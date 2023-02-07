ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

abc57.com

Support local businesses at Small Shops event at the Grand LV

NILES, Mich.-- Visit the Grand LV in Niles Saturday, February 11 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to shop with local artisans and boutiques. ABC57's Morgan Clark met with local business owners from Mitten Chic Boutique, Dani Morgan's Boutique and NS Cosmetics.
NILES, MI
tourcounsel.com

The Crossroads | Shopping mall in Portage, Michigan

The Crossroads is a shopping mall located in Portage, Michigan. The mall features 100 stores and a food court. The anchor stores are JCPenney and Macy's. There are 2 vacant anchor stores that were once Sears and Burlington (previously Mervyn's). The Crossroads Mall had been owned by Brookfield Properties (and...
PORTAGE, MI
WNDU

South Bend moves to buy old Claeys Candy building

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It looks like the city of South Bend will finally be in the “driver’s seat” where parking at its baseball stadium is concerned. The city has long leased some of the land it uses for stadium parking from the candy company next door to the ballpark.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Counterfeit money hits Elkhart businesses

Counterfeit money is hitting Elkhart businesses and it passes several tests. One bank has detected $250 in fake money this week. The scammers are using real $10 bills reprinted as $50 bills or $100 bills, meaning they will pass the pen test which turns fake bills black. Some restaurants have...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Construction moving forward on Bare Hands Brewery in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Construction is moving forward on Bare Hands Brewery's South Bend location near Four Winds Field. On Thursday, the South Bend Redevelopment Commission granted a March 1 extension for a rough inspection of the property, which sits on the lot of the old Gates Service Center on the corner of William and Wayne streets.
SOUTH BEND, IN
inkfreenews.com

Dives And Diners — The Start Of The 2023 Road Trip For A Homesick America

Editor’s Note; This is the first of a new column series in which we road trip to explore the diners and dives of Kosciusko and surrounding counties. “Ok, so how are we going to rate these places?” Banker Paul eyed a one-page plastic menu with a smear of dried ketchup. We gingerly sat at a purple vinyl table, the only patrons actually in the restaurant although I could hear the lonely sounds of one person bowling and the guffaws of bearded guys around the bar. We had embarked upon the lofty goal of road-tripping through diners and dives and bar food nearby. Someone had put together a list.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

'Washed' money found at Elkhart businesses

ELKHART, Ind.-- A money scam hit several Elkhart businesses, involving what is called "washed" bills. It's a technique to create counterfeit money, where bills are bleached and reprinted with a higher denomination on the same paper. It was the sophisticated technique that Elkhart police say took them by surprise. "On...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

P-H-M hosts job fair February 15

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The Penn-Harris-Madison School Corporation is hosting a job fair on Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Schmucker Middle School. The corporation has both part- and full-time positions available. On-the-spot interviews will be held at the event. Schmucker Middle School is located at 56045 Bittersweet...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

South Bend’s Seitz Park set to reopen in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The end is in sight for the reconstruction of South Bend’s Seitz Park. The reopening date for the facility between the East Race and the St. Joseph River is set for Aug. 7. On Thursday, the city redevelopment commission agreed to spend $1 million...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Cubs hiring for 2023 seasonal positions

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Cubs are looking to fill open positions for part-time and seasonal jobs during the 2023 season. The Cubs will host two job fairs in February and March to meet with interested applicants. Open positions include custodial services, merchandise/team store, promotions & social media...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Catherine Kasper Life Center to close in March

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A skilled nursing facility in Michiana will soon close its doors. The Catherine Kasper Life Center in Marshall County will shut down at the end of March. The facility has informed the state that 60 employees will lose their jobs. The center offered independent living...
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

AM General receives contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - AM General has received a contract to build military vehicles in Mishawaka. The projected $8.6 billion dollar contract will oversee the manufacturing of “Joint Tactical Vehicles” or JLTVs, the successor to the Humvee. The South Bend-based AM General will be producing the cars in its Mishawaka manufacturing campus.
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Barns of Nappanee needs vendors for annual festival in Aug. 2023

NAPPANEE, Ind.- The Barns at Nappanee is looking for vendors for the 61st Annual Arts, Crafts, and Music Festival for Aug. 3-5. 15,000 people are expected to attend the three-day event, which will include more musical acts this year. The 2023 Festival Application can be downloaded here. Visit The Barns...
NAPPANEE, IN

