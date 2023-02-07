At last night’s meeting, Indiana Borough Council approved a statement that said an investigation into recent allegations brought to the borough will be conducted soon. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against police chief Justin Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”

