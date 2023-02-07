10 Years of Art Wynwood

Art Wynwood , produced by Art Miami, is returning for its tenth edition February 16-19 at One Herald Plaza.

Art Wynwood provides an opport unity for collectors to explore the world’s most prestigious contemporary, emerging, and modern art galleries in a vibrant setting. More than 50 leading international galleries from England, Italy, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, Venezuela, Austria, and the United States will showcase an array of murals, pop surrealism, street art, and other modern and contemporary genres by innovative emerging artists as well as top names.

For the first time in the fair’s history, the VIP Preview on February 16 will benefit The Bass, Miami Beach’s preeminent contemporary art museum, supporting its mission to expand the interpretation of contemporary art, and use art as a catalyst for creativity and positive growth.

During this year’s fair, Art Wynwood will present Kelly “RISK” Graval with the Art Wynwood Lifetime Artistic Achievement Award. Regarded as a founder of the West Coast Graffiti movement, the Los Angeles-based artist was the first to paint full-color pieces and productions on the city’s freeway, creating the Los Angeles freeway movement, and continues to innovate and shape contemporary art through his work. Presented in partnership with Wynwood Walls, the award recognizes individuals whose careers have changed the art industry. Previous recipients include Mel Ramos, Martha Cooper, Shepard Fairey, Logan Hicks, and Ron English.

Presented by Chase Contemporary, RISK’s art will be on view in an outdoor mural flanking the fair entrance. He will also debut four new virtual reality graffiti prints, which, when activated via phone camera, come to life through the screen. Other Art Wynwood 2023 highlights include: Heitsch Gallery, presenting four new works from artist Eike König; Laurent Marthaler showcase new works from Swiss artists Crystel Ceresa and Daniel Cherbuin; Liquid Art System will present hyperrealist works, including paintings by Attilio Cianni and sculptures by Peter Demetz; Fabien Castanier Gallery will showcase works from RERO, Jan Kalàb, and Austyn Taylor; Art Angels will present works from Michael Callas and Flore; and Cernuda Arte will showcase paintings from Wifredo Lam and Carlos Alfonzo.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here , call (305) 517-7977, or email ​info@artwynwood.com

