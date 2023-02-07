Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
KXAN
Eagles Players Share Funny Lack of Memory of Andy Reid Era
The Chiefs head coach led Philadelphia to Super Bowl XXXIX, but 18 years later, many players have no memory of the time that makes Sunday’s reunion so notable. The Andy Reid Bowl is approaching. We are nearing the end of a two-week hype cycle, with interview after interview in which the Chiefs’ coach says nice things about the city where he patrolled the sideline for 14 years. The reunion is bringing back a flood of memories for Eagles lovers all over the Philadelphia area, looking back at Reid’s run of six division titles, five trips to the NFC championship game and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX.
KXAN
Pat McAfee Addresses Being Sued by Brett Favre
The media personality is one of several individuals being sued for defamation by Favre. View the original article to see embedded media. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre filed three defamation lawsuits against sports media personalities Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee, as well as Mississippi state auditor Shad White, according to an ESPN report on Thursday.
KXAN
Deion Sanders Had a Perfect Line About Primetime vs. Today's Star WR's
Deion Sanders is a Hall of Fame cornerback who will always be known as one of the greatest athletes of all time. What he did in the NFL and in MLB, all at the same, was incredible. So when he sat down with Sports Illustrated on Radio Row at the...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KXAN
Mike Breen Reveals the Worst Call of His Career and Why Games Shouldn’t Be Talk Shows
The ESPN play-by-play announcer offered amazing career insight during an interview with JJ Redick. 1. There isn’t a play-by-play person in any sport better than ESPN’s Mike Breen. There may be play-by-play folks who are just as good as Breen, but nobody is better. So when someone like...
KXAN
Fox’s Super Bowl pregame planning is a year-long effort
PHOENIX (AP) — Even while watching last year’s Super Bowl, Bill Richards was planning how this year’s pregame show would look. Richards is the lead producer for Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show for the fifth time. The five hours leading up to Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is analysis, entertainment and pageantry all in one huge production.
KXAN
Kyrie Irving on Durant Trade: ‘Glad He Got Out of There’
The Nets sent the 13-time All-Star to the Suns in an overnight blockbuster trade. Newly acquired Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving made his Dallas debut Wednesday night, and afterward he lobbed a barb at the Nets in reaction to the overnight trade of Kevin Durant to the Suns. In another...
KXAN
Robin Lopez Tweets Amazing Reaction to Kevin Durant Trade
The Cavaliers center summed things up in the way only he can at 2:45 a.m. The NBA world was rocked just after 1 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, with news that the Nets had agreed to a deal to send Kevin Durant to the Suns for a package of players and four first-round draft picks. One notable NBA player was ready for the moment on Twitter: Cavaliers center Robin Lopez.
