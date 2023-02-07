ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tourcounsel.com

Northpark | Shopping mall in Ridgeland, Mississippi

Northpark is a two-level enclosed shopping mall located on County Line Road in Ridgeland, Mississippi, United States. It is managed and co-owned by Pacific Retail Capital Partners. Mississippi’s premier indoor shopping destination, Northpark is home to more than 120 in-demand stores and specialty shops. A community hub and destination, Northpark recently completed a multi-million dollar redevelopment fusing Southern charm with modern reinvention.
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

Company to close its Clinton manufacturing plant this year

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Executives at Milwaukee Tools plan to close their Clinton manufacturing plant by the end of September. The plant currently employs 150 people, according to a company spokesperson. The factory, which manufactures cordless power tools, began production in late 2021, said Public Relations Manager Heather McGee. “We’ve...
CLINTON, MS
WLBT

Someone just missed out on $500,000

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A winning Mississippi lottery ticket that was at one time worth half-a-million-dollars is now worth $0. According to the Mississippi Lottery, the ticket, which was purchased in McComb in August of 2022, expired Thursday night after going a little less than six months without being claimed.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Things happening in Mississippi this weekend: Feb. 10-12

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (February 10-12) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Krewe de Cardinal 2023 – Friday – Jackson Dixie National Rodeo Parade – Saturday – Jackson Mardi Gras Gala – […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

‘State of Black America’ panel to be held at West Jackson church

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - State lawmakers and local law enforcement are looking to inspire and spark change in communities in West Jackson on Saturday during a panel. After a year of high crime, violence and poverty in the capital city, Pastor Jamie Capers of Lynch Street CME Church in West Jackson said he wants to address those issues.
JACKSON, MS
defpen

City Of Jackson Preparing To Exist Without Clean Water Periodically For Up To Ten Years As Crisis Persists

Organizers in Jackson, Mississippi are calling on states for resources and aid as the water crisis continues. Over the past five months, the Pearl River crested, resulting in the demise of Jackson’s fragile water system. Crews are working to repair the faulty pipe system, but families and business owners are expecting to go without water periodically, for up to ten years. The system replacements require adjustments to occur section by section, after failure. Unfortunately, these time-consuming projects can cause water main breaks.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Popular Mediterranean eatery to open second location in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Mediterranean eatery in Jackson will open a second location in Ridgeland. According to the Madison County Journal, Aplόs will open at the the Renaissance at Colony Park. A lease for a space near the Malco has been signed and will begin construction immediately. The Renaissance location will include seating for between […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

More than 200 vehicles up for auction in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will auction off more than 200 seized, abandoned or stolen vehicles on Saturday, February 11. According to Nick Clark Auctions, the items that will be auctioned include cars, trucks, SUVs, pick-up trucks and vans. The auction will be held at the City of Jackson police impound lot, […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Interim Public Works Director for the City of Jackson named

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is promoting their City Engineer Robert Lee to interim Public Works Director. Jackson city leaders said they made the decision as it re-envisions the role of the Public Works department following the appointment of third-party administrator Ted Henifin, who will continue to oversee water and water billing operations.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

‘Enough fentanyl to kill everyone in town’ — Mississippi officials announce results of months-long drug investigation

Mississippi law enforcement said they have arrested three people and seized enough fentanyl “to kill everyone in town” due to a months-long drug trafficking investigation. Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace and Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones held a joint press conference Friday to report on the recent drug operation.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Essence

In One Of America's Blackest Cities, State Officials Vote To Create White-Appointed Court System

Republican-controlled state legislature votes to create a new court system, which would be appointed by all-white officials in Jackson, MS. It’s clear that Republicans in the Mississippi House of Representatives have no respect for Black History Month, as they just voted on Tuesday to create “a new court system that will be appointed by state officials — all of whom are white — for the capital of Jackson…The change would be a break from the rest of the state, where judges and prosecutors are elected by voters… and would also expand a separate capitol police force, overseen by state authorities.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Two injured in Thursday night McDowell Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A simple drive down McDowell Road turned into a nightmare for LaKeisha Taylor Thursday night after eleven recorded shots were fired into the vehicle she was in. Three people occupied the 2015 Toyota Elantra vehicle, including Taylor, her boyfriend, and her sister (the driver). The three...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Truck enters wrong lane, collides with school bus in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A crash involving a truck and a Vicksburg-Warren School District bus occurred Wednesday afternoon, the Vicksburg Daily News reports. According to the outlet, a truck with a trailer entered the school bus’s lane and collided with it around 3:15 p.m. south of the Vicksburg airport.
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

‘I love what I do’: Jackson native opens restaurant in Belhaven Town Center

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The passion Chaz Lindsay has for his new restaurant is perhaps best illustrated in how he prepares a filet, one of his favorite dishes to cook. “We sear it super-hot on both sides, baste it with brown butter, dip it in garlic confit and then roast it in the oven to whatever temperature you like. And it’s got a port demi reduction on it... We take like a gallon of port and half a gallon of red wine, reduce it down together, steep it with some black peppercorn, garlic and thyme and just marry that with some veal stock that’s been reduced down to where it’s super thick,” he said. “It’s primo.”
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vandals take aim and shoot up tombstones and memorials at Canton Cemetery

Dozens of holes were left in memorials and tombstones at Canton Cemetery from shots fired by vandals. According to a report by WLBT on Tuesday, the Canton Cemetery was vandalized, leaving many memorials, including many belonging to World War II veterans, with bullet holes and other damages. Unfortunately, cemetery vandalism...
CANTON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy