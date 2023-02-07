ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northampton County, PA

Comments / 1

Related
fox5ny.com

Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal

MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Did first responders contaminate Idaho murder scene?

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — First responders involved in the Idaho murder case were not wearing protective footwear, a source revealed to NewsNation. When first responders got to the house, they may have tracked snow-melting chemicals into the home, potentially disrupting the retrieval of footprint evidence. Forensic scientist Larry Kobilinsky...
IDAHO STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide

HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
FALLON, MT
News Radio 1310 KLIX

15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho

In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Bill on mandatory sentences for fentanyl possession is tabled in the Idaho Legislature

A bill that would add mandatory sentencing minimums for fentanyl possession in Idaho did not make it past committee Thursday. Law enforcement, legal experts, activists and community members testified in front of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee for more than two hours on Thursday. Law enforcement representatives were...
IDAHO STATE
newsnationnow.com

Source: Idaho victim had Bluetooth speaker in her room

(NewsNation) — Could a Bluetooth speaker provide an additional key piece of evidence in the Idaho quadruple murders case?. A source close to NewsNation revealed that Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves had a Bluetooth speaker in her bedroom. Even if a phone is in airplane mode, a phone could still...
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man

The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Lansing Daily

Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing

The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
MOSCOW, ID
The Associated Press

30 news groups ask Idaho Supreme Court to reject gag order

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Thirty news organizations have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a gag order in a case against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The challenge, filed Monday evening, comes just a few days after an attorney representing the family of one of the victims filed an opposition to the gag order in state court, saying it is overly broad and places an undue burden on the families. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty. The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.
MOSCOW, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug

While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
WASHINGTON STATE
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Idaho

© 1,625 × 1,018 pixels, file size: 218 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Idaho is home to some majestic landscapes, but not all of its lakes are natural. In fact, there are more than 30 dams across the state, which create man made lakes. Let’s examine the largest man made lake in the state and what purpose it serves.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin

BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy