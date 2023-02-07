In a four-team trade, the defending champs parted ways with their former No. 2 pick to bolster their bench. Amidst a flurry of trade-deadline deals on Thursday, one high-profile former top pick changed area codes: Golden State reportedly dealt James Wiseman, the No. 2 pick in the 2020 draft, to Detroit in a four-team deal that also sent Pistons forwards Saddiq Bey to Atlanta and Kevin Knox to the Blazers. The deal also reportedly sent five second-round picks from Atlanta to Golden State, which were rerouted to Portland to bring former Warriors guard Gary Payton II back to the Bay Area. That was fun to explain!

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO