Read full article on original website
Related
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Report: Beloved Coach is Leaving the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills are heading into the off-season with more questions than they have had in the last three years, because of the way the season ended against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The Bills will have a challenging off-season, since they are projected around $20 million...
Buffalo Bills Make Interesting Coaching Changes This Week
The Buffalo Bills players are on their break, which will go until off-season workouts this May. However, the coaches and front office do not have a vacation, as they are busy with the combine, free agency and the NFL Draft. The Bills had one of the most disappointing losses in...
Open Letter to Anyone Going to a Buffalo Pizzeria on Sunday
Dear everyone who will be going to get a pizza or multiple pizzas in Western New York this Sunday,. We have finally made it to the end of the 2022 NFL schedule, with only one game left in the NFL schedule: the Super Bowl in Arizona, between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Great News for the Buffalo Sabres on Friday
The Buffalo Sabres finally get back on the ice for game action tomorrow afternoon against the Calgary Flames. The Sabres have gone a week and a half without playing in a game, while other teams have been playing since the start of the week. The Sabres have three games in hand on the Washington Capitals, while the New York Islanders have played five more games.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Stefon Diggs Reveals Words Said on Sideline; Bills Fans Worried?
It's been three weeks since the Buffalo Bills lost against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round. The 27-10 score was a gut-punch for a Bills team who had Super Bowl aspirations. The game was a huge letdown, which led to media and fans blaming both players and coaches, since it was very clear from the first series that the Bills weren't ready to play against a great Bengals team.
NFLPA Medical Director: Damar Hamlin Will Play Football Again
Buffalo Bills fans have never seen a season with more adversity, than what the 2022 season had. The Bills had to deal with countless injuries to key players, losing safety Micah Hyde, edge rusher Von Miller, wide receiver Jamison Crowder and tackle Tommy Doyle for the season. Safety Jordan Poyer missed multiple games with injuries, and played through knee and rib injuries.
Sounds Like the Sabres Won’t Make a Big Trade Anytime Soon
The Buffalo Sabres returned to the ice for their practice since the all-star break began. The Sabres have played few games than most teams in the NHL, due to two games being postponed because of the Christmas weekend blizzard and the fact they won't get back on the ice for game action until this Saturday.
Bills Athletic Trainer Who Saved Damar Hamlin Gets NFL MVP Vote
The 2022 NFL season is almost at its end. It will officially conclude this Sunday night with the Super Bowl between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. The Buffalo Bills had probably the season with the most adversity, the franchise has ever faced. The Bills dealt with an array...
Florida Grocery Store’s Epic Buffalo Bills Super Bowl Display
This is great. Check out this Super Bowl display at a grocery store in Florida. The Buffalo Bills make a cameo in between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs decorations. No doubt that Florida LOVES the Buffalo Bills. We had to share this. In this Sunday's Super Bowl,...
Super Bowl National Anthem Will Have A New Lyric
The big game is finally here! The Kansas City Chiefs and The Philadelphia Eagles will kickoff in Glendale, Arizona. There are so many great story lines for this game and certainly two great teams will be in action. The game itself is the draw but the halftime show, commercials and pregame ceremony also have our attention peaked.
WATCH: Damar Hamlin Honors Medical Team Who Saved His Life
During Thursday night’s NFL Honors, a special moment was reserved to recognize the unsung heroes who helped save one of our own. It’s hard to believe it’s been over a month since Western New York was glued to their televisions, in disbelief about what was happening on the Monday Night Football broadcast in front of them.
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
846K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0