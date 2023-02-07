ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Lake Charles American Press

Cowboys try to ride momentum

Now that their nine-game losing streak is over, the Cowboys will try to ride some momentum all the way into the postseason. McNeese State hits the road for a showdown with New Orleans today at Lakefront Arena. The teams are tied for last in the 10-team Southland Conference with 3-9...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Tate leads Cowgirls to win over UAB

McNeese starter Whitney Tate danced around a couple of jams to lead the Cowgirls to a 4-2 win over Alabama-Birmingham in the finale of the season-opening Cowgirl Classic. Each team scored a pair of runs in the first inning. UAB got a single from Sierra Frazier to score Lauren Brock and a RBI double from Lindsey Smith.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cowgirls drop game at UNO

NEW ORLEANS – McNeese scored the final five points of the second quarter and held a 38-32 halftime lead over New Orleans, but the Cowgirls managed to make just 3 of 26 shots in the second half as the Privateers were able to pull out a 65-59 Southland Conference win here Saturday afternoon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bucs roll to district title, press Tors into submission

SULPHUR — Almost a month ago, Barbe opened the District 3-5A girls basketball season with a loss to Acadiana. But sometimes a setback can lead to good things. After the loss, the Bucs swept through the rest of their district schedule to clinch the championship Friday night with a 47-38 at Sulphur.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Softball season opens with Cowgirl Classic, five games in three days

McNeese State opens a new softball season this weekend with the Cowgirl Classic. The Cowgirls, the reigning Southland Conference champions who went 40-21 last season, will play twice today, against Idaho State at 5:30 p.m. and against Texas Southern at 8 p.m. The tournament field also includes Alabama-Birmingham and Central...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Renaissance happening in downtown Oberlin

Matt Hebert is a young entrepreneur who has always had a head for business and a love for his hometown. Hebert fondly remembers the days of his youth when his hometown was bustling with activity, and there were hardly any vacant buildings in sight and he sold snow cones from his parent’s crawfish business.
OBERLIN, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: Parole rescinded for KK’s Corner killer

The parole that was granted this week for KK’s Corner killer Thomas Cisco has been rescinded. Calcasieu Parish District Attorney Stephen Dwight said he requested the chance to review all disciplinary records for Cisco on Thursday and was informed of an unreported infraction of contraband that would render ineligibility of parole.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

BREAKING: 4-year-old boy fatally struck by mail truck

A 4-year-old boy was fatally struck by a mail truck Thursday night while riding his scooter near the dead end of Joan Street. Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to multiple calls made regarding the incident. According to CPSO, the driver alerted neighbors of the incident. There were no...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA

