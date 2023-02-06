Read full article on original website
game-news24.com
DualSense: Only US & UK limited Edition Hogwarts Controller Revealed
Revelio! Avalanche Software has announced a dual-sensor interface today. However, most nations are here in the dark. As a result of the massive operation of the Deluxe Edition owners, Avalanche software announced the exclusive Revelio DualSense controller. The device is evidently based on their famous open-world RPG, and will be available from tomorrow.
wegotthiscovered.com
If you’re boycotting ‘Hogwarts Legacy’, a great new magical game with good politics is right here waiting for you
So you’re disgusted by J.K. Rowling’s transphobia, don’t want to support her financially, are putting your money where your mouth is, and skipping Hogwarts Legacy. Good for you, the world needs fewer hypocrites. This is no small sacrifice if you’re a die-hard Harry Potter fan. Hogwarts Legacy...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney doesn’t need to buy ‘Harry Potter’ because it has a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ replacement already
There has been no proof surrounding recent rumors that Disney is trying to buy the Harry Potter franchise. While there were certainly attempts by the company to bring the series to their own parks, it is incredibly unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to give up one of their most popular franchises when layoffs and other financial issues have plagued the company. But why would Disney want to deal with the ongoing controversies caused by J.K. Rowling when they have the perfect magical media to lean into already?
Hogwarts Legacy becomes biggest single-player game ever on Twitch
First day of early access sets a new record.
Polygon
How wand selection works in Hogwarts Legacy
What’s a witch or wizard without their wand? In Hogwarts Legacy, you’ll start off with a hand-me-down wand, but you’ll soon make your way to Ollivanders to find the right wand for you. You can keep the wand that chose you, or you can customize your wand’s...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ antisemitism claims are almost impossible to deny following troubling goblin discovery
Hogwarts Legacy officially releases tomorrow, though those who bought the Deluxe Edition have been busily exploring every inch of Hogwarts and its grounds since Tuesday. The controversy surrounding the game has reached fever pitch: J.K. Rowling’s transphobia and the boycott of the game are dominating discussion, a sticky situation compounded by the game featuring Harry Potter‘s first trans character and having a gender-agnostic character creator.
I want to be evil in Hogwarts Legacy but it won't let me
Turns out the unforgivable curses are completely forgivable, actually
Hogwarts Legacy Metacritic Score Revealed As Early Reviews Come In
Hogwarts Legacy isn't out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S for a few more days, but ahead of its highly-anticipated release, reviews have started to go live for the Harry Potter game. And so far, critical reception is positive for the game, which is a surprise to some who thought the controversy surrounding the ...
Beginner Hogwarts Legacy tips you need to know before playing
Read these Hogwarts Legacy tips to get ahead, fast
Which house should you choose in Hogwarts Legacy?
Your Hogwarts Legacy house will determine your common room and clothing style, and we'll tell you how to pick the house you want.
Polygon
Where to pre-order Metroid Prime Remastered’s physical version
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
How to access the Hogwarts Legacy exclusive PlayStation mission, The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop
Land yourself your own Hogsmeade Shop - via a poltergeist - with the Hogwarts Legacy exclusive PlayStation mission
PlayStation unveils Hogwarts Legacy PS5 controller designed by artists who worked on the game
The DualSense controller has been designed specifically for the game
gameskinny.com
Hogwarts Legacy: How to Get Crucio
Here's how to learn Crucio in Hogwarts Legacy, an unforgivable curse. Hogwarts Legacy not only has the Dark Arts but allows players to use the unforgivable curses without negative consequences. One of these is the second unforgivable curse, the Cruciatus Curse or Crucio. Here's how to get Crucio, because you know you want it.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ faces even more undeniable evidence of being antisemitic as details about goblin rebellion match horrifying real-life events
First a shofar and now a 20-year-old reference to a pogram? Despite pretty good reviews, Hogwarts Legacy continues to be plagued by problems with the franchise creator J.K. Rowling and her perceived antisemitic beliefs. Things are not looking great for Rowling as more evidence of it recently surfaced in the game.
