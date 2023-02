BOZEMAN — Montana State University’s Jake Jabs College of Business and Entrepreneurship’s 406 Labs is accepting applications for its spring 2023 incubator. The 10-week program aims to help those who have developed business concepts or researched a potential new business to create solid business plans and identify the steps needed clarify their approach to markets, customers, strategy, financials and more.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 4 DAYS AGO