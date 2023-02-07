Read full article on original website
Idaho murders: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal
MOSCOW, Idaho - A court disclosed new court filings in the University of Idaho student slayings case Friday, revealing opposition to an appeal of the judge's gag order. Judge Megan Marshall imposed the order on Jan. 3, limiting what prosecutors, the defense and other authorities can tell the media. Then she expanded it to apply to attorneys for witnesses, the victims and their families.
Idaho murders: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho prosecutor handling the murder case against student stabbings suspect Bryan Kohberger filed new documents Wednesday in the Latah County Magistrate court. Court information in the case, which has been removed from Idaho's online portal for unspecified security concerns, is updated daily in a PDF document...
Did first responders contaminate Idaho murder scene?
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — First responders involved in the Idaho murder case were not wearing protective footwear, a source revealed to NewsNation. When first responders got to the house, they may have tracked snow-melting chemicals into the home, potentially disrupting the retrieval of footprint evidence. Forensic scientist Larry Kobilinsky...
2 South Dakota men arrested for Montana homicide
HELENA, Mont. (IKOTA) – Montana Division of Criminal Investigation agents arrested two South Dakota men, charging them with homicide and arson following a fire in Fallon, Mont., last month. Sterling Brown was arrested Wednesday in Camp Crook, S.D. He is charged with deliberate homicide for causing the death of...
Local Idaho senator presents restricted driver’s license bill for undocumented residents
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — A proposal to create a restricted driver’s license for Idaho residents who do not have a Social Security number in the United States was introduced in the Senate State Affairs Committee on Friday by Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-McCammon. Guthrie told the committee Senate...
Idaho murders: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Idaho student murders suspect may not have forgotten the Ka-Bar knife sheath found in a bed with two of the four victims – it may have been planted there in an effort to mislead investigators, according to a criminal profiler who has been following the case.
Kootenai County Sheriff calls for funding after failing jail inspection
KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho — The Kootenai County Sheriff is calling on Idaho officials to stop "playing into the Liberal Playbook to Defund Law Enforcement." This comes after the county jail failed its last inspection due to reported underfunding. In an open letter to Idaho's governor and other officials, Kootenai...
15 of the Best Names for Cannabis Shops in Idaho
In writing this story, I have to be crystal clear that I’m probably the least qualified to write about weed. I don’t smoke, nor have a desire to. I have never tried any type of illicit drug and I don’t even drink alcohol. But I do love Mt. Dew and Cheetos, and I can appreciate a good stoner movie along with the clever and fun references and jokes to be made in regard to weed and those who use it.
Bill on mandatory sentences for fentanyl possession is tabled in the Idaho Legislature
A bill that would add mandatory sentencing minimums for fentanyl possession in Idaho did not make it past committee Thursday. Law enforcement, legal experts, activists and community members testified in front of the House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee for more than two hours on Thursday. Law enforcement representatives were...
The Most Popular Stolen Car In Montana Might Surprise You
If you've been a victim of theft you know how much it sucks. It sucks even worse when your vehicle is stolen, because now you are stuck without transportation. The weirdest thing about stolen vehicles in Montana is the one that gets stolen the most often. One of the strangest...
Source: Idaho victim had Bluetooth speaker in her room
(NewsNation) — Could a Bluetooth speaker provide an additional key piece of evidence in the Idaho quadruple murders case?. A source close to NewsNation revealed that Idaho victim Kaylee Goncalves had a Bluetooth speaker in her bedroom. Even if a phone is in airplane mode, a phone could still...
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
Bear Baiting Waste Leads to Multiple Poaching Charges for Idaho Man
The baiting and poaching of a black bear by an Idaho Falls man has led to the discovery of multiple other wildlife crimes by state officials. The responsible party, 23-year-old Marshall Ray Andersen, has been identified as a prominent poacher after investigation led to multiple troubling discoveries. According to a probable cause affidavit, Andersen baited an Idaho black bear in May of 2022. Local Post Register also cites Andersen’s failure to report the bear kill to the state’s Big Game Mortality Report.
Advocates push for a law that would give restricted driver's licenses to undocumented immigrants
Going to work, picking up a prescription, buying groceries, and driving back home are normal tasks for many Americans. But in places with few public transportation options, these simple errands are challenging without a driver's license. That's why an Idaho organization is campaigning to allow undocumented immigrants to receive a...
Cara Kernodle, Mother of Idaho Murder Victim, Charged With Trespassing
The mother of one of the four slain University of Idaho students is in jail after being arrested earlier this week. Cara Kernodle, also known as Cara Northington, is in the Spokane County Jail in Washington, online records show. She was booked on a charge of first-degree criminal trespassing on Tuesday, and her bond was … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
30 news groups ask Idaho Supreme Court to reject gag order
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Thirty news organizations have asked the Idaho Supreme Court to overturn a gag order in a case against a man accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death. The challenge, filed Monday evening, comes just a few days after an attorney representing the family of one of the victims filed an opposition to the gag order in state court, saying it is overly broad and places an undue burden on the families. Bryan Kohberger, 28, is charged with four counts of first-degree murder and burglary in connection with the stabbing deaths in Moscow, Idaho. Prosecutors have yet to reveal if they intend to seek the death penalty. The bodies of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were found on Nov. 13, 2022, at a rental home across the street from the University of Idaho campus. The slayings shocked the rural Idaho community and neighboring Pullman, Washington, where Kohberger was a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University.
‘Officers collapsed from aerosolized fentanyl’: Concerns over K-9s not trained to detect the drug
While fentanyl overdoses soar to record levels, concerns have grown over the fact that police K-9s in Washington aren’t actually trained to detect the drug. This week state representatives discussed House Bill 1635, which calls for police K-9s to be trained to detect fentanyl. “Fentanyl is an epidemic at all odds with safety and people in Washington state, and this particular drug, I think if not for the COVID epidemic, would be the number one epidemic across the state,” said WA State Rep. Gina Mosbrucker for District 14. The bill calls for training standards to be developed by the Criminal Justice Training Commission by Dec. 1, 2024.
What’s the Largest Man Made Lake in Idaho
© 1,625 × 1,018 pixels, file size: 218 KB, MIME type: image/jpeg – License / Original. Idaho is home to some majestic landscapes, but not all of its lakes are natural. In fact, there are more than 30 dams across the state, which create man made lakes. Let’s examine the largest man made lake in the state and what purpose it serves.
Idaho Falls woman wins $70,000 in Idaho Lottery Big Spin
BOISE — Two Big Spin winners from two very different parts of Idaho met at Boise Towne Square on Wednesday afternoon for the chance to win up to $100,000 each! Joseph Cramer from Oldtown and Selena Rigby from Idaho Falls became the 10th and 11th people to have a turn with the Big Spin wheel during a live event.
