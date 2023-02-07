ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Mesa's Beljan details struggles with anxiety ahead of Phoenix Open qualifier

Mesa Independent
Mesa Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KoCbP_0kfFnH6f00

PHOENIX – Pro golfer Charlie Beljan has experienced many career-defining moments, none more impactful than when he played in the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals Classic.

In the second round of the tournament, Beljan started experiencing shortness of breath and a high heart rate that created discomfort throughout the day. The cause was later discovered to be anxiety.

“I didn’t even know what anxiety was until I was carted off on national television on a stretcher,” Beljan said. “I thought I was having a heart attack. I didn’t know what it was until I was 29 years old.”

Beljan, who was unsuccessful in attempting to qualify Feb. 6 for the WM Phoenix Open, managed to finish the final rounds Saturday and Sunday and won the tournament by two strokes.

But soon after winning the tournament, anxiety took over Beljan’s entire life.

“That led me down my path of destruction because the only way I could feel better was drinking or getting high or popping Xanax, it was a vicious cycle,” Beljan said. “I struggled with it big time, to the point where I couldn’t even turn door handles to go outside because I was so anxious and so nervous.”

Using drugs and alcohol was Beljan’s way of coping with anxiety. Knowing that anxiety was lurking behind every swing, Beljan worked hard to prepare for upcoming tournaments.

“Every single tournament I teed it up for, I had anxiety. I never had any trouble with practice rounds or leading up to the tournament,” Beljan said. “The second my eyes opened on a Thursday morning, extreme anxiety.

“I didn’t have a way to beat it, so I just had to face it and be uncomfortable for the day until I could get to the drinks at nightime.”

Beljan came to the realization that the only way to play golf was to become sober. Since that moment, his anxiety has been under control. He celebrated 27 months of sobriety by winning the McCormick Open in Scottsdale.

“For me growing up and doing golf, there was so much pressure and so many expectations that I had,” Beljan said. “I went down the wrong road searching for things to make me feel better, but that’s what I’ve overcome.”

Belijan, 38, was born and raised in Mesa, where he attended Red Mountain High School. Throughout his childhood, he played football and swam for 12 years. After sustaining an injury from football, Beljan quickly switched to golf and hasn’t looked back since. His love for the game developed from attending the Waste Management Open as a kid.

“In sixth grade my dad let me skip school to go to the Phoenix Open, and I was there when Tiger Woods made that hole-in-one,” Beljan said. “Everyone went ballistic, and then a few months later he won the Masters. I was like this is cool, this is what I want to do.”

Since then, Beljan has dedicated long hours at the range and on the greens to improve.

“As soon as school was over, it was straight to the golf course and we went home when the sun went down,” Beljan said. “In the summer time it was 5:30 in the morning tee times and playing all through the day. Literally my whole life was if the sun was up and the weather was good, it was golf.

“I had a guy by the name of Steve Dallas that took me in when I was about 14. He helped build my swing and my parents didn’t really have any money to do travel tournaments so he provided the financial backing for me to play tournaments and that’s how I got rolling.”

In Beljan’s early years, he found success by winning local tournaments and built the confidence to possibly make a career out of golf. He was a three-time state and regional champion, and also won the 2002 U.S. Junior Amateur at the Atlanta Athletic Club. In 2011, Beljan tied for 13th at the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament at PGA West to officially earn Tour privileges.

In 2012, Beljan had a tremendous run playing in multiple tournaments. He entered the Greenbrier Classic, where he shot his career-best 62 in the second round and tied for 3rd place overall. He also entered the McGladrey Classic, where he had a top-10 finish.

Beljan’s success and life-changing mindset has people reaching out to him for podcast interviews or inspiration. His story has been read and heard by many, and they have found it helpful in their own lives.

“Now my inboxes, phone and Instagram are just, ‘Hey man can you help me, I’ve seen how you’ve transformed your life,’” Beljan said. “I had to figure out my life and now that I have it’s pretty darn good.”

Since becoming an inspiration to so many, Beljan has spoken at many schools to share his experiences with anxiety. He regularly visits Red Mountain to support the school in many ways. Boys golf coach Frank Campos finds his story invaluable to the team.

“This is someone that’s a mountain lion always and forever,” Campos said. “Every year, he’ll come out and talk to the boys, there’s been times where he’s come and played with some of our guys and when we have our fundraiser he always comes back and makes donations.”

“That’s something pretty special about Red Mountain. A lot of our alumni are tight knit like that.”

Beljan’s next goal is to place in the top 3 at Monday’s Waste Management Qualifier at the McCormick Ranch Golf Club. Playing in front of your home crowd is an advantage, unlike any other, that many players have experienced.

“It’s a dream come true, some people dream of winning the Masters, or making a putt to win a major as a kid, but to play in front of your hometown, to play in front of hundreds of thousands of people, for me there’s no bigger golf tournament,” Beljan said.

For more stories from Cronkite News, visit cronkitenews.azpbs.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12news.com

Rory McIlroy astonishes crowd with unbelievable recovery shot at WM Phoenix Open

PHOENIX — The number one ranked golfer in the world isn't having his best showing at this week's WM Phoenix Open. Rory McIlroy is in the middle of the pack after his first round of the tournament on Thursday. The golfer is shooting a two over par after his first round of play, about eight strokes behind the current leaders at midday on Friday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Golf.com

Inspired by the WM Phoenix Open party scene? Try a Chugbud

The WM Phoenix Open is the biggest party in golf, and it’s no secret that the beers are flowing in Scottsdale this week. The fans on 16 have been rowdier than ever, as evidenced by yesterday’s streaker moment …. If the scene on your television screen is taking...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
12 News

The Goodyear Blimp has officially arrived in Phoenix

PHOENIX — The most iconic airship in the country has officially arrived at the Super Bowl. The Goodyear Blimp tweeted a picture as it cruised over State Farm Stadium in Glendale just a few hours ago. The famous blimp is one of three different blimps in the Goodyear fleet.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Crowd runs into WM Phoenix Open on busy Friday morning

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Police say a large crowd of spectators that ran through the entrance gates at WM Phoenix Open early Friday morning did not make it onto the course. ABC15 crews were outside of the gates when a large crowd of people appeared to rush through the gates.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
citysuntimes.com

Hidden gems to discover if visiting the Valley this month

With the Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open and the Scottsdale Arabian Horse Show all taking place this month, millions of people will be visiting the Valley. While there is no shortage of event-related activities, this area has so much more to offer than the inside of your hotel and whatever chain restaurant is nearby.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Hot Dog Joints in Arizona

If you’re a fan of Sonoran hot dogs, you may be happy to know that El Guero Canelo in Tucson, AZ, has recently been named one of the top 10 best hot dog joints in the United States. Don’t forget to try the bacon-wrapped stuffed wieners. Which originated in Hermosillo, the capital of the Mexican state of Sonora, and are widespread throughout Arizona. You can find them in various places in town, including at El Guero Canelo.
TUCSON, AZ
Golf.com

Want to break 90? Work on this part of your game, says Top 100 Teacher

As you make progress in your game, paying close attention to your score begins to matter more and more. Milestones like breaking 100 feel like a really big deal. But for mid-handicappers hoping to continue to improve, going from breaking 100 to breaking 90 can feel like a big leap. There’s certainly plenty of work to be done, but it can be difficult to discern what area should receive the most attention for maximum improvement.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Arizona bill may force Scottsdale to supply Rio Verde Foothills with water

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor’s note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega was shaking hands, mingling and even signing autographs at a Super Bowl event in the city’s historic neighborhood on Thursday. Ortega quickly stopped his moseying when questioned about an ongoing...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Kristen Walters

Fast-growing restaurant chain set to open new Arizona location

A popular and rapidly expanding restaurant chain recently announced that it would be opening another new Arizona location this month. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, the popular fast-casual food chain Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers will be opening its newest Arizona restaurant location in Phoenix, according to an event post on the company's Facebook page.
PHOENIX, AZ
SignalsAZ

Chandler Honors Local Athletic Accomplishments

Five individuals who have brought recognition to Chandler through their athletic accomplishments will be celebrated at the upcoming Chandler Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon. The ceremony will be held at the Hamilton High School Auditorium on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 11 a.m. The Chandler Sports Hall of...
CHANDLER, AZ
Golf Digest

Scottie Scheffler's perfect tee shot at 16 getting gusted off the green is the most painful video you'll watch all year

SCOTTSDALE — The wind howled at times on Thursday and Friday at TPC Scottsdale, dialing up the difficulty level to an 11 on an already tricky golf course. Nowhere has that been more evident than inside the Coliseum at the 16th hole, where balls got gusted so hard to the right on Thursday that fans in the first row of the grandstands were attempting to catch them.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Scottsdale luxury homebuilder launches Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations

Founded in 2023, Cameron Custom Homes & Renovations is a new name in luxury homebuilding, built upon a proud foundation of award-winning homes that stretch back across three generations and 50+ years here in the Valley. Led by Cameron “Cammie” Beckert, Cameron Custom is a full-service custom home and renovation company founded by the family behind Camelot Homes, Arizona’s most awarded luxury homebuilder. Cameron Custom was launched due to interests by Camelot Homeowner’s and fans alike and Camelot’s desire to provide a truly custom experience.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mesa Independent

Mesa Independent

Mesa, AZ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

A community news source serving the city of Mesa outside of Phoenix, focusing on the city, the government, school and local neighbors.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/mesa-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy