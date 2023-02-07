Read full article on original website
Northpark | Shopping mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi
Northpark is a two-level enclosed shopping mall located on County Line Road in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. It is managed and co-owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. Mississippi’s premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark is home to more than 120 in-demand stores and specialty shops. A community hub and destination, Northpark recently completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment fusing Southern charm with modern reinvention.
WLBT
Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year
CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executives at Milwaukee Tools plan to close their Clinton manufacturing plant by the end of September. The plant currently employs 150 people, according to a company spokesperson. The factory, which manufactures cordless power tools, began production in late 2021, said Public Relations Manager Heather McGee. “We’ve...
WLBT
Someone just missed out on $500,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 10-12
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 10-12) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Krewe de Cardinal 2023 – Friday – Jackson Dixie National Rodeo Parade – Saturday – Jackson Mardi Gras Gala – […]
Mississippi lottery players claim $4 million Mega Millions ticket, $905K Match 5 ticket
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two lucky players claimed $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket on Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from a Mega Millions ticket purchased for the January 3 drawing. She said she normally chooses her own […]
WLBT
‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
City Of Jackson Preparing To Exist Without Clean Water Periodically For Up To Ten Years As Crisis Persists
Organizers in Jackson, Mississippi are calling on states for resources and aid as the water crisis continues. Over the past five months, the Pearl River crested, resulting in the demise of Jackson’s fragile water system. Crews are working to repair the faulty pipe system, but families and business owners are expecting to go without water periodically, for up to ten years. The system replacements require adjustments to occur section by section, after failure. Unfortunately, these time-consuming projects can cause water main breaks.
Popular Mediterranean eatery to open second location in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Mediterranean eatery in Jackson will open a second location in Ridgeland. According to the Madison County Journal, Aplόs will open at the the Renaissance at Colony Park. A lease for a space near the Malco has been signed and will begin construction immediately. The Renaissance location will include seating for between […]
Their Lucky Day: Mississippi Lottery awards $4 million and $905,168 prizes Wednesday
Two lucky players claimed remarkable wins of $4 million from a Mega Millions ticket and $905,168 from a Mississippi Match 5 ticket Wednesday at the Mississippi Lottery. The record wins are the largest prizes won in both games in Mississippi. A Hinds County player claimed the $4 million prize from...
ourmshome.com
The legendary James Taylor will make a rare appearance in Mississippi this summer
The legendary James Taylor will be making a rare stop in the state of Mississippi this Summer. Taylor and his All-Star Band will play the Brandon Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 13th. Tickets for “An Evening with James Taylor and his All-Star Band” go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. through LiveNation.com.
More than 200 vehicles up for auction in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will auction off more than 200 seized, abandoned or stolen vehicles on Saturday, February 11. According to Nick Clark Auctions, the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. The auction will be held at the City of Jackson police impound lot, […]
Inmate who escaped Mississippi prison on Christmas found dead in Texas park bathroom
One of the two inmates who escaped from a Mississippi prison on Christmas Eve has been found dead in the bathroom of a Texas park. Officials from the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department report that Treverro McElroy, 36, was found in a park bathroom in Sulpher Springs, Texas on Feb. 7.
WAPT
Interim Public Works Director for the City of Jackson named
JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is promoting their City Engineer Robert Lee to interim Public Works Director. Jackson city leaders said they made the decision as it re-envisions the role of the Public Works department following the appointment of third-party administrator Ted Henifin, who will continue to oversee water and water billing operations.
‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation
Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
Essence
In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System
Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
WLBT
Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
Bill that could have unseated mayors fails in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Legislation that would have allowed special elections for the removal of municipal officials from office in Mississippi was defeated in the state House Thursday. The bill was defeated in a bipartisan 60-53 vote after Democratic legislators said the bill was targeted at Jackson Mayor Chokwe...
WLBT
Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
WLBT
‘I love what I do’: Jackson native opens restaurant in Belhaven Town Center
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The passion Chaz Lindsay has for his new restaurant is perhaps best illustrated in how he prepares a filet, one of his favorite dishes to cook. “We sear it super-hot on both sides, baste it with brown butter, dip it in garlic confit and then roast it in the oven to whatever temperature you like. And it’s got a port demi reduction on it... We take like a gallon of port and half a gallon of red wine, reduce it down together, steep it with some black peppercorn, garlic and thyme and just marry that with some veal stock that’s been reduced down to where it’s super thick,” he said. “It’s primo.”
vicksburgnews.com
Vandals take aim and shoot up tombstones and memorials at Canton Cemetery
Dozens of holes were left in memorials and tombstones at Canton Cemetery from shots fired by vandals. According to a report by WLBT on Tuesday, the Canton Cemetery was vandalized, leaving many memorials, including many belonging to World War II veterans, with bullet holes and other damages. Unfortunately, cemetery vandalism...
