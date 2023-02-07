Why officials are releasing and burning toxic chemicals outside a small Ohio town

A black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk and Southern trains Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. | Gene J. Puskar, Associated Press

A train carrying chemicals that were in high danger of exploding was derailed in the small Ohio town of East Palestine over the weekend.

On Monday evening, Ohio officials evacuated residents while it “released and burned toxic chemicals” that came from the derailed train, The Associated Press reported.

“You need to leave, you just need to leave. This is a matter of life and death,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said during a press conference Monday, per The Washington Post .

How does the releasing and burning of chemicals work?

A billowing plume of black smoke released from the train dotted the sky after experts used a small charge to blow a hole into the cars, letting the materials escape. Crews then burned the materials as they were released, per AP .

Crews had done similar releases before and managed to do so safely. So far, the procedure is going smoothly, but residents near the area are still warned to stay away until it’s completed.

“Thus far, no concerning readings have been detected,” Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said during a press conference Monday evening, per ABC News . “For now, out of an abundance of caution, Pennsylvanians who live within two miles of East Palestine, where this derailment occurred, should just continue to shelter in place this evening and keep your windows and your doors closed.”

What would happen if the train cars in Ohio did explode?

There were about 50 cars on the Norfolk Southern Railroad train, and five of those cars contained vinyl chloride, which “could potentially explode, causing deadly disbursement of shrapnel and toxic fumes,” according to a statement from DeWine’s office, per ABC News .

Exposure to the chemicals “could cause skin burns, lung damage or death,” according to officials, per the Post .

The train was likely derailed due to mechanical issues and caused no injuries. Once the operation is completed, the cars with the toxic chemicals will be transported to another location to analyze if all the chemicals were burned off, per the Post .