Racing News

NASCAR team pulls out of Daytona 500

Finish Line Motorsports Marketing will miss the Daytona 500. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing was expected to enter the No. 80 machine. The car was set to be driven by JJ Yeley. Finish Line Motorsports Marketing team is based out of Indianapolis. It would have been the 7th open (non-charter) entry...
Polygon

NASCAR officially bans driver’s GameCube-inspired ‘wall ride’ stunt

Remember that awesome-as-hell, straight-out-of-the-basement, Nintendo GameCube move a NASCAR racer whipped out at the end of a wild race in Virginia back in October? Yeah, well, the fun-killing schoolmarms who control stock-car rules have said, “Nope, no more of that.”. Recap: Ross Chastain, at the wheel for the Trackhouse...
VIRGINIA STATE
racer.com

Chevy set to make first IndyCar ERS run at Sebring

Another major milestone in the NTT IndyCar Series’ move towards hybridization in 2024 is lined up for the start of the week at Sebring International Raceway. Multiple sources tell RACER that Team Chevy is set to turn its first laps with its championship-winning 2.2-liter twin-turbo V6 engine mated to the energy recovery system conceived by MAHLE during the Monday-Tuesday group test at Sebring. The test is meant to take place in concert with other IndyCar teams as they use the outing to prepare for the upcoming Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg street race on March 3-5.
SEBRING, FL
racer.com

Kyle Busch returning to Xfinity Series with Kaulig

Kyle Busch, the winningest driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history, will return to the series this season for a five-race schedule with Kaulig Racing. Busch will be in the No. 10 Chevrolet at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Phoenix Raceway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Watkins Glen and Darlington Raceway. Partners for Busch’s effort will be announced at a later date.
racer.com

Inside the SCCA: COTA Super Tour preview

On this week’s episode of Inside the SCCA we’re joined by FV driver Zach Whitston. Zach won both rounds of the 2022 Hoosier Racing Tires SCCA Super Tour at Circuit of The Americas so I thought he’d be a great guest to let us know what it takes to get around COTA. He also lives in Austin so he gives a few suggestions about where to go to get some decent BBQ.
racer.com

Albon looking for incremental progress at Williams

While hopeful that Williams can make progress from its issues last year, Alex Albon admits it is unrealistic to expect a fast start from the team in 2023. Williams finished at the bottom of the constructors’ championship with just eight points in 2022, well behind AlphaTauri in ninth place with 35. Over the winter, team principal Jost Capito and technical director Francois-Xavier Demaison both left their roles, and after such upheaval Albon believes the coming season will be a slow burner for Williams despite anticipated progress made with the new car.
FOX Sports

Top 20 NASCAR prospects for the next decade

Who are the top young drivers most likely to make an impact in the NASCAR Cup Series in the next 10 years?. I tried to take an educated guess. If you are wondering about drivers to watch in trucks, Xfinity or the touring series that might come your way, here is a list.
racer.com

Andretti Extreme E team partners with ALTAWKILAT

Andretti Autosport has announced a partnership with ALTAWKILAT, one of Saudi Arabia’s largest automotive companies, to form Andretti ALTAWKILAT Extreme E for the third season of the electric, off-road SUV racing series. ALTAWKILAT has been part of Andretti’s Extreme E family of partners since the 2021 inaugural season, when Andretti and United Autosports jointly launched the team.
racer.com

VIDEO: 1990 IMSA GTP at Del Mar

Al Unser Jr. vs Martin Brundle vs Geoff Brabham vs Davy Jones vs Juan Manuel Fangio II. Those were just some of the stars battling at the wild IMSA GTP season finale on the streets surrounding the Del Mar horse racing fairgrounds. One of the great circuits of old put on an amazing show and gave IMSA fans an unexpected outcome to celebrate. Upscaled to HD specs (1920×1080).
DEL MAR, CA

