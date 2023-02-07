Read full article on original website
NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500
Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Kyle Busch’s Son Set to Race at The Bullring at Las Vegas Motor Speedway
The Busch family is a family of racers. Kyle and Kurt Busch grew up racing with their dad, and now Kyle’s son is next in line. You have probably seen Brexton at a NASCAR race with his dad or even racing himself. Born in 2015, the box stock racer has amassed more than his fair share of wins.
Denny Hamlin Takes Direct Aim at Chase Elliott Fans Still Upset at Him Over Incident Years Ago: ‘Get Over It’
Denny Hamlin has been in more than a few conflicts throughout his career. Joey Logano comes to mind. Most recently, in the last couple of years, he had beef with a pair of Hendrick Motorsports drivers in Alex Bowman at Martinsville in 2021 and William Byron at Texas this past season.
Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival?
GM has the Ford Bronco in its sights, and is signaling it is working on a Chevy Blazer-like Bronco buster. The post Is This Chevrolet’s Ford Bronco Rival? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Polygon
NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt
Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
Kyle Busch Surprises Rowdy Nation with Breaking News and Does Something He Hinted at in 2021
Kyle Busch likes surprises. Look at what he did the other night following the Clash at the Coliseum when he approached the medals podium and unexpectedly goosed former Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. from behind. He did something similar with Denny Hamlin at the end of last year at Homestead during NBC’s prerace show.
racer.com
Chevy set to make first IndyCar ERS run at Sebring
Another major milestone in the NTT IndyCar Series’ move towards hybridization in 2024 is lined up for the start of the week at Sebring International Raceway. Multiple sources tell RACER that Team Chevy is set to turn its first laps with its championship-winning 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine mated to the energy recovery system conceived by MAHLE during the Monday-Tuesday group test at Sebring. The test is meant to take place in concert with other IndyCar teams as they use the outing to prepare for the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street race on March 3-5.
racer.com
Kyle Busch returning to Xfinity Series with Kaulig
Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history, will return to the series this season for a five-race schedule with Kaulig Racing. Busch will be in the No. 10 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen and Darlington Raceway. Partners for Busch’s effort will be announced at a later date.
racer.com
Inside the SCCA: COTA Super Tour preview
On this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA we’re joined by FV driver Zach Whitston. Zach won both rounds of the 2022 Hoosier Racing Tires SCCA Super Tour at Circuit of The Americas so I thought he’d be a great guest to let us know what it takes to get around COTA. He also lives in Austin so he gives a few suggestions about where to go to get some decent BBQ.
racer.com
Albon looking for incremental progress at Williams
While hopeful that Williams can make progress from its issues last year, Alex Albon admits it is unrealistic to expect a fast start from the team in 2023. Williams finished at the bottom of the constructors’ championship with just eight points in 2022, well behind AlphaTauri in ninth place with 35. Over the winter, team principal Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison both left their roles, and after such upheaval Albon believes the coming season will be a slow burner for Williams despite anticipated progress made with the new car.
FOX Sports
Top 20 NASCAR prospects for the next decade
Who are the top young drivers most likely to make an impact in the NASCAR Cup Series in the next 10 years?. I tried to take an educated guess. If you are wondering about drivers to watch in trucks, Xfinity or the touring series that might come your way, here is a list.
racer.com
Andretti Extreme E team partners with ALTAWKILAT
Andretti Autosport has announced a partnership with ALTAWKILAT, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest automotive companies, to form Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E for the third season of the electric, off-road SUV racing series. ALTAWKILAT has been part of Andretti’s Extreme E family of partners since the 2021 inaugural season, when Andretti and United Autosports jointly launched the team.
racer.com
VIDEO: 1990 IMSA GTP at Del Mar
Al Unser Jr. vs Martin Brundle vs Geoff Brabham vs Davy Jones vs Juan Manuel Fangio II. Those were just some of the stars battling at the wild IMSA GTP season finale on the streets surrounding the Del Mar horse racing fairgrounds. One of the great circuits of old put on an amazing show and gave IMSA fans an unexpected outcome to celebrate. Upscaled to HD specs (1920×1080).
