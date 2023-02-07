Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
abc57.com
Antiques and Artisans to join vendors this weekend at South Bend Farmer's Market
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- The South Bend Farmer's Market is open Saturday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. and located at 1105 Northside Boulevard in South Bend. Parking is free at the Farmer's Market in South Bend. Some vendors accept WIC, SNAP, and credit cards, and there is an ATM on-site...
abc57.com
Support local businesses at Small Shops event at the Grand LV
NILES, Mich.-- Visit the Grand LV in Niles Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop with local artisans and boutiques. ABC57's Morgan Clark met with local business owners from Mitten Chic Boutique, Dani Morgan's Boutique and NS Cosmetics.
tourcounsel.com
The Crossroads | Shopping mall in Portage, Michigan
The Crossroads is a shopping mall located in Portage, Michigan. The mall features 100 stores and a food court. The anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears and Burlington (previously Mervyn's). The Crossroads Mall had been owned by Brookfield Properties (and...
WNDU
South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced it is closing its Valparaiso location at 91 Silhavy Road. The post Valparaiso Bed Bath & Beyond store to close appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
abc57.com
Farmers Market in Cassopolis set to open Saturday, start 2023 market season
CASSOPOLIS, Mich.- Cassopolis Farmers Market will be open Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to kick off the 2023 market season. The market will be open every 2nd and 4th Saturday each month, from February to November. The Cassopolis Farmers Market is located at 105 N. Broadway St. in...
95.3 MNC
Counterfeit money hits Elkhart businesses
Counterfeit money is hitting Elkhart businesses and it passes several tests. One bank has detected $250 in fake money this week. The scammers are using real $10 bills reprinted as $50 bills or $100 bills, meaning they will pass the pen test which turns fake bills black. Some restaurants have...
abc57.com
Construction moving forward on Bare Hands Brewery in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Construction is moving forward on Bare Hands Brewery's South Bend location near Four Winds Field. On Thursday, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission granted a March 1 extension for a rough inspection of the property, which sits on the lot of the old Gates Service Center on the corner of William and Wayne streets.
abc57.com
AM General earns multi-billion-dollar contract with Dept. of Defense to build tactical vehicles in Mishawaka
SOUTH BEND, Ind.- AM General will produce approximately 20,000 "joint light tactical vehicles" and 10,000 trailers at the manufacturing plant in Mishawaka. AM General will receive $8.6 billion from the Department of Defense to fund production.
abc57.com
Sundays are free for Elkhart County residents at Wellfield Botanic Gardens
ELKHART CTY., Ind.- Wellfield Botanic Gardens is offering free admission for residents of Elkhart County on Sundays, courtesy of a grant funded by the Community Foundation of Elkhart County. Elkhart County residents are admitted free of charge on Sundays from 12-5 p.m. through the end of March. Free admission for...
inkfreenews.com
Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America
Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
abc57.com
'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses
ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
abc57.com
P-H-M hosts job fair February 15
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. The corporation has both part- and full-time positions available. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the event. Schmucker Middle School is located at 56045 Bittersweet...
WNDU
South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen in August
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is in sight for the reconstruction of South Bend’s Seitz Park. The reopening date for the facility between the East Race and the St. Joseph River is set for Aug. 7. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million...
abc57.com
South Bend Cubs hiring for 2023 seasonal positions
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs are looking to fill open positions for part-time and seasonal jobs during the 2023 season. The Cubs will host two job fairs in February and March to meet with interested applicants. Open positions include custodial services, merchandise/team store, promotions & social media...
nwi.life
Northwest Indiana to receive more than $272,000 in federal funds to support local emergency food and housing programs
Northwest Indiana has been awarded more than $272,000 by the Federal Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP) to support local food pantry, homeless shelters and basic needs services. The award was made by the EFSP National Board, chaired by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and...
WNDU
Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
WNDU
AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
abc57.com
Barns of Nappanee needs vendors for annual festival in Aug. 2023
NAPPANEE, Ind.- The Barns at Nappanee is looking for vendors for the 61st Annual Arts, Crafts, and Music Festival for Aug. 3-5. 15,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event, which will include more musical acts this year. The 2023 Festival Application can be downloaded here. Visit The Barns...
abc57.com
Mshkiki Community Clinic adds new staff, expands health services for Benton Harbor residents
BENTON HARBOR, Mich.- Owned by the Pokagan Band of Potawatomi, the Mshkiki Community Clinic, which serves low-income residents in Benton Harbor and Benton townships, is adding dental staff. The clinic near Fairplain Plaza is currently accepting new patients.
