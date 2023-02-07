ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Saturday is Free Landfill day in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage packed with stuff you want to get rid of? Start loading it up because Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio. The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department’s first free landfill day of the year is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:
Police looking for woman wanted for forgery in Windcrest

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Windcrest Police are looking for a woman who is wanted on forgery charges. Police have been looking for her since the incident took place in late December. Miosha Ra-Von Stewart is about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighs 220 with brown hair and brown...
