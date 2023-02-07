The Chiefs head coach led Philadelphia to Super Bowl XXXIX, but 18 years later, many players have no memory of the time that makes Sunday’s reunion so notable. The Andy Reid Bowl is approaching. We are nearing the end of a two-week hype cycle, with interview after interview in which the Chiefs’ coach says nice things about the city where he patrolled the sideline for 14 years. The reunion is bringing back a flood of memories for Eagles lovers all over the Philadelphia area, looking back at Reid’s run of six division titles, five trips to the NFC championship game and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO