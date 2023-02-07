Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wdadradio.com
FIRST RESPONDERS TACKLING FIRE IN PINE TOWNSHIP
Several fire companies are dealing with a fire in Pine Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to Malloy Hollow Road around 1:17 for the fire. A half hour later, Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale and Dauntless fire crews were dispatched to assist.
wdadradio.com
AMISH HOME DAMAGED IN PINE TOWNSHIP FIRE
No one was injured in a structure fire in Pine Township on Thursday. Indiana County 911 dispatched fire crews from Pine and Cherryhill Townships, along with Clymer, Nanty Glo, Hope, Spangler and Nicktown and Citizens’ Ambulance to a double-wide trailer home along Malloy Hollow Road at 1:17 p.m. Armagh, Commodore, Vintondale, and Dauntless fire departments were called in to assist a half hour later.
wdadradio.com
BERT A. BYERS, 79
Bert A. Byers, 79, of Indiana, passed away at St. Andrew’s Village on Monday, February 6, 2023. He was born in Indiana to the late Bert, Sr., and Thelma (Gardner) Byers on June 24, 1943. Bert graduated from Indiana High School in 1961. During his high school years he...
wdadradio.com
CRASH REPORTED IN BURRELL TOWNSHIP
Along with the crash in White Township that was previously reported, first responders were called out for another crash, this time in Burrell Township. Black Lick and Blairsville fire crews were dispatched at 5:45 PM to the intersection of Route 119 and Old Indiana Road near the Dollar General store in Burrell Township for the reported crash, along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police. According to a post on the Black Lick fire department’s Facebook Page, officials arrived on scene to find one vehicle had gone into the median, and the other went onto the Hoodlebug Trail.
wdadradio.com
PENNS MANOR SCHOOL BOARD PRESENTED WITH CLEAN AUDIT
On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board heard a presentation concerning the district’s recent audit. The district received a clean audit from Kotzan and Associates accounting firm according to the presentation made last night. Superintendent Daren Johnston said that now the board will focus on the 2023-2024 budget.
wdadradio.com
HOMER CITY BOROUGH COUNCIL APPROVES PURCHASE OF MILITARY TIME FOR POLICE CHIEF
At Tuesday’s Homer City Borough Council meeting, council approved buying back military time for their police chief Anthony Jellison. Borough Council member Joe Izzei, Sr. said that the request for the time buyback came from Chief Jellison. The approximate cost of the time is about $12,800 to the borough’s...
wdadradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH COUNCIL ANNOUNCES INVESTIGATION INTO RECENT ACCUSATIONS
At last night’s meeting, Indiana Borough Council approved a statement that said an investigation into recent allegations brought to the borough will be conducted soon. Before that statement was made, former police department member John Scherf reasserted his accusations against police chief Justin Schawl that Schawl made public in late January. When Borough Council went into executive session, Scherf met with people outside the borough building, saying that Schawl was not a leader, and that he was willing to take a polygraph test to prove that his accusations were true. Another concern he brought up was his belief that police are, in his words, “being conditioned to do nothing.”
wdadradio.com
IUP TEAMS DOWN UPJ IN TIGHT PSAC GAMES
The IUP basketball teams sweep UPJ in a doubleheader at the KCAC. Jack Benedict has the story. Coach Joe Lombardi said he has men of character on his team. Ethan Porterfield’s season has been plagued by injuries and illness, and Lombardi is watching his minutes carefully. In fact, the coach says he has gone so far as to consider sitting Porterfield for the rest of the regular season to try to get him healthy. But after a 19-point, 8-rebound night, the coach says it might be difficult to pull Porterfield off the court.
wdadradio.com
INDIANA SCHOOL BOARD APPROVES AGREEMENT WITH BUCHART HORN
The Indiana School Board held a special meeting Monday night and approved an agreement between the district and the architectural firm working on the Eisenhower renovation and expansion project. The agreement approved last night with Buchart Horn will cost the district $335,000, and according to Superintendent Mike Vuckovich, it covers...
wdadradio.com
IUP EARNS AACSB ACCREDITATION
IUP has earned another accreditation, this time for its Department of Accounting and Information Systems in the Eberly College of Business. The accreditation comes from the Association to Advance Collegiate Schools of Business, or AACSB, which is the longest-serving global accrediting body for business schools and the largest business education network. IUP’s Eberly College of Business has held accreditation from the AACSB since 2001. Less than six percent of colleges and universities around the world receive this accreditation, and IUP is the only public university in Pennsylvania and one of five colleges in Pennsylvania to receive the recognition.
wdadradio.com
C.H. FIELDS CRAFT KITCHEN NAMED SOUP-ER BOWL CHAMPION FOR THIRD CONSECUTIVE YEAR
On Monday, 118 volunteers decorated the ballrooms at the Hilton Garden Inn for the United Way of Indiana County’s annual Soup-er Bowl Fundraiser, and the grand winner was revealed. In total, 1,361 bowls of soup were sold throughout the fundraiser. Between soup sales and $1,108 in monetary donations, the...
wdadradio.com
UNITED, PORTAGE WILL CLASH FOR HERITAGE BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Heritage Conference Championship Night at the KCAC, Presented by First Commonwealth Bank, will feature two teams looking to defend their conference titles against two powerful challengers to the throne. The defending champion United Lions and Portage Mustangs last night won their boys semifinal games. They’ll join two-time defending girls champion Homer-Center and River Valley at the KCAC for the showcase event.
wdadradio.com
RIVER VALLEY, HOMER-CENTER SWEEP INTO HERITAGE CONFERENCE TITLE GAME
Friday night’s girls finals are set on The Road to the KCAC, Presented by First Commonwealth Bank, with wins by the two Heritage Conference West representatives in last night’s semifinals. West first place team River Valley dominated Portage while West runnerup Homer-Center nipped Penns Manor. Todd Marino recaps...
