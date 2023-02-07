NBA Fans Call Out LeBron James After His Comments About Kyrie Irving

NBA fans didn’t like LeBron James expressing his disappointment in not getting Kyrie Irving and throwing Russell Westbrook under the bus.

LeBron James and Kyrie Irving spent three seasons together with the Cleveland Cavaliers. During their time together, James and Irving established themselves as one of the most enjoyable duos to watch in the league and even won an NBA Championship together. But their good times as teammates came to an end when Irving left the Cavaliers for supposedly wanting to get his own team.

He got his wish fulfilled with the Boston Celtics. But Irving soon joined the Brooklyn Nets and was most recently traded to the Dallas Mavericks. Ahead of his trade to the Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers were considered a top trading spot for Kai , as he could have had a reunion with LeBron James.

James recently expressed his disappointment with the Purple and Gold failing to land Kyrie in a viral interview with ESPN.

LeBron James’ Disappointment With The Lakers’ Botched Attempt To Trade For Kyrie Irving Led To NBA Fans Calling Out The King

LeBron James is usually known as a person, who rarely loses his calm regarding what’s happening around the league. But there are times when even James cannot keep his calm, and the Lakers messing up the chance to get Irving was certainly one of them.

Upon hearing James’ comments about Irving many fans believe that the King essentially threw Russell Westbrook under the bus . While that’s one way how the fans reacted to James’ interview, here’s how other NBA fans reacted to it:

NBA fans certainly didn’t hold back when it came to calling out James for his comments. After all, he is the leader of the team, and the rest of the players look up to him for leading them instead of throwing them under the bus. But at the same time, fans should understand how much James has already done for the Lakers this season, and it’s about time, he gets some help.

