nets sent the 13-time All-Star to the Suns in an overnight blockbuster trade. Newly acquired Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving made his Dallas debut Wednesday night, and afterward he lobbed a barb at the Nets in reaction to the overnight trade of Kevin Durant to the Suns. In another...
dcnewsnow.com
Bridges on KD Deal: ‘I Would Probably Make That Trade Too’
The new Nets forward was first-team All-Defense in 2022. If there were an award for healthiest sense of self in the NBA, new Nets forward Mikal Bridges might be a frontrunner. Speaking to reporters Saturday afternoon, Bridges candidly acknowledged that he understood why the Suns traded him to Brooklyn Thursday morning: the allure of acquiring future Hall of Fame forward Kevin Durant was simply too good to pass up.
dcnewsnow.com
Warriors Trade Former No. 2 Pick James Wiseman, per Report
Golden State navigated the salary cap ahead of Thursday’s trade deadline. View the original article to see embedded media. The NBA trade deadline brought about a flurry of activity—and a bevy of savings for the defending champs. In a multi-team trade, the Warriors dealt former No. 2 overall...
dcnewsnow.com
The Kevin Durant-Kyrie Irving Nets Were Such a Hilarious Failure
Back during the 2018-19 NBA All-Star Weekend in Charlotte, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving had a little impromptu meeting in the bowels of Spectrum Arena that had fans wondering about their basketball futures and if they'd soon be teaming up to dominate the league for years to come. It was...
dcnewsnow.com
NBA Trade Grades: Warriors Deal James Wiseman, Reunite with Gary Payton II
In a four-team trade, the defending champs parted ways with their former No. 2 pick to bolster their bench. Amidst a flurry of trade-deadline deals on Thursday, one high-profile former top pick changed area codes: Golden State reportedly dealt James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, to Detroit in a four-team deal that also sent Pistons forwards Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and Kevin Knox to the Blazers. The deal also reportedly sent five second-round picks from Atlanta to Golden State, which were rerouted to Portland to bring former Warriors guard Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area. That was fun to explain!
dcnewsnow.com
WNBA’s Liberty, Mercury, Sky, Wings Execute Four-Team Trade
A massive deal between the four franchises involving multiple players and draft picks was completed on Saturday. View the original article to see embedded media. A fast and furious WNBA offseason got a little more exciting on Saturday after the Mercury, Liberty, Sky and Wings agreed to terms on a massive four-team deal involving multiple players and draft picks.
dcnewsnow.com
AD Explains Body Language When LeBron Broke Scoring Record
Cameras caught the fellow Lakers star looking rather subdued after his teammate passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Lakers star Anthony Davis shot down any further talk of his subdued reaction to the record-breaking moment for teammate LeBron James on Tuesday night, saying that his less-than-enthusiastic demeanor was the result of how the game was playing out.
