Philadelphia, PA

CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
KXAN

Eagles Players Share Funny Lack of Memory of Andy Reid Era

The Chiefs head coach led Philadelphia to Super Bowl XXXIX, but 18 years later, many players have no memory of the time that makes Sunday’s reunion so notable. The Andy Reid Bowl is approaching. We are nearing the end of a two-week hype cycle, with interview after interview in which the Chiefs’ coach says nice things about the city where he patrolled the sideline for 14 years. The reunion is bringing back a flood of memories for Eagles lovers all over the Philadelphia area, looking back at Reid’s run of six division titles, five trips to the NFC championship game and an appearance in Super Bowl XXXIX.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KXAN

Pat McAfee Addresses Being Sued by Brett Favre

The media personality is one of several individuals being sued for defamation by Favre. View the original article to see embedded media. Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre filed three defamation lawsuits against sports media personalities Shannon Sharpe and Pat McAfee, as well as Mississippi state auditor Shad White, according to an ESPN report on Thursday.
ARIZONA STATE
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KXAN

Fox’s Super Bowl pregame planning is a year-long effort

PHOENIX (AP) — Even while watching last year’s Super Bowl, Bill Richards was planning how this year’s pregame show would look. Richards is the lead producer for Fox’s Super Bowl pregame show for the fifth time. The five hours leading up to Sunday’s showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is analysis, entertainment and pageantry all in one huge production.
ARIZONA STATE
KXAN

Kyrie Irving on Durant Trade: ‘Glad He Got Out of There’

The Nets sent the 13-time All-Star to the Suns in an overnight blockbuster trade. Newly acquired Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving made his Dallas debut Wednesday night, and afterward he lobbed a barb at the Nets in reaction to the overnight trade of Kevin Durant to the Suns. In another...
DALLAS, TX
KXAN

Robin Lopez Tweets Amazing Reaction to Kevin Durant Trade

The Cavaliers center summed things up in the way only he can at 2:45 a.m. The NBA world was rocked just after 1 a.m. ET on Thursday morning, with news that the Nets had agreed to a deal to send Kevin Durant to the Suns for a package of players and four first-round draft picks. One notable NBA player was ready for the moment on Twitter: Cavaliers center Robin Lopez.
BROOKLYN, NY

