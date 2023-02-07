The Interstate 26 Connector project has been a saga more than 30 years in the making — as well as a persistent source of community frustration and the butt of a recent Xpress cartoon by Brent Brown. The next chapter of that story comes Tuesday, Feb. 14, as Asheville City Council weighs whether to commit to nearly $4 million in aesthetic treatments for the project.

ASHEVILLE, NC ・ 21 HOURS AGO