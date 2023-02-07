Read full article on original website
‘You People’ Actor Claims Jonah Hill and Lauren London Kiss Was Done With CGI
The most-watched movie on Netflix last week was You People. Subscribers collectively watched over 65 million hours of the romantic comedy, which stars Jonah Hill and Lauren London as a couple who fall in love but then struggle to stay together because of the disapproval of their parents (played by Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, David Duchovny, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus). The film builds to a wedding scene where Hill and London kiss — or at least it looks like they do.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
10 TV Spinoffs Better Than the Shows They’re Based On
One good TV show deserves another, right? Well, this seems to be the logic when it comes down to which series get greenlit each year. As is the case with movies, it’s no surprise that viewers are naturally drawn to characters and fictional worlds that they’ve been acquainted with before. While there are quite a few original shows, and TV shows derived from movies, and TV shows based on books, there are also a surprising number of TV spinoffs — series whose characters come straight from a show already on the air.
Watch Michelob’s ‘Caddyshack’-Themed Super Bowl Commercial
Beer company Michelob Ultra has released the full version of its Caddyshack-themed Super Bowl commercial, complete with Kenny Loggins’ song “I’m Alright.”. The spot stars tennis legend Serena Williams and Succession actor Brian Cox. The two hit the golf course for a fierce battle, with several nods to Harold Ramis’ 1980 comedy classic throughout the ad. In addition to “I’m Alright” – Loggins’ hit theme song to the film – the commercial features Caddyshack’s fictional Bushwood Country Club, former NFL quarterback Tony Romo appears dressed like Bill Murray’s character Carl Spackler and Cox even delivers one of the movie’s most famous lines: “Well, we’re waiting.”
How Living Colour Bucked the Mainstream With ‘Leave It Alone’
Living Colour found mainstream success in the back half of the '80s. "Cult of Personality," from the band's 1988 debut, Vivid, was a commercial and critical hit. The band appeared on Saturday Night Live the following year and secured a gig opening for the Rolling Stones alongside Guns N' Roses.
‘Fast X’ Trailer: The End of the Saga Begins
Fast X is the first of two movies that will end the Fast & Furious franchise once and for all (Or so Universal Pictures says; you never know with extremely popular film series that continue to generate billions of dollars). If this is the beginning of the end, now we know why: In this movie the Fast family squares off with Jason Momoa’s Dante, who has a very personal reason to want revenge against Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto and his family. It turns out the big heist at the end of Fast Five cost Momoa’s character his own family — Dante is the son of the big villain in that film — and he is understandably upset about that.
Vin Diesel Will Return for Fourth ‘Riddick’ Movie
It’s been teased, but now it’s confirmed: Vin Diesel is making another Riddick movie. This will be the fourth, if you’ve lost count, following Pitch Black, The Chronicles of Riddick, and Riddick. This latest film is titled Riddick: Furya and it, like each of the previous installments will be directed by David Twohy.
Listen to Depeche Mode’s New Song, ‘Ghosts Again’
Depeche Mode has released "Ghosts Again," the first song from their upcoming album Memento Mori. "To me, 'Ghosts Again' just captures this perfect balance of melancholy and joy," singer Dave Gahan said in a press release. His bandmate Martin Gore added that "it's not often that we record a song that I just don't get sick of listening to – I'm excited to be able to share it."
‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Director Plans Cinematic Universe of Twisted Childhood Favorites
The director of Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey is planning on making more disturbing adaptations of innocent classics, like Bambi and Peter Pan. This is either the worst or best news you'll hear today, depending on how much you value your childhood. Despite the low budget and the arguably flimsy premise,...
The Who Song That Makes Roger Daltrey Think of Keith Moon
Roger Daltrey said “Who Are You” is the Who song that makes him think of Keith Moon. The drummer died in 1978 at age 32 after a struggle with addiction. In a new interview with Vulture, the singer also revealed that he's found an actor who could star in the Moon biopic he’s been working on for more than 15 years.
Disney Announces New ‘Star Wars’ Series For Kids
You gotta get those kids hooked on Star Wars young. And any parent will tell you, the Star Wars movies can get pretty scary for kids. There are behandings, various planetary destructions, the systematic slaughter of all the younglings training to be Jedi, and Jar Jar Binks. None of those things are appropriate for children under the age of, say, 10.
Benoit David Quit Yes After Being Mocked Onstage by Chris Squire
Former Yes singer Benoit David recalled the moment he reached a “breaking point” with the band, which led to his departure in 2012. He’d been singing in the Canadian Yes tribute band Close to the Edge for several years when he was contacted by co-founding bassist Chris Squire in 2008 after Jon Anderson suffered vocal issues. David wound up leaving for a similar reason, and in a new interview with Rolling Stone, he explained how it began to surface during Yes’ double-header tour with Styx in 2011.
New ‘Toy Story’ and ‘Frozen’ Sequels Are in the Works
Bob Iger is back in charge of Disney and wasting no time restarting several of the company’s biggest and most lucrative franchises. During Disney’s earnings call, he revealed that the company has new sequels in the works from Toy Story and Frozen, as well as the first sequel from the popular Zootopia movie from 2016. This will be the fifth Toy Story and the third Frozen.
Roger Waters Has Re-Recorded ‘Dark Side’ Without Pink Floyd
Roger Waters has re-recorded The Dark Side of the Moon without the rest of his former Pink Floyd bandmates. “I wrote The Dark Side of the Moon. Let’s get rid of all this ‘we’ crap!” Waters declared during an interview with The Telegraph. “Of course we were a band, there were four of us, we all contributed – but it’s my project and I wrote it. So… blah!”
New ‘Flash’ Poster Teases a Major DC Crossover
We haven’t heard much about The Flash in the last few months. Well, we’ve heard plenty about the person playing the Flash — star Ezra Miller — but not so much in the context of the film, which is the first solo movie outing for DC Comics’ speedy superhero.
2023 Super Bowl Classic Rock Commercials Roundup
Classic rock's biggest stars and some of their most popular songs are once again turning up in this year's Super Bowl commercials. You can see all of the ads and learn more about the songs you'll hear during Sunday's big game below. Workday: Paul Stanley, Joan Jett, Billy Idol and...
How Kang Won the Multiversal War
Kang is a time-traveling warlord from the 31st century. He has incredible technology and knowledge about the Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. But he is not a god. He has no super powers behind his big brain and whatever weapons he can create or steal. And this is a guy who defeated untold numbers of his variants, and who knows how many superheroes and celestial beings (not to mention Celestials) to conquer the multiverse and create the “sacred timeline” that we first learned about in Loki.
‘Fast X’ Features ‘Tremendous Casualties,’ Says Director
We are not emotionally prepared to watch the Fast family die. This psychologically devastating reality seemed possible when it was announced that Fast X would be the first of two films that would finally end the long-running action franchise. But it seems especially likely now after recent comments about the film made by its director, Louis Leterrier.
