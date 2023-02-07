ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Is ‘The Rookie’ on Tonight? Season 5 Returns Soon With Episode 15

By Sarah Little
 4 days ago

ABC ‘s The Rookie Season 5 is approaching the end of its run, but thankfully, there are still a handful of episodes left before the finale. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 left the audience with a cliffhanger to mull over before episode 15 premieres. But will fans have to wait extra long to witness the fallout of John Nolan’s mother’s death? Read on to find out if The Rookie is new tonight, Feb. 7.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uYaQp_0kfFlPzf00
Nathan Fillion as John Nolan | ABC/Gilles Mingasson

‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 15 will not air tonight, Feb. 7

Unfortunately, ABC is not airing the next episode of The Rookie Season 5 tonight, Feb. 7.

The show is taking a two-week break before returning to its regular schedule on Tuesday, Feb. 14. So viewers only have to wait one more week before The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, ‘The Con,’ debuts on ABC.

Given that The Rookie took a one-month hiatus between episodes 9 and 10 in season 5, we think this small break is manageable. And there will surely be more hiatuses before ABC airs The Rookie Season 5 finale sometime in the spring.

What is ABC airing tonight instead of a new episode of ‘The Rookie’?

ABC has a good reason why The Rookie Season 5 isn’t on tonight. The network is pushing new episodes of its Tuesday shows — The Rookie , The Rookie: Feds , and Will Trent — to Feb. 14 to make room for the State of the Union address.

ABC will first air a repeat episode of Will Trent Season 1 at 8 p.m. ET, which is The Rookie ‘s usual timeslot. And then, directly following at 9 p.m. ET, President Joe Biden will deliver his second State of the Union address before Congress at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C.

All major broadcast networks will show President Biden’s remarks tonight, including CBS, NBC, ABC, and FOX. Other channels like CNN, MSNBC, CNBC, C-SPAN, and FOX News will also be televising the State of the Union address.

Everything we know about ‘The Rookie’ Season 5 Episode 15

Even though The Rookie isn’t on tonight, we can still reflect on episode 14 and prepare for the next hour.

As fans recall, Tim started his new job in the Metro Division in The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14. He struggled to adapt but quickly learned the ropes in time for his first mission, which was a success. Elsewhere in the hour, Wesley discovered that Judge Rivas was working for Elijah Stone. After Wesley confronted him, the judge was found dead in his office, having suffered a “heart attack.”

And at the end of episode 14, Nolan learned that his mother had died.

The synopsis for The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, “The Con,” reads, “With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety. Meanwhile, Nolan and Bailey must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.”

The preview teases a confrontation between Angela and Elijah, where she offers him LAPD intel. And the promo reveals that The Rookie: Feds stars Britt Robertson and Kevin Zegers will appear in the episode.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15, “The Con,” doesn’t air tonight, but it will premiere next Tuesday, Feb. 14, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

