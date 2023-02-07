ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WALA-TV FOX10

Perspectives: Crime Update

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Eric Reynolds speaks with the City of Mobile’s top two police officers about police brutality, police reform and crime statistics. The guests this week are Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine and Mobile Police Assistant Chief William Jackson. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New program pairs at-risk youth with first responders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Bigs with Badges is a new program launched by Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama and Mobile’s first responders. The program pairs at-risk children with mentors who are firefighters, paramedics and police officers. Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Alabama CEO Aimee Risser talked...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

State veterans cemetery in Spanish Fort breaks ground for expansion

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs celebrated an expansion of the Alabama State Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Spanish Fort with a groundbreaking Saturday morning. The expansion is funded thanks to a $5 million federal grant. The cemetery opened 10 years ago. This is the first...
SPANISH FORT, AL
WKRG News 5

ECSO highlights active missing persons cases on social media

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office posted to its social media this week highlighting some active missing persons cases still being investigated after National Missing Persons Day on Friday, February 3. Jadekiss “Jada” McNeal was 13 years old when she disappeared in December 2015. Since then, her family and volunteers have been […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Heavy police presence Saturday afternoon in Malibar Heights subdivision

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heavy police presence in the Malibar Heights subdivision in Mobile shortly before 5 p.m. today. It remains unclear what led officers there. The activity may have been in connection with police chase, but that has not been confirmed. FOX10 News has reached out...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Credit Card Rewards

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Whether it’s high inflation or supply chain issues, most American families and small businesses are feeling the squeeze of economic uncertainty. New polling shows that consumers are turning to credit card rewards programs to fight back against inflation and reduce the high cost-of-living. Clint Henderson, Rewards expert and Managing Editor at The Point Guy joins us to discuss the results of the survey, how consumers can maximize their credit card rewards, tips for using rewards and stretching budgets, and what could undermine those benefits.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Fugitive Files Arrest: Kadejah Johnson surrenders

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The FOX10 News Fugitive Files once again Mobile police bring in another suspect. Kadejah Johnson surrendered at Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday. Back in December, Johnson was wanted for home invasion burglary. The Mobile Police Department said Johnson went to the apartment of her boyfriend’s other girlfriend, kicked down the door to the woman’s apartment and assaulted her. The victim ran into a room with her baby for safety, authorities said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Crews battle blaze in Clarke County

JACKSON, Ala. (WALA) - Firefighters in Clarke County responded to a huge fire at Liberty Building Products on Friday night. The company is located just north of Jackson. Crews from the Antioch Volunteer Fire Department, assisted by crews from the Jackson Fire Department and the Salitpa Volunteer Fire Department, battled the blaze.
CLARKE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Steak & Seafood Tower with Nana’s Kitchen & Catering

Latyia and Breanna with Nana’s Kitchen stop by Studio 10 to make a steak, shrimp, and lobster tower!. Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here. --- Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Lightning Safety

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - One of the most dangerous and deadly parts of severe weather is lightning. Lightning happens when you have negative charges in a thunderstorm and positive charges on the ground. Those charges come together and form a lightning bolt that travels at 60,000 m/sec. Lightning as we...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

1 shot off Cody Road in West Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One person was rushed to the hospital early Wednesday morning after a shooting off Cody Road in West Mobile. Police have confirmed that a man was shot and his injuries appear to be non-life threatening. Right now, they have not released a name of the man who was shot. News 5 […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Tackling Holiday Debt with Navigator Credit Union

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The holidays are over and the reality of your spending is setting in. According to Adobe Analytics, Americans spent a record-breaking $204.5 billion shopping online during the holidays, with more than half paid with credit cards. Navigator Credit Union has some ways you can tackle your holiday debt.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Semmes town hall to discuss annexation

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The City of Semmes hosted a packed town hall Thursday night, all about annexation. This came on the heels of Mobile mayor’s released his four annexation proposals. Now, Semmes has its own plans to grow. “We have been growing very quickly,” said Jeffrey McKee, city...
SEMMES, AL
WKRG News 5

3 shot at Spirit gas station on Schillinger Road: Mobile Police

UPDATE (Feb. 10, 11 a.m.): Mobile Police released additional details about the Thursday night shooting that sent three people to a hospital. Police said the victims, a 17-year-old and two 18-year-olds, were sitting in a car when one or more shooters approached the car and warned the victims not to more. When the victims tried […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Celebrate Life Luncheon to benefit women’s health initiatives at Mobile Infirmary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Celebrate Life is a new fundraising event to benefit women’s health initiatives at Mobile Infirmary designed to increase awareness about women’s healthcare issues and generate needed funds to improve patient care. Infirmary Foundation’s Celebrate Life Luncheon will generate funds that will support the Breast...
MOBILE, AL

