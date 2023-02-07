SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Got a garage packed with stuff you want to get rid of? Start loading it up because Saturday is Free Landfill Day in San Antonio. The City of San Antonio Solid Waste Management Department’s first free landfill day of the year is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following locations:

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO