A Washington state lawmaker has introduced legislation to provide fuel rebates to farmers impacted by new climate policies. When Governor Jay Inslee’s cap-and-trade bill passed two years ago, it contained an exemption for fuel used to produce and transport farm goods. However, several farmers and those that transport food say they’ve been paying the additional fee since it was implemented January 1st. Colfax Republican Representative Joe Schmick said when the new law went into effect, the state Department of Ecology not only broke a promise to farmers but ignored the exemption.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO