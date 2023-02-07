Watch: Basketball fans put on capes for Guinness World Record in Ontario

Feb. 7 (UPI) -- Attendees at an Ontario basketball game broke a Guinness World Record when 2,854 people donned red capes at the same time.

Raptors 405/Instagram

Fans of the Raptors 905, an NBA G league affiliate of the Toronto Raptors, participated in Cape for Kids Night at Monday night's game in Mississauga.

The event raised funds for the Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital and Raptors forward Pascal Siakam's PS43 Foundation Canada at the Paramount Fine Foods Center.

Siakam was present at the game to instruct fans to don their caps between the first and second quarters for a Guinness World Record attempt.

A GWR adjudicator was on hand to verify the count of people wearing capes at 2,854, breaking the previous record of 2,266, which was set in 2019 by Batman fans at Warner Bros. World in Abu Dhabi.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com