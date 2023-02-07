Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lake Charles American Press
Cowboys try to ride momentum
Now that their nine-game losing streak is over, the Cowboys will try to ride some momentum all the way into the postseason. McNeese State hits the road for a showdown with New Orleans today at Lakefront Arena. The teams are tied for last in the 10-team Southland Conference with 3-9...
Lake Charles American Press
Tate leads Cowgirls to win over UAB
McNeese starter Whitney Tate danced around a couple of jams to lead the Cowgirls to a 4-2 win over Alabama-Birmingham in the finale of the season-opening Cowgirl Classic. Each team scored a pair of runs in the first inning. UAB got a single from Sierra Frazier to score Lauren Brock and a RBI double from Lindsey Smith.
Lake Charles American Press
Cowgirls drop game at UNO
NEW ORLEANS – McNeese scored the final five points of the second quarter and held a 38-32 halftime lead over New Orleans, but the Cowgirls managed to make just 3 of 26 shots in the second half as the Privateers were able to pull out a 65-59 Southland Conference win here Saturday afternoon.
Lake Charles American Press
Bucs roll to district title, press Tors into submission
SULPHUR — Almost a month ago, Barbe opened the District 3-5A girls basketball season with a loss to Acadiana. But sometimes a setback can lead to good things. After the loss, the Bucs swept through the rest of their district schedule to clinch the championship Friday night with a 47-38 at Sulphur.
Lake Charles American Press
Softball season opens with Cowgirl Classic, five games in three days
McNeese State opens a new softball season this weekend with the Cowgirl Classic. The Cowgirls, the reigning Southland Conference champions who went 40-21 last season, will play twice today, against Idaho State at 5:30 p.m. and against Texas Southern at 8 p.m. The tournament field also includes Alabama-Birmingham and Central...
Lake Charles American Press
Renaissance happening in downtown Oberlin
Matt Hebert is a young entrepreneur who has always had a head for business and a love for his hometown. Hebert fondly remembers the days of his youth when his hometown was bustling with activity, and there were hardly any vacant buildings in sight and he sold snow cones from his parent’s crawfish business.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer
The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
Lake Charles American Press
BREAKING: 4-year-old boy fatally struck by mail truck
A 4-year-old boy was fatally struck by a mail truck Thursday night while riding his scooter near the dead end of Joan Street. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple calls made regarding the incident. According to CPSO, the driver alerted neighbors of the incident. There were no...
Comments / 0