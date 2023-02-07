ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Chris Biggerstaff
4d ago

The way I see it is if a person owns the house or the apartments, then it should actually be up to that person on how they want to accept the rent payments, if they don't want section 8 payments then they shouldn't have to after all they are the ones who owns that property. With that being said, it could also cost them many renters, which means less income. But it's also fact that most section 8 housing areas have higher crime rates.

Anita Rose
3d ago

Get a job - so many other people do it and pay their own way and taxes! Get a job and stop expecting someone else to take care of you! Grow up!

Barbara Turner
4d ago

You cannot blame these people for that they are getting people in there that don't work don't want to work And yet they are capable of working. Then you get the drug dealers and the people with the illegal guns that Biden wants to get rid of so we can't protect our own Lives. I don't know how they work I don't get any Assistance. But really I think some of these people could get offter duffs and get a job.

